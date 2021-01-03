SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi combined for 41 points and 27 rebounds to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 74-51 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday night.
Kaufman collected 26 points and 15 rebounds while Jacobi had 15 points and 12 boards for the Dragons, who outscored the Stars by eight points in the first and second periods en route to a 39-23 halftime lead.
BNL trimmed Creek's lead to 52-41 before the Dragons outpointed the visitors 22-10 in the final frame.
Nolan Gilbert added 11 points for Silver Creek while Trey Schoen contributed eighth and Branden Northern six.
The Dragons (7-2) are slated to host Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SILVER CREEK 74, BEDFORD NL 51
Bedford NL 10 13 18 10 — 51
Silver Creek 18 21 13 22 — 74
BNL (3-4): Adam Pemberton 17, Ben Cosner 15, Kooper Staley 1, Colten Leach 7, Jackson Miracle 2, Colton Staggs 7, Austin Messmore 2.
Silver Creek (7-2): Trey Kaufman 26, Isaac Hinton 4, Trey Schoen 8, Branden Northern 6, Kooper Jacobi 15, Nolan Gilbert 11, Kyle Roberts 2, Nate Dallmann 2.
3-point field goals: BNL 6 (Cosner 3, Pemberton 3); Silver Creek 5 (Gilbert 3, Schoen 2).
BRAVES BEAT BLACKHAWKS
BORDEN — Brennan Eurton tallied a game-high 29 points — 19 in the first quarter — to lead Borden to a 68-54 victory over visiting Cown on Saturday.
Kasym Nash added 11 points while Mason Carter and Mason Jones tallied 10 apiece for the Braves, who hit 10 3-pointers in the win.
Behind Eurton, Borden led 22-16 at the end of the first quarter and 38-32 at halftime before outscoring the Blackhawks 30-22 in the second half.
The Braves (5-4) host New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
BORDEN 68, COWAN 54
Cowan 16 16 8 14 — 54
Borden 22 16 10 20 — 68
Cowan (3-3): Cole Duncan 2, Riley Duncan 16, Logan Byrd 9, Jacob Thomas 5, Quentin Edmonds-Long 22.
Borden (5-4): Mason Carter 10, Kasym Nash 11, Brennan Eurton 29, Mason Jones 10, Ethan Eurton 5, Cruz Martin 3.
3-point field goals: Cowan 4 (Edmonds-Long 2, Byrd, Thomas); Borden 10 (Eurton 3, Nash 3, Carter 2, Jones, Martin).
BLACKHAWKS TOP MUSTANGS
FRENCH LICK — Springs Valley outscored New Washington 33-19 in the first and third quarters en route to a 64-50 victory Saturday afternoon.
The Blackhawks led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-25 at halftime before outscoring the Mustangs 17-10 in the third period to take command.
Senior Bo Giltner scored a game-high 23 points while Matthew Arthur tallied 10 for New Wash (3-7), which will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
SPRINGS VALLEY 64, NEW WASHINGTON 50
New Washington 9 16 10 15 — 50
Springs Valley 16 19 17 12 — 64
New Washington (3-7): Matthew Arthur 10, Jayden Buford 3, Mason Thompson 1, Bo Giltner 23, Logan Cooper 12, Hunter Eurton 1.
Springs Valley (2-3): Cannon Chase 19, Carter Crews 3, Desmon Jones 17, Conner Grimes 6, Mason Chaplin 9, Gavin Angel 6, Elijah Dixon 4.
3-point field goals: New Washington 5 (Cooper 4, Buford); Springs Valley 8 (Chase 4, Chaplin 3, Crews).
CREEK CLIPS RUSHVILLE
ELNORA — Rock Creek beat Rushville 61-34 in the seventh-place game of the Old National Bank Tournament at North Daviess on Saturday.
The Lions previously lost 44-41 to Shoals on Friday.
Rock Creek (5-5) is scheduled to host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
