NEW WASHINGTON — Led by a big second half from Josh Clemons, New Washington held off visiting Borden 48-35 in boys' basketball action Friday night.
Clemons delivered big for the Mustangs with 12 of his 16 points in the second half. He also knocked down his free throws shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 in the fourth quarter. Jesus Diaz was a threat from outside and finished with three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
"I thought our guys were locked in," Mustangs' coach Jonathan May said. "We did what we wanted to defensively for the first three and half quarters. They executed on both ends of the floor. We gad six turnovers in the game and all were in the first half. Guarding the other teams personnel properly is key for us and everyone that touched the floor tonight did their jobs."
AJ Walter added nine for New Washington.
Borden was led by Mason Carter, who scored 13 points. Tommy Devine finished with nine in the loss.
Borden falls to 3-9 and will host Austin next Friday. New Washington (9-4) plays at Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 48, BORDEN 35
Borden=7=5=7=16=—=35
New Washington=11=7=15=15=—=48
Borden (3-9): Mason Carter 13, Tommy Devine 9, Micah Franklin 3, Ethan Eurton 2, Sterling Mikel 2, Brenan Eurton 2, AJ Agnew 2.
New Washington (9-4): Josh Clemons 16, Jesus Diaz 11, AJ Walter 9, Matthew Arthur 6, Bo Giltner 6.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Carter 2, Devine); New Washington 3 (Diaz 3).
.
OWLS OUTLAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN —Behind some solid 3-point shooting, Seymour topped host Charlestown 53-39 on Friday night
Seymour was led by hot hand Landon Fritsch, who scored 18 points, all in the second half. He also had the three-ball working and knocked down four 3-point shots.
Charlestown, who had a 23-19 halftime lead, fell apart in the third quarter and was outscored 15-2. Seymour's Fritsch got going and the Pirates offense went cold. Charlestown responded in the fourth and Devron West tried to bring the Pirates back with six points in the final quarter. Momentum was with Seymour and they closed the show with a 19-12 fourth quarter.
The Pirates (1-9) play at Madison at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
SEYMOUR 53, CHARLESTOWN 39
Seymour=13=6=15=19=—=53
Charlestown=11=12=2=12=—=39
Seymour (4-6): Landon Fritsch 18, Drew Vehslage 16, Marcus Brooks 7, Eric McCoy 5, Dylon Fields 4, Colin Madden 2.
Charlestown (1-9): Devron West 17, Caleb Brown 9, Clayton Rothbauer 4, Kyle Craig 3, Ty Crace 2, Matthew Henning 2.
3-point field goals: Seymour 5 (Fritsch 4, Brooks); Charlestown 3 (Brown 3).
.
DRAGONS DOMINATE
PEKIN — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek jumped out to a 32-5 lead in the first quarter, setting the tone for a 98-23 Mid-Southern Conference win at Eastern on Friday night.
Trey Kaufman led all scorers with 30 points while Branden Northen tallied 21 points and Kooper Jacobi finished with 16 for the Dragons.
Silver Creek (11-1, 4-0) hosts MSC-rival Brownstown Central next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL CRUISES PAST CORYDON CENTRAL
FLOYDS KNOBS — A big second half propelled Class 4A No. 8 Floyd Central past visiting Corydon Central 67-43 Friday night.
The host Highlanders led 31-23 at halftime before outpointing the Panthers 36-20 over the final two periods.
Floyd Central (8-2) host Jeffersonville next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.