SELLERSBURG — Corydon Central built a nine-point halftime lead, then held off host Rock Creek for a 52-45 triumph Tuesday night.
The Lions led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Panthers outpointed them 16-5 in the second to take a 27-18 lead into the locker room at the break. Creek pulled to within 34-29 by the conclusion of the third period before Corydon outscored the Lions 18-16 in the final frame for the win.
Anthony Martin scored a team-high 14 points for the Panthers (9-2), who will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Senior Keajuan Beco tallied a game-high 20 points to pace Rock Creek while Ladarius Wallace and Marial Diper added eight apiece.
The Lions (2-6) are off until they visit Evansville Harrison on Jan. 13.
CORYDON CENTRAL 52, ROCK CREEK 45
Corydon 11 16 7 18 — 52
Rock Creek 13 5 11 16 — 45
Corydon Central (9-2): Tyler Fessel 3, Jalen Fowler 6, Anthony Martin 14, Kameron Walter 7, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 11.
Rock Creek (2-6): Ladarius Wallace 8, Keajuan Beco 20, Memphis Jackson 6, Gavon Taylor 3, Marial Diper 8.
BRAVES TOP ‘TOPPERS
BORDEN — Host Borden rolled to a 62-28 victory over visiting Shawe Memorial on Tuesday night.
The Braves led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-12 at the break en route to victory.
Kasym Nash scored a game-high 19 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Derrick Fuller-Tucker tallied 10 for Borden.
The Braves (8-4) will host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BORDEN 62, SHAWE MEMORIAL 28
Shawe 2 10 9 7 — 28
Borden 19 21 15 7 — 62
Shawe Memorial (5-6): Nichter 17, Liu 2, Kahn 5, Grote 4.
Borden (8-4): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 10, Alex Schuler 7, Kasym Nash 19, AJ Agnew 9, Judd Missi 2, Zander Keith 7, Isaac Lewis 2, Garrett Schmidt 4, Colson Compton 2.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 6 (Nichter 5, Kahn); Borden 8 (Nash 5, Fuller-Tucker, Keith, Schuler).
