CHARLESTOWN — Ty Crace tallied 30 points to lead Charlestown to an 84-57 victory over visiting Crothersville on Tuesday night.
Crace tallied 11 points in the first period, helping the Pirates to a 26-13 lead. He added nine more in the second quarter, as Charlestown led 45-22 at intermission.
The Pirates outpointed the Tigers 39-35 in the second half.
Kyle Craig added 18 points and Matt Henning 13 for Charlestown (2-4), which will visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 84, CROTHERSVILLE 57
Crothersville 13 9 20 15 — 57
Charlestown 26 19 17 22 — 84
Crothersville (1-5): Bowman 6, Helt 6, Moeller 8, Keaster 9, Spall 23, Plasse 2, Clouse 3.
Charlestown (2-4): Matt Henning 13, Ty Crace 30, Clayton Rothbauer 7, Kyle Craig 18, Brody Wagers 5, Matt McCoy 5, Chase Benner 2, Jake Helton 4.
3-point field goals: Crothersville 3 (Clouse, Keaster, Moeller); Charlestown 8 (Crace 3, Henning 2, Craig, McCoy, Rothbauer).
.
WARRIORS ROLL TO WIN
LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy built a 16-point halftime lead, then ran away in the second half for a 64-15 win at Whitefield Academy in Louisville on Tuesday night.
Brady Dunn led a balanced attack with 16 points for the Warriors, who led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the hosts 55-7 the rest of the way. CAI led 26-10 at halftime before outpointing Whitefield 22-0 in the third period.
Myles Morgan tallied 10 points while Caleb Doss and Caleb Roy added nine apiece for the Warriors (4-3), who are slated to host Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 64, WHITEFIELD ACADEMY (KY.) 15
Christian Academy 9 17 22 16 — 64
Whitefield Academy 8 2 0 5 — 15
CAI (4-3): Caleb Doss 9, Nate Doss 7, Brady Dunn 16, Caleb Roy 9, Myles Morgan 10, Nathan Witten 6, Connor Jackson 1, Matthew Carter 6.
Whitefield Academy (0-1): Braffet 1, Peck 5, Sepanek 3, Nelson 4, Jackson 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 4 (Carter 2, Doss, Dunn); Whitefield 1 (Sepanek).
.
LIONS RALLY PAST PANTHERS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rallied for a 75-68 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Tuesday night.
The Lions trailed by three when Ladarius Wallace tied the game with a 3-pointer with 4:09 to play.
"(Then) we switched from a man-to-man defense to a 1-3-1 zone and that really allowed us to concentrate on their shooters. We were able to get several stops in a row and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line to seal the win," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said.
Jaleb Treat tallied a team-high 23 points, 21 of which came in the second half. Lettwan Darden added 21, including 18 in the first half.
"I thought our guards did a great job of getting the ball to our bigs inside as well, as taking care of the basketball," Brown said. "Jonathan Boggs did a superb job tonight, as well as making several key plays down the stretch both offensively and defensively."
Rock Creek (6-5) is slated to host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night and Borden on Saturday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 75, CORYDON CENTRAL 68
Corydon Central (2-6): Fessel 13, Ables 2, Kaiser 25, Martin 11, Holton 10, Fowler 2, Weber 5.
Rock Creek (6-5): Wallace 10, Darden 22, Diaper 6, Mozee 4, Boggs 4, Gullion 6, Treat 23.
3-point field goals: Corydon 6 (Kaiser 3, Fessel, Martin, Holton); Rock Creek 6 (Darden 5, Wallace).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.