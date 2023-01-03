ccrc2.jpg

Rock Creek senior point guard Ladarius Wallace looks for an open teammate during Tuesday night's 52-45 loss to visiting Corydon Central. 

SELLERSBURG — Corydon Central built a nine-point halftime lead, then held off host Rock Creek for a 52-45 triumph Tuesday night.

The Lions led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers outpointed them 16-5 in the second to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room at the break. Creek pulled to within 34-29 by the conclusion of the third period before Corydon outscored the Lions 18-16 in the final frame for the win.

Anthony Martin scored a team-high 14 points for the Panthers (9-2), who will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Senior Keajuan Beco tallied a game-high 20 points to pace Rock Creek while Ladarius Wallace and Marial Diper added eight apiece.

ccrc1.jpg

Rock Creek’s Marial Diper drives to the basket late in the second half of Corydon Central’s 52-45 win over the host Lions on Tuesday night.

The Lions (2-6) are off until they visit Evansville Harrison on Jan. 13.

.

CORYDON CENTRAL 52, ROCK CREEK 45

Corydon     11 16   7  18 — 52

Rock Creek 13  5  11  16 — 45

Corydon Central (9-2): Tyler Fessel 3, Jalen Fowler 6, Anthony Martin 14, Kameron Walter 7, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 11.

Rock Creek (2-6): Ladarius Wallace 8, Keajuan Beco 20, Memphis Jackson 6, Gavon Taylor 3, Marial Diper 8.

.

BRAVES TOP ‘TOPPERS

BORDEN — Host Borden rolled to a 62-28 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Tuesday night.

The Braves led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-12 at the break en route to victory.

Kasym Nash scored a game-high 19 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Derrick Fuller-Tucker tallied 10 for Borden.

The Braves (8-4) will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

.

BORDEN 62, SHAWE MEMORIAL 28

Shawe   2  10   9  7 — 28

Borden 19 21  15  7 — 62

Shawe Memorial (5-6): Nichter 17, Liu 2, Kahn 5, Grote 4.

Borden (8-4): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 10, Alex Schuler 7, Kasym Nash 19, AJ Agnew 9, Judd Missi 2, Zander Keith 7, Isaac Lewis 2, Garrett Schmidt 4, Colson Compton 2.

3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 6 (Nichter 5, Kahn); Borden 8 (Nash 5, Fuller-Tucker, Keith, Schuler).

