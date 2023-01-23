BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons can't overcome Benter's enormous night

BROWNSTOWN — Silver Creek couldn’t overcome a record-setting 48 points from Brownstown Central standout Jack Benter, as the host Braves beat the Dragons 85-74 in a matchup of Mid-Southern Conference leaders Monday night.
The game was the completion of one that began on Jan. 13. That contest, however, was halted with Brownstown leading 37-35 in the second quarter following Benter’s backboard-shattering slam dunk.
Trailing by two when the contest resumed, Creek outscored the Braves 13-2 the remainder of the half to take a 48-39 lead into the locker room at the break.
However Brownstown came out strong in the second half, outscoring the Dragons 23-7 in the third period and 23-19 in the final frame.
Benter finished with 15 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and went 13 for 14 from the free throw line in breaking the BCHS single-game scoring record previously held by his father, and Brownstown head coach, Dave Benter.
Colby Hall added 16 and Chace Coomer 13 for the Braves (10-4, 4-0).
Kaden Oliver tallied a team-high 31 points to lead four in double digits for the Dragons. Nate Davidson added 14, Jace Burton 11 and Kasen Daeger 10.
Silver Creek (7-6, 4-1) will visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 85, SILVER CREEK 74
Silver Creek 23 25 7 19 — 74
Brownstown 23 16 23 23 — 85
Silver Creek (7-6, 4-1): Hayden Garten 4, Kaden Oliver 31, Kasen Daeger 10, Walker Hoffman 2, Nate Davidson 14, Jace Burton 11, Kyle Roberts 2.
Brownstown Central (10-4, 4-0): Jack Benter 48, Carson Darlage 2, Jakob Arthur 2, Chace Coomer 13, Colby Hall 16, Adam Stahl 2, Lane Pendleton 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 6 (Daeger 3, Davidson 3); Brownstown Central 10 (Benter 5, Coomer 3, Hall 2).
.
SATURDAY
RED DEVILS DOWN OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting Jeffersonville built a 17-point halftime lead en route to an 89-54 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night.
The Red Devils led 27-17 at the end of the first quarter and 47-30 at the break before outscoring the Olympians 19-13 in the third period and 23-11 in the final frame.
Michael Cooper paced a balanced attack for Jeff with 19 points while P.J. Douglas added 15, Conner Lyons 14 and Tre Singleton 11.
The Red Devils (8-6, 4-0) will next visit Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 89, COLUMBUS EAST 54
Jeffersonville 27 20 19 23 — 89
Columbus East 17 13 13 11 — 54
Jeffersonville (8-6, 4-0): Tre Singleton 11, Raijon Laird 4, Michael Cooper 19, P.J. Douglas 15, Shawn Boyd 6, Avery McDuffy 4, Ben Kalonji 5, Conner Lyons 14, Monnie McGee 9, Gilly Polk 2.
Columbus East (1-12, 0-3): Ben Sylva 22, Ethan Bumbalough 7, Zane Moravec 2, Julius Dailey 15, Kadin Lobdell 2, Pete Coriden 3, Elum Vanest 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 10 (Cooper 4, Lyons 4, McGee, Singleton); Columbus East 3 (Dailey 2, Bumbalough).
.
WARRIORS UPEND LIONS
PAOLI — Caleb Roy tallied eight of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Christian Academy rally for a 58-53 win at Paoli on Saturday night.
The Warriors led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter and 30-28 at the break before the Rams edged ahead 42-41 by the conclusion of the period. Led by Roy, though, CAI outscored Paoli 17-11 in the final frame to pull out the victory.
David Cook added 17 and Joshua Renfro 10 for the Warriors (9-3), who will visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
CAI 58, PAOLI 53
CAI 14 16 11 17 — 58
Paoli 13 15 14 11 — 53
CAI (9-3): Caleb Roy 20, Joshua Renfro 10, Matthew Carter 5, David Cook 17, Nate Doss 6.
Paoli (9-4): Willson Windhorst 5, Fletcher Cole 20, Isaac Cornett-McBride 12, Trey Rominger 16.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Cook 2, Doss 2, Renfro 2, Roy); Paoli 3 (Cole 2, Windhorst).
.
GENERALS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Jacob Seward scored 33 points to lead Clarksville to a 68-56 win at Lanesville on Saturday night.
The Eagles actually led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals outscored them 22-12 in the second to take a 34-27 lead into the locker room. Clarksville then outpointed Lanesville 34-29 after intermission.
Landon Radlein finished with 14 and Robert Lamar added 11 for the Generals (5-10), who’ll host South Central at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday night.
Jackson Schneider scored 17 to lead the Eagles (0-14), who will visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 68, LANESVILLE 56
Clarksville 12 22 18 16 — 68
Lanesville 15 12 12 17 — 56
Clarksville (5-10): Morgan Capps 5, Landon Radlein 14, Jacob Seward 33, Ray McClendon 2, Robert Lamar 11, Ashton Leezer 3.
Lanesville (0-14): Maddex Miller 4, Nolyn Hall 2, Jack Crosby 7, Caleb Voyles 7, Ethan Patterson 7, Jackson Schneider 17, Jaxson Payne 12.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 8 (Radlein 4, Seward 3, Leezer); Lanesville 2 (Crosby, Patterson).
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER ROCK CREEK
SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 9 Providence rolled to a 63-33 win at Rock Creek on Saturday night.
The Pioneers led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 32-14 in the second half.
Noah Lovan finished with a team-high 14 points to lead a balanced attack for Providence, which also received 12 from Quentin Hesse and 11 from Grant Seebold.
“Our boys came out focused and played a good team game on both ends of the floor. We had great execution in the second half against a dangerous team that has a lot of size and talent,” Pioneers head coach Ryan Miller said. “Our assistant coaches put together a good scout and I was proud of our boys’ play.”
Providence (11-3) will host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Keajuan Beco netted 13 points to lead the Lions (2-10), who’ll host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 63, ROCK CREEK 33
Providence 16 15 20 12 — 63
Rock Creek 10 9 6 8 — 33
Providence (11-3): Preston Kempf 3, Quentin Hesse 12, Casey Kaelin 9, Carter Lannan 4, Noah Lovan 14, Jaden Johnson 7, Elijah Fuller-Tucker 3, Grant Seebold 11.
Rock Creek (2-10): Ladarius Wallace 3, Keajuan Beco 13, Marial Diper 3, Kalaan Brown 2, Jaleb Treat 7, Gullion 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Hesse 2, Seebold 2, Kempf, Lovan, Fuller-Tucker); Rock Creek 2 (Beco, Wallace).
.
PANTHERS EDGE PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Corydon Central outscored Charlestown 46-39 in the second half to rally for an 81-76 win in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Saturday night.
The Pirates led 19-18 at the end of the first quarter and 37-35 at halftime before the Panthers outpointed the hosts 28-14 in the third period to take control. Charlestown rallied in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
The Pirates (8-8, 1-3) will visit 2A No. 7 Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Corydon (14-2, 3-1), which has won six in a row, will host Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Jace Burton scored 17 points off the bench to lead Silver Creek to a 70-56 victory over visiting Austin in an MSC clash Saturday night.
A high-scoring first quarter didn’t hurt either.
The Dragons outscored the Eagles 29-7 over the first eight minutes en route to a 42-21 lead into the locker room at halftime. Creek cruised from there.
Kaden Oliver added 13 points while Kyle Roberts recorded 11, nine on 3-pointers, for the Dragons.
Silver Creek (7-5, 4-0), which finished its game at Brownstown Central on Monday night, will visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 70, AUSTIN 56
Austin 7 14 22 13 — 56
Silver Creek 29 13 23 5 — 70
Austin (2-11, 0-4): K. Ritchie 4, Hanner 13, Furnish 10, Swank 14, Richey 3, X. Ritchie 12.
Silver Creek (7-5, 4-0): Garten 7, Oliver 13, Daeger 7, Hoffman 7, Davidson 6, Burton 17, Bryce Henderson 2, Roberts 11.
3-point field goals: Austin 10 (Hanner 3, Furnish 2, X. Ritchie 2, Furnish 2, Richey); Silver Creek 8 (Roberts 3, Garten, Oliver, Daeger, Burton Davidson).
.
CHARGERS OUTLAST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Jeffersontown (Ky.) outscored Floyd Central 15-10 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 64-59 win Saturday night on Joe Hinton Court.
Caleb Washington tallied a team-high 20 points while Tevi Ali added 15 and Kaden Stewart 12 for the Highlanders (3-10), who will host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PANTHERS EDGE BULLDOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Reitz outlasted New Albany for a 44-41 win Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (8-6) will next host Evansville North at 8 p.m. Friday night.