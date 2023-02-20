SELLERSBURG — Hayden Garten and Jace Burton scored 18 points apiece to lead Silver Creek to a 63-49 win over Class 2A No. 7 Providence on Saturday night.
The victory not only avenged the Dragons’ 59-44 loss in the Silver Creek Holiday Tournament final Dec. 28, but it also ended the Pioneers’ 14-game win streak.
Silver Creek led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before Providence edged ahead 24-23 at the half. The Dragons then outscored the Pioneers 16-7 in the third period and 24-18 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Kaden Oliver added 13 points for Silver Creek (11-10), which went 18 for 26 from the free throw line (including 11 of 18 in the fourth quarter).
Quentin Hesse had a game-high 19 points, 14 in the first half, to pace Providence. He hit five 3-pointers, including four in the first two quarters.
Casey Kaelin added 15 and Noah Lovan 11 for the Pioneers (17-4), who host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in their regular-season finale.
SILVER CREEK 63, PROVIDENCE 49
Providence 11 13 7 18 — 49
Silver Creek 14 9 16 24 — 63
Providence (17-4): Quentin Hesse 19, Casey Kaelin 15, Noah Lovan 11, Jaden Johnson 1, Grant Seebold 3.
Silver Creek (11-10): Hayden Garten 18, Kaden Oliver 13, Jace Burton 18, Nate Davidson 8, Kyle Roberts 6.
3-point field goals: Providence 9 (Hesse 5, Kaelin 3, Seebold); Silver Creek 5 (Roberts 2, Burton, Garten, Oliver).
HUGE START HELPS HORNETS CLINCH SAC OUTRIGHT
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville led 22-0 at the end of the first quarter on its way to a 58-25 triumph over Crothersville to clinch the Southern Athletic Conference title outright Saturday night.
After their huge opening eight minutes, the Hornets led 29-12 at halftime and 40-23 through three periods en route to the 33-point triumph.
Eli Kleinert finished with 14 points to lead three in double digits for Henryville. Cade Riley added 13 and Aydan Head 12 for the Hornets (15-6, 5-0), who close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bloomington Lighthouse.
WARRIORS WIN 7TH IN A ROW
NEW ALBANY — Joshua Renfro tallied a game-high 30 points to lead Christian Academy to a 72-34 victory over visiting Cannelton on Saturday night.
The sophomore guard hit 12 field goals, including five 3-pointers, and went 1 for 1 from the free throw line for the Warriors, who led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, 34-14 at halftime and 56-23 through three periods on the way to their seventh win in a row.
David Cook added 11 points for CAI (16-5), which will host 2A No. 3 South Spencer at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in its regular-season finale.
.
CAI 72, CANNELTON 34
Cannelton 11 3 9 11 — 34
Chr. Academy 21 15 22 14 — 72
Cannelton (1-19): Logan Larsen 18, Trevor Hale 13, Gage Garrett 3.
CAI (16-5): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 30, Matthew Carter 5, David Cook 11, Nate Doss 6, Lucas Gillespie 4, Zander Penick 8.
3-point field goals: Cannelton 7 (Hale 3, Larsen 3, Garrett); CAI 10 (Renfro 5, Cook 2, Penick 2, Carter).
.
COUGARS CLIP FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington North outscored Floyd Central 49-38 in the second half to rally for a 79-71 win Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter and 33-29 at the break before the Cougars outscored them 23-9 in the third period to go up 52-42. Floyd stormed back in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough.
Brock Conrad tallied a team-high 22 points while Caleb Washington scored 16 and Nathan Rushing and Tevi Ali added 10 apiece for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (6-15) will close out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Columbus East.
.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 79, FLOYD CENTRAL 71
Floyd Central 16 17 9 29 — 71
Bloomington North 12 17 23 26 — 79
Floyd Central (6-15): Nathan Rushing 10, Tevi Ali 10, Caleb Washington 16, Brock Conrad 22, Tre Walters 9, Jackson Streander 2, Sam Higgins 2.
Bloomington North (14-5): Dawan Daniels 12, Lucas Vencel 8, Luke Lindeman 13, Gavin Reed 14, Jaqualon Roberts 23, Shyy McDonald 2, Grant Wellman 3, Connor O’Guinn 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Washington 3, Ali 2, Conrad, Rushing); Bloomington North 5 (Roberts 2, O’Guinn, Reed, Wellman).
