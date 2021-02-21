NEW ALBANY — Kaden Stanton and Tucker Biven combined for 52 points to lead New Albany to an 80-73 victory over visiting Bloomfield on Saturday night at the Doghouse.
Stanton scored 32 and Biven tallied 20 for the Bulldogs, who trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Cardinals 33-15 in the second period. Bloomfield battled back in the second half, outpointing New Albany 40-30, but it wasn't enough.
Jayden Thompson added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Bulldogs, who hit 12 3's in their fourth consecutive win.
New Albany (15-6) closes out its regular season when it hosts Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 80, BLOOMFIELD 73
Bloomfield 18 15 22 18 — 73
New Albany 17 33 17 13 — 80
Bloomfield (12-7): Chris Royal 8, Brett Sherrard 18, Ryan Schutte 11, Baylin Graf 22, Peter Combs 8, Ethan Dean 6.
New Albany (15-6): Kaden Stanton 32, Maddox Schmelz 4, Tucker Biven 20, Jayden Thompson 12, Jordan Thomas 2, Josten Carter 8, Elijah Sneed 2.
3-point field goals: Bloomfield 11 (Graf 4, Sherrard 3, Dean 2, Royal 2); New Albany 12 (Biven 4, Thompson 4, Stanton 3, Schmelz).
.
NO. 3 WILDCATS RALLY PAST FLOYD
INDIANAPOLIS — Class 4A No. 3 Lawrence North outscored visiting Floyd Central 44-21 in the second half en route to a 66-49 win Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime before the Wildcats rallied. Lawrence North took control in the third period, when it outscored Floyd 25-7. It added to that by winning the final frame 19-14.
Jake Heidbreder tallied a team-high 17 points while Cole Harritt tallied 12, all on 3-pointers, and Caleb Washington added 11 for the Highlanders.
Recent Indiana University commit C.J. Gunn matched Heidbreder's 17 to lead the Wildcats, who had five players in double figures.
Floyd Central (12-5) closes out its regular season, and Hoosier Hills Conference play, at Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
LAWRENCE NORTH 66, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Floyd Central 16 12 7 14 — 49
Lawrence North 12 10 25 19 — 66
Floyd Central (12-5): Jake Heidbreder 17, Caleb Washington 11, Max Tripure 6, Kyle Poates 3, Cole Harritt 12.
Lawrence North (21-2): Donaven McCulley 14, C.J. Gunn 17, D.J. Hughes 15, Shamar Avance 11, Kayden Beatty 11, David Batie 1, Mase Hughes 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Harritt 4, Tripure 2, Heidbreder, Washington); Lawrence North 7 (Beatty 3, Gunn 3, Avaire).
.
VIKINGS OUTLAST LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve outscored host Rock Creek 37-20 in the second half to pull away for a 71-45 win Saturday afternoon.
The Vikings led 23-16 at the end of the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime. The Lions scored the first four points of the second half to get within five before Barr-Reeve responded with an 8-0 run. Rock Creek never got closer than 10 after that.
"All in all, I was pleased in our effort," Creek coach Chris Brown said. "I thought we competed and played with some grit, we just couldn't sustain that for 32 minutes. That's what we've got to learn, is to play that way consistently for the entirety of the game."
Gavin Gullion scored 11 points to lead the Lions (11-9), who visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
BARR-REEVE 71, ROCK CREEK 45
Barr-Reeve 23 11 20 17 — 71
Rock Creek 16 9 11 9 — 45
Barr-Reeve (20-2): Kayden Graber 3, Will Craig 5, Brycen Graber 9, Devin Graber 2, Hagen Knepp 17, Thomas Kidwell 3, Curt Hopf 32.
Rock Creek (11-9): Ladarius Wallace 8, Michael Sulzer 6, Marial Diper 4, Ashton Mozee 6, Jonathan Boggs 8, Gavin Gullion 11, Jaleb Treat 2.
3-point field goals: Barr-Reeve 10 (Hopf 3, Knepp 3, K. Graber, Craig, B. Graber, Kidwell); Rock Creek 5 (Gullion 2, Sulzer 2, Wallace).
.
BRAVES BEAT JETS
BORDEN — Host Borden outscored Anderson Prep 52-21 over the final three quarters in its 68-34 win Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 16-13 at the end of the first period before outpointing the Jets 22-9 in the second frame to take a 38-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. Borden then outscored the visitors 30-12 in the second half.
Mason Jones scored a team-best 15 points while Kasym Nash tallied 12 for the Braves, who had 11 players score.
Borden (11-10) closes out its regular season when it hosts Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
BORDEN 68, ANDERSON PREP 34
Anderson Prep 13 9 6 6 — 34
Borden 16 22 10 20 — 68
Anderson Prep (3-16): Derek Dailey 2, Dixon Minton 2, Larry Rodriguez 10, Jack Scott 14, Zayden Finley 3, Hayden Hornocker 3.
Borden (11-10): Mason Carter 4, Gavin Just 3, Sterling Mikel 9, Kasym Nash 12, Brennan Eurton 5, Mason Jones 15, Nolan Flispart 2, Zach Knight 5, Ethan Eurton 6, Cruz Martin 2, Alex Schuler 5.
3-point field goals: Anderson Prep 2 (Scott 2); Borden 7 (Jones 3, Nash 3, Schuler).
.
JUG ROX OUTLAST WARRIORS
SHOALS — Shoals outlasted Christian Academy 63-59 in double-overtime Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors lead 17-14 at halftime before the Jug Rox rallied to outscore the visitors 25-22 in the second half and send the game to overtime, in which each team tallied 14 points. In the second extra session, Shoals outpointed CAI 10-6.
Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 29 points while Caleb Doss added 17 for the Warriors, who went 12 for 19 from the free throw line compared the Jug Rox's 23 for 28.
CAI (6-14) hosts Medora at 7:30 p.m. Monday night before visiting Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
.
SHOALS 63, CAI 59
CAI 9 8 10 12 14 6 — 59
Shoals 7 7 15 10 14 10 — 63
CAI (6-14): Nate Doss 3, Brady Dunn 29, Caleb Roy 3, Myles Morgan 4, Caleb Doss 17, Connor Jackson 3.
Shoals (10-9): B. Perry 12, A. Sokup 6, R. Perry 3, L. Pendley 23, R. Sherrill 19.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (C. Doss 2, Dunn 2, N. Doss, Jackson, Roy); Shoals 8 (Pendley 5, Sherrill 2, B. Perry).
.
PIONEERS EDGE BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence pulled out a 41-40 victory over visiting Brownstown Central on Saturday night.
Senior Nick Sexton scored a game-high 13 points to pace Pioneers. He scored five in the first period, when Providence took a 12-8 lead. Then had half of the Pioneers' 16 points in the final frame to help them hold off the Braves.
Providence (9-8) closes out its regular season when it hosts New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 41, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 40
Brownstown 8 8 8 16 — 40
Providence 12 8 5 16 — 41
Brownstown Central (10-6): Hehman 5, Benter 11, Levi Stahl 7, Carter Waskom 9, Aiden Schroer 6, Schepman 2.
Providence (9-8): Cade Carver 4, Casey Kaelin 9, Eli Watson 2, Nick Sexton 13, David Wall 5, Grant Williams 1, Max Beatty 7.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 4 (Benter 2, Hehman, Stahl; Providence 2 (Beatty, Sexton).
.
HORNETS STING TIGERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville ran out to a 23-8 lead and didn't look back en route to a 76-51 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest, as well as the Hornets' regular-season finale.
Cody Wallis tallied 21 points to pace Henryville (12-10).
PIRATES SINK BLUEJACKETS
MITCHELL — Charlestown won its third straight game, winning 50-41 at Mitchell on Saturday night.
The Pirates (7-8) visit Trinity Lutheran at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
COMMODORES DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Perry Central spoiled Clarksville's Senior Night with a 62-39 win Saturday night. It was the eighth straight win for the Commodores.
The Generals (9-10) next visit Brownstown Central, to close out Mid-Southern Conference play, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
