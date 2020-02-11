Charlestown Pirates

CHARLESTOWN — Austin escaped Charlestown with a 62-60 Mid-Southern Conference triumph Tuesday night.

The Eagles led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter and 37-32 at halftime before the Pirates pulled within one (48-47) by the end of three. Austin, however, held off Charlestown 14-13 in the final frame.

Trey Hargrave scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Eagles (3-15, 2-6) while Bryson Montgomery finished with 14.

Caleb Brown tallied 15, all coming from 3-pointers, to pace the Pirates. Devron West added 12 and Ty Crace finished with 11 in the loss.

Charlestown (3-15, 1-7) hosts South Central next Tuesday night.

AUSTIN 62, CHARLESTOWN 60

Austin           22 15 11 14 — 62

Charlestown 18 14 15 13 — 60

    Austin (3-15, 2-6): Trey Hargrave 25, Bryson Montgomery 14, Chance Craig 5, Zach Stidham 3, Brenden Mosier 3, Luke Watts 2, Gavin Parker 2.

    Charlestown (3-15): Caleb Brown 15, Devron West 12, Ty Crace 11, Kyle Craig 8, Matt Henning 7, Clayton Rothbauer 3.

    3-point field goals: Austin 6 (Montgomery 4, Hargrave, Stidham); Charlestown 8 (Brown 5, Crace 2, Rothbauer).

BRAVES BEAT SENATORS

BORDEN — Sterling Mikel’s basket with 1.2 seconds left lifted host Borden to a 48-46 victory over visiting West Washington on Tuesday night.

The Braves (6-13) host Crawford County next Tuesday night.

