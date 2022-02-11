MADISON — Floyd Central rolled to its 11th consecutive victory, downing host Madison 67-28 Friday night.
The Highlanders led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime before taking command in the second half, outscoring the Cubs 17-7 in the third period and 22-8 in the fourth.
Brady Moore led the way for the Highlanders with a game-high 18 points, all in the first three quarters. He hit six field goals and was 6 for 9 from the free throw line.
Wesley Celichowski added 12, all in the first third periods, while Tevi Ali netted nine and Max Tripure eight for Floyd Central (16-2), which will host Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 67, MADISON 28
Floyd Central 12 16 17 22 — 67
Madison 7 6 7 8 — 28
Floyd Central (16-2): Max Tripure 8, Nathaniel Hoffman 4, Brady Moore 18, Tevi Ali 9, Wesley Celichowski 12, Kyle Poates 6, Zackery Sims 6, Nathan Rushing 5, Brock Conrad 1.
Madison (5-12): Falconberry 12, Grote 7, Trayor 5, Reynolds 2, Welsh 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 5 (Sims 2, Tripure 2, Rushing); Madison 2 (Grote, Traylor).
JV: Floyd Central 70 (Rushing 20, C. Floyd 5, Cardwell 4, Higgins 11, Conrad 7, R. Floyd 5, Kaiser 8, Newkirk 8), Madison 42.
.
GENERALS RALLY TO TOP LIONS
SALEM — Dakota Capps came off the bench to score eight of his team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter to help Clarksville rally for a 59-56 win at Salem on Friday night.
The Generals led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and 30-25 at halftime before the Lions outscored the visitors 21-11 in the third period to take a 46-41 lead into the final frame. Clarksville outscored Salem 18-10 over the final eight minutes.
Capps had five field goals, including a 3-pointer, and was 4 for 5 from the free throw line.
His brother, Morgan, added 11 points. Nadir Muhammad tallied 10 off the bench and Alex Titus scored eight for Clarksville, which ended a seven-game losing skid with the victory.
The Generals' balanced attack help them offset a game-high 27 points from Salem's Hayden Baughman.
Clarksville (5-13) will visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 59, SALEM 56
Clarksville 19 11 11 18 — 59
Salem 14 11 21 10 — 56
Clarksville (5-13): Morgan Capps 11, Jacob Seward 6, Landon Radlein 5, Caleb Cummings 2, Alex Titus 8, Dakota Capps 15, Ashton Leezer 2, Nadir Muhammad 10.
Salem (4-12): Justin Stephenson 8, Dillion Whitefield 2, Hayden Baughman 27, Grant Mahuron 6, Kaleb Tucker 3, Kellen Humphrey 10.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 7 (Muhammad 2, Seward 2, D. Capps, Radlein, Titus); Salem 8 (Baughman 6, Humphrey, Tucker).
.
HELTON PACES PIRATES TO WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown's big second and third periods propelled the Pirates to a 78-61 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
The Eagles led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter before the hosts outscored them 16-7 in the second to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Pirates then erupted for 31 points in the third to take a 64-40 lead into the final frame.
Jake Helton tallied a team-high 25 points to lead a balanced attack for Charlestown. He hit nine field goals, including five 3-pointers (four in the second quarter), and was 2 for 3 from the free throw line.
Four others scored in double digits for the Pirates. Ethan French finished with 14, 10 in the third quarter, while Jake Ottersbach tallied 12 off the bench. Grason Connell netted 11 while Chase Benner added 10.
Bryson Montgomery scored a game-best 27 points for Austin (4-12, 1-6).
Charlestown (6-13, 1-6) is scheduled to host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 78, AUSTIN 61
Austin 18 7 15 21 — 61
Charlestown 17 16 31 14 — 78
Austin (4-12, 1-6): Garrison Barton 4, Bryson Montgomery 27, Brandon Hanner 4, Brayden Furnish 15, Baylee Coomer 7, Brooks Swank 4.
Charlestown (6-13, 1-6): Chase Benner 10, Lucas Gillespie 5, Ethan French 14, Grason Connell 11, Jake Helton 25, Jake Ottersbach 12, Christian Stacy 1.
3-point field goals: Austin 7 (Montgomery 6, Furnish); Charlestown 8 (Helton 5, Connell 2, Gillespie).
.
HORNETS ROLL OVER REBELS
HENRYVILLE — Layton Walton scored a game-high 19 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead host Henryville to a 53-38 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
Three others — Caleb Lehaceanu, Hayden Barbour and Aydan Head — scored seven points apiece for the Hornets, who trailed 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. Henryville took command in the second and third periods to end a five-game losing skid.
The Hornets outscored the Rebels 15-4 in the second, behind seven points from Walton, and 13-5 in the third thanks to six more from the junior forward.
Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Rebels (6-11, 2-2) will host Cannelton at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon while Henryville (5-12, 2-1) will host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. for its Senior Night.
.
HENRYVILLE 53, SOUTH CENTRAL 38
South Central 11 4 5 18 — 38
Henryville 9 15 13 16 — 53
South Central (6-11, 2-2): Craig Simpson 3, Christian Kiper 6, Ty Jones 8, Cole Thomas 9, Caden Bogan 2, Kole Stewart 2, Ethan Hedden 8.
Henryville (5-12, 2-1): Hayden Barbour 7, Sam Guernsey 2, Aydan Head 4, Layton Walton 19, Caleb Lehaceanu 7, Eli Kleinert 2, Sam Gilles 2, Andrew Knecht 3, Taylor Guthrie 7.
3-point field goals: South Central 3 (Kiper, Simpson, Thomas); Henryville 2 (Barbour, Knecht).
.
EAGLES EDGE MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Lanesville topped New Washington 38-34 in a SAC clash Friday night.
New Washington (5-12, 1-2) will visit Springs Valley at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Meanwhile Lanesville (5-15, 1-3) is scheduled to visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.