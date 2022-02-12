NEW ALBANY — Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 21 points to lead Christian Academy to a 57-33 victory over visiting Louisville Highlands Latin on Saturday night.
The Highlanders led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors edged ahead 25-23 at the break. CAI took control in the second half, outscoring Highlands Latin 22-9 in the third period and 10-1 in the final frame.
Dunn finished with six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line. Freshman Joshua Renfro added 17 points, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Myles Morgan scored 13.
The Warriors (9-11), who have won three in a row, visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CAI 57, HIGHLANDS LATIN (KY.) 33
Highlands Latin 13 10 9 1 — 33
Chr. Academy 11 14 22 10 — 57
Highlands Latin (9-15): Jake Hamilton 8, Jed Hamilton 9, Trevor Geddes 13, Ryan Kimble 1, Jonathan Lasoi 2.
Christian Academy (9-11): Joshua Renfro 17, Brady Dunn 21, Myles Morgan 13, David Cook 5, Matt Carter 1.
3-point field goals: Highlands Latin 3 (Jake Hamilton 2, Jed Hamilton); CAI 10 (Renfro 5, Dunn 2, Morgan 2, Cook).
BLACKHAWKS BEAT MUSTANGS
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley had five players score in doubles figures, to offset three for New Washington, en route to a 78-69 win Saturday afternoon.
The Mustangs led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter before the Blackhawks battled back to take a 38-32 halftime lead. They extended that advantage to 57-48 by the start of the fourth period on the way to their 11th straight victory.
Carter Crews scored 19 points to lead Springs Valley's double-digit quintet.
Freshman Mason Arthur tallied a game-high 28 points to lead New Wash. He hit 11 field goals, including six 3-pointers (four in the first half). Arthur's older brother, Matthew, and Paul Giltner added 18 apiece for the Mustangs (5-13), who host SAC-rival Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
SPRINGS VALLEY 78, NEW WASHINGTON 69
New Washington 18 14 16 21 — 69
Springs Valley 17 21 19 21 — 78
New Washington (5-13): Paul Giltner 18, Matthew Arthur 18, Mason Arthur 28, Logan Cooper 5.
Springs Valley (15-3): Carter Crews 19, Robin Dixon 15, Kannon Chase 13, Conner Grimes 10, Deion Edwards 15, Mason Chaplin 6.
3-point field goals: New Washington 10 (Mason Arthur 6, Matthew Arthur 2, Cooper, Giltner); Springs Valley 9 (Crews 5, Chaplin 2, Ka. Chase, Edwards).
PANTHERS EDGE RED DEVILS IN OT
NORTH VERNON — Keegan Manowitz and Carson McNulty combined for 53 points to lead Jennings County to a 91-88 overtime victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday night.
The Panthers hit seven 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 25-20 lead. They were ahead 41-36 at halftime and 57-50 at the end of the third period. The Red Devils rallied in the final frame, but missed a potential game-winning shot at the end of regulation, which concluded tied at 72.
Jennings outscored Jeff 19-16 in the extra session to pick up its second win in three games.
The Red Devils (5-9, 2-3) are scheduled to visit archrival New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
HORNETS WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville celebrated its Senior Night with a 47-37 victory over Switzerland County on Saturday.
The Hornets led 17-6 at the end of the first quarter, 26-10 at the break and 36-19 at the conclusion of the third period on the way to their second straight win.
Junior guard Carson Conrey scored 14 points to pace Henryville (6-12), which will visit New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
