INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Pike ran out to an early lead, then held off Floyd Central for a 52-49 boys’ basketball win Tuesday afternoon in the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at North Central.
The Red Devils led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter, 28-20 at halftime and 43-33 at the conclusion of the third period before the Highlanders outscored them 16-9 in the final frame. It wasn’t enough, though.
Senior guard Ryan Conwell tallied a game-high 15 points to lead three in double digits for Pike (5-1).
Wesley Celichowski tallied a team-high 10 points while Caleb Washington and Brady Moore added nine points apiece for Floyd (5-2), which went 9 for 16 from the free throw line in the loss.
The Highlanders will face Avon at 10 a.m. this morning in their final game of the event.
.
PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Tuesday at North Central
PIKE 52, FLOYD CENTRAL 49
Floyd Central 9 11 13 16 — 49
Indpls Pike 18 10 15 9 — 52
Floyd Central (5-2): Brady Moore 9, Cole Harritt 2, Caleb Washington 9, Wesley Celichowski 10, Max Tripure 9, Tevi Ali 5, Nathaniel Hoffman 5.
Pike (5-1): Devon Woods 11, Ryan Conwell 15, Cam Caskey 9, Dante Porch 10, Joseph Annan 4, Eugene Young 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Tripure 3, Ali, Hoffman, Washington); Pike 3 (Conwell, Woods, Young).
.
WARRIORS FALL
SOUTHRIDGE — Brady Dunn and Joshua Renfro combined for 54 Christian Academy points, but Evansville Christian outlasted the Warriors to win 74-72 in the first game of the Baird Winter Classic at Southridge on Tuesday.
CAI led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter, 35-31 at halftime and 61-54 heading into the final frame, when the Eagles outscored the Warriors 20-11 for the win.
Dunn scored a game-high 31 points, 19 in the second half. He hit nine field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 9 for 10 from the free throw line. Meanwhile Renfro, a freshman, added 23 points. He hit seven 3-pointers for the Warriors, who made 13 as a team.
Sophomores Josiah Dunham (30) and Jackson Chesser (20) combined for 50 points for Evansville Christian.
CAI (4-4) will face Northeast Dubois at noon today in a consolation game.
.
BAIRD WINTER CLASSIC
First round at Southridge
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 74, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 72
Christian Academy 18 17 26 11 — 72
Evansville Christian 16 15 23 20 — 74
Christian Academy (4-4): Joshua Renfro 23, Brady Dunn 31, Caleb Roy 4, Myles Morgan 6, Nate Doss 8.
Evansville Christian (5-3): Schnepper 8, Sharp 7, Dunham 30, Chesser 20, Sanabria 5, Williams 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 13 (Renfro 7, Dunn 4, Doss 2); Eastern Greene 6 (Dunham 3, Sanabria, Schnepper, Sharp).
.
BRAVES BEST LIONS
ELNORA — Class 3A No. 6 Brownstown Central built a 17-point halftime lead on its way to a 58-42 win over Rock Creek in the first round of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic on Tuesday afternoon.
The game was tied 8-all late in the first quarter when Jack Benter hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Braves a 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions scored the first four points of the second period to get within two, but Brownstown responded with seven straight.
The Braves outscored Rock Creek 25-14 in the quarter to take a 39-22 lead into the locker room at halftime. They extended that advantage to 48-32 by the conclusion of the third period en route to the 16-point triumph.
"I feel like we came out competing, but had some serious defensive lapses in that second quarter especially," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said. "We have to be consistent on the defensive end for the full 32 minutes. Today, we didn't do that. We didn't do a good job defending Jack Benter the last minute of the first quarter and the entire second quarter He scored 23 of his game-high 29 in the first half. We responded and played a much better second half, but you just can't dig yourself a hole that big against them. They're a really solid team and against a team like that, there's not much room for error. We have to play a full 32 minutes defensively, do a better job of rebounding the ball and obviously today, we didn't do that."
Senior guard Gavin Gullion tallied a team-high 11 points while Ladarius Wallace added nine.
Rock Creek (4-2) will play Paoli at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation game.
.
BOBCAT OF DAVIESS COUNTY CLASSIC
Tuesday at North Daviess
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 58, ROCK CREEK 42
Rock Creek 8 14 10 10 — 42
Brownstown 14 25 9 10 — 58
Rock Creek (4-2): Ladarius Wallace 9, Memphis Jackson 2, Isaiah Ball 2, Marial Diper 6, Kendrick Peyton 2, Jonathan Boggs 9, Gavin Gullion 11, Jaleb Treat 1
Brownstown Central (7-0): Hehman 2, Benter 29, Darlage 1, Waskom 8, Neal 7, Schroer 7, Stahl 4.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 (Gullion, Wallace); Brownstown 5 (Benter 4, Neal).
