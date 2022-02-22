SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek celebrated its Senior Night with a 110-35 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference contest, as well as a preview of a first-round sectional game, Tuesday.
Senior forward Zac Stricker scored a career-high 31 points, on the strength of six 3-pointers, while senior point guard Branden Northern netted 24 to lead the Dragons (11-11, 5-3) to their fourth win in five games.
The highlight of the night, though, was the performance of Silver Creek senior manager Justin “J-Dog” Rouster. After scoring a basket in the first quarter, Rouster hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth period to finish with eight points.
Creek closes its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when it hosts Seymour. The Dragons will then face the host Lions at 6 p.m. next Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Salem Sectional.
SILVER CREEK 110, SALEM 35
Salem 10 8 4 13 — 35
Silver Creek 30 28 26 26 — 110
Salem (4-16, 0-8): Whitfield 8, Mahuron 5, Colon 2, Stephenson 2, Cheatwood 6, Humphrey 3, Collins 8, Baughman 1.
Silver Creek (11-11, 5-3): Trey Schoen 4, Branden Northern 24, Zac Stricker 31, Nate Davidson 7, Justin Rouster 8, Hayden Garten 6, Bryce Henderson 6, Cooper Murley 5, Walker Hoffman 7, Cameron Wheeler 12.
3-point field goals: Salem 6 (Cheatwood 2, Collins 2, Humphrey, Mahuron); Silver Creek 13 (Stricker 6, Northern 2, Rouster 2, Davidson, Garten, Murley).
PIONEERS HOLD OFF MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Providence topped New Washington 43-36 in a matchup of Clark County foes Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. They extended the advantage to 36-30 after three before outscoring the Mustangs 7-6 in the final frame.
"New Washington played well. We hope our team can understand that you must show up ready to compete every game, regardless of circumstance," Providence coach Ryan Miller said. "Now that it is playoff time, there are no nights off. Every game requires maximal focus and effort moving forward, or your season is over."
Tyler Simmons paced the Pioneers with 10 points while Grant Williams netted nine.
Matthew Arthur scored a game-high 15 points, on the strength of a trio of 3-pointers, while his younger brother, Mason, tallied 10. The Mustangs (6-16) will visit Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. tonight in their regular-season finale.
Providence (15-6) awaits the winner between Switzerland County and Austin at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
PROVIDENCE 43, NEW WASHINGTON 36
Providence 11 14 11 7 — 43
New Wash 9 11 10 6 — 36
Providence (15-6): Cade Carver 4, Casey Kaelin 7, Tyler Simmons 10, Grant Williams 9, Max Beatty 2, Quentin Hesse 7, Jaden Johnson 4.
New Washington (6-16): Matthew Arthur 15, Mason Arthur 10, Mason Thompson 9, Logan Cooper 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Hesse, Simmons); New Washington 6 (Matthew Arthur 3, Mason Arthur 2, Thompson).
CREEK ROLLS OVER SENATORS
SELLERSBURG — Rock Creek rolled to a 63-36 victory over visiting West Washington on its Senior Night on Tuesday.
The Lions led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter before taking command in the second and third periods, when they outscored the Senators 14-4 and 16-2.
"I was so proud of the way our seniors played," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said of Jonathan Boggs and Gavin Gullion.
Boggs and junior Marial Diper had 17 points apiece to lead the Lions.
"Boggs definitely was a difference-maker tonight. He played four quarters of basketball," Brown said.
Keajuan Beco added 13 points while Jaleb Treat had six points and 12 rebounds for Creek, which shot 52.2 percent (24 for 46) from the field and was 10 for 13 from the free throw line.
The Lions will next host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
ROCK CREEK 63, WEST WASHINGTON 36
West Wash 8 4 2 22 — 36
Rock Creek 14 14 16 19 — 63
West Washington (8-13): Mason Cox 2, Jaxson Cambron 20, Lane Hoefler 10, Kenton Chase 2, Titan Williams 2.
Rock Creek (12-8): Ladarius Wallace 3, Keajuan Beco 13, Memphis Jackson 3, Marial Diper 17, Jonathan Boggs 17, Gavin Gullion 4, Jaleb Treat 6.
3-point field goals: West Washington 6 (Cambron 6); Rock Creek 5 (Boggs 3, Wallace, Jackson).
REBELS CLIP CAI
ROCKPORT — Class 2A No. 8 South Spencer rode a fast start to a 61-42 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday night.
The Rebels ran out to a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. They increased that to 30-17 by halftime and 46-30 by the conclusion of the third period.
Freshman guard Joshua Renfro tallied a team-high 15 points while Caleb Roy added 12 for the Warriors, who had won three of their previous four.
CAI (9-13) will visit Northeast Dubois at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in its regular-season finale.
SOUTH SPENCER 61, CAI 42
Chr. Academy 3 14 13 12 — 42
South Spencer 15 15 16 15 — 61
CAI (9-13): Caleb Roy 12, Joshua Renfro 15, Brady Dunn 6, Myles Morgan 6, Hayden Hall 3.
South Spencer (17-3): Holton Compton 17, Kaydin Duvall 8, Jackson Raaf 2, Houston Compton 8, Perry 6, Cale Donoho 6, Ty Brown 2, Landon Wells 12.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Renfro 3, Mogan 2, Hall, Roy); South Spencer 6 (Wells 3, Donoho 2, Holton Compton).
SOUTHWESTERN TOPS PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Southwestern downed Charlestown 78-58 Tuesday night.
The Rebels led 25-16 at the end of the first quarter and 35-27 before pulling away in the second half, outpointing the Pirates 21-14 in the third period and 22-17 in the final frame.
Charlestown (8-14) will face North Harrison at 7 p.m. next Tuesday night in the first round of the 3A Salem Sectional.
