INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central held off Avon for a 56-55 win Wednesday morning in its final game of the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational at North Central.
The Orioles led the Highlanders 14-7 at the end of the first quarter before Floyd rallied to tie it at 25 at the break. The Highlanders then outscored Avon 20-8 in the third period to take a 45-33 lead into the final frame.
The Orioles, though, outpointed Floyd 22-11 in the fourth quarter to make it close. Avon had the ball down three in the waning seconds, but the Orioles inexplicably went for — and hit — a 2-pointer, instead of a 3-pointer, at the buzzer.
Junior forward Caleb Washington scored 13 points to pace the Highlanders while Brady Moore and Tevi Ali added 11 apiece.
Floyd Central (6-2) will next host Corydon Central on Jan. 7.
PAUL LOGGAN MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Wednesday at North Central
FLOYD CENTRAL 56, AVON 55
FCHS 7 18 20 11 — 56
Avon 14 11 8 22 — 55
Floyd Central (6-2): Max Tripure 8, Brady Moore 11, Caleb Washington 13, Wesley Celichowski 4, Nathaniel Hoffman 4, Tevi Ali 11, Cole Harritt 5.
Avon (2-7): Jordan Lomax 6, Chrishon McCray 21, Nick Walker 2, Daniel Eck 15, Keilyn Moore 3, Elijah Collier 8.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Tripure 2, Harritt, Washington); Avon 7 (McCray 3, Collier 2, Eck, Moore).
WARRIORS WIN
HUNTINGBURG — Freshman Joshua Renfro scored a game-high 16 points to lead Christian Academy to a 46-26 win over Northeast Dubois in a consolation game of the Baird Winter Classic at Huntingburg Memorial Gym on Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before extending their lead to 20-13 by halftime, thanks in large part to 11 points from Renfro. CAI then outscored the Jeeps 26-13 in the second half for the 20-point triumph.
Brady Dunn added 13 points, 11 in the second half, while Myles Morgan added eight for the Warriors.
CAI (5-4) will face either Princeton, or the host Raiders, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the fifth-place game of the tournament.
BAIRD WINTER CLASSIC
Wednesday’s consolation game at Huntingburg
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 46, NE DUBOIS 26
Chr. Academy 10 10 13 13 — 46
Northeast Dubois 9 4 9 4 — 26
CAI (5-4): Joshua Renfro 16, Brady Dunn 13, Caleb Roy 3, Myles Morgan 8, Nate Doss 6.
NE Dubois (2-6): Colby Pieper 6, Peyton Betz 2, Ty Kalb 3, Noah Betz 2, Grant Goller 3, Colby Lockard 2, Gaige Schepers 4, Josiah Stevens 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 2 (Dunn, Renfro); NE Dubois 2 (Kalb, Pieper).
MUSTANGS DROP 2
MORRISTOWN — New Washington dropped a pair of games in the Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament at Morristown on Wednesday.
South Dearborn defeated the Mustangs 66-38 in the first game. Later in the day, the host Yellow Jackets outlasted New Wash for a 43-39 win.
Against the Knights, junior guard Matthew Arthur tallied 26 points to lead the Mustangs. His younger brother, Mason, added seven.
In the loss to Morristown, Matthew Arthur netted 20 while Mason Thompson added nine for New Wash.
The Mustangs (2-6) will be back in action at 1 p.m. Thursday in the tourney.
LIONS LOSE
ELNORA — Paoli defeated Rock Creek 62-54 in a consolation game of the Bobcat of Daviess County Classic on Wednesday afternoon.
Gavin Gullion scored 14 points to lead the Lions while Ladarius Wallace added 13 and Jaleb Treat 12.
Rock Creek (4-3) will play South Knox at 3 p.m. this afternoon in the seventh-place game.
