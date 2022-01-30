FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central celebrated its Senior Night with a 58-46 victory over visiting Evansville Reitz on Saturday night.
Trailing 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Highlanders edged ahead 24-22 by halftime before outscoring the Panthers 34-24 after intermission en route to their seventh straight win.
Brady Moore and Tevi Ali tallied 11 points apiece to lead a balanced attack for Floyd. Nathaniel Hoffman and Cole Harritt added nine each. Both hit a trio of 3-pointers as the Highlanders knocked down 10 as a team.
Floyd Central (12-2) will visit Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 58, EVANSVILLE REITZ 46
Evansville Reitz 13 9 12 12 — 46
Floyd Central 12 12 16 18 — 58
Evansville Reitz (7-6): Kirkland 6, McReynolds 12, Tinson 2, Higgs 12, Schippert 9, Springer 1, Sanders 2, Summers 2.
Floyd Central (12-2): Max Tripure 6, Nathaniel Hoffman 9, Cole Harritt 9, Kyle Poates 5, Brady Moore 11, Tevi Ali 11, Caleb Washington 7.
3-point field goals: Evansville Reitz 3 (McReynolds 2, Schippert); Floyd Central 10 (Harritt 3, Hoffman 3, Tripure 2, Ali, Poates).
ARTHUR LEADS NEW WASH TO WIN
NEW WASHINGTON — Junior Matthew Arthur scored a game-high 30 points to lead New Washington to a 57-45 victory over visiting Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday afternoon.
The junior, who was honored during the game for recently surpassing 1,000 points, scored 17 points in the first half to help the Mustangs to a 27-20 lead. He netted eight points in the first period, nine in the second, 11 in the third and two in the fourth.
Arthur's younger brother, Mason, added 11 points off the bench while Logan Cooper tallied 10 for New Wash, which won for the second time in its last three games.
The Mustangs (4-11) are slated to visit Medora at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW WASHINGTON 57, BLOOMINGTON LIGHTHOUSE 45
Bl. Lighthouse 14 6 16 9 — 45
New Washington 16 11 16 14 — 57
Bloomington Lighthouse (12-6): Will Wickstrom 5, Chauncey Craig 6, Coda Snyder 2, Tristan Webb 9, Zed Harbstreit 17, Nathan Dale 3, Levi Hamlin 3.
New Washington (4-11): Paul Giltner 5, Matthew Arthur 30, Mason Thompson 1, Logan Cooper 10, Mason Arthur 11.
3-point field goals: Bloomington Lighthouse 5 (Craig 2, Dale, Hamlin, Wickstrom); New Washington 7 (Mason Arthur 3, Cooper 2, Matthew Arthur 2).
PANTHERS DOWN DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Bloomington South built a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 56-39 win at Silver Creek on Saturday night.
Behind 10 points from Tyree Rochell, the Panthers led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter. They increased that advantage to 37-20 at the break. South outscored the Dragons 25-19 in the second half.
Gavin Wisley tallied 20 points to pace the Panthers while Rochell finished with 17.
Branden Northern netted 16 points to lead Creek. He also dished out six assists and collected four rebounds.
Zac Stricker added seven points and four rebounds for the Dragons (6-8), who host Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 56, SILVER CREEK 39
Bloomington South 19 18 13 12 — 56
Silver Creek 10 10 15 4 — 39
Bloomington South (13-5): Bull Schultz 6, Gavin Wisley 20, Coleman Oliphant 7, Tyree Rochell 17, Brock Kincaid 6, Zach David 1, Rhett Johnson 2.
Silver Creek (6-8): Branden Northern 16, Trey Schoen 4, Zac Stricker 7, Walker Hoffman 5, Cameron Wheeler 2, Nate Davidson 5.
3-point field goals: Bloomington South 3 (Oliphant, Rochell, Schultz); Silver Creek 0.
REBELS OUTLAST GENERALS
ELIZABETH — Host South Central held off Clarksville for a 63-55 triumph Saturday night.
The Rebels led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime before the Generals rallied, outscoring the Rebels 20-13 in the third to get within two (47-45). South Central pulled away in the final frame, though, outpointing Clarksville 16-10 to give head coach Greg Robinson his 200th career victory.
Christian Kiper tallied 18 points to lead the Rebels (5-9), who will visit Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in a Southern Athletic Conference contest.
Jacob Seward scored a game-best 21 points to pace the Generals. He hit eight field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers, and a pair of free throws. Dakota Capps added 14 points for Clarksville (4-11), which will host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SOUTH CENTRAL 63, CLARKSVILLE 55
Clarksville 13 12 20 10 — 55
South Central 18 16 13 16 — 63
Clarksville (4-11): Dakota Capps 14, Jacob Seward 21, Caleb Cummings 3, Morgan Capps 6, Ashton Leezer 6, Nadir Muhammad 5.
South Central (5-9): Christian Kiper 18, Ty Jones 14, Cole Thomas 15, Kole Stewart 2, Ethan Hedden 9, Craig Simpson 3, Caden Bogan 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 4 (Seward 3, Muhammad); South Central 8 (Thompson 3, Jones 2, Kiper 2, Simpson).
WILDCATS RALLY TO BEAT BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Jasper rallied in the second half, outscoring New Albany by 13, to pull out a 60-50 win at the Doghouse on Saturday night.
Trailing 27-24 at the break, the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs 21-11 in the third quarter and 15-12 in the final frame
Senior guard Tucker Biven tallied a team-high 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career, to lead New Albany.
Connor Foley also scored 18 for Jasper (13-3).
The Bulldogs (8-6) are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
PIRATES OUTLAST EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Visiting Charlestown outlasted Lanesville 47-44 in double overtime to spoil the Eagles' Homecoming on Saturday night.
The Pirates led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, 20-15 at halftime and 30-25 after three before Lanesville knotted the game at 39 by the end of regulation.
Both teams tallied four points in the first extra session before the Charlestown outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the second OT to pull out the victory.
The Pirates (5-11) will host Class 3A No. 8 Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
Meanwhile, Lanesville (4-13) is scheduled to visit Tecumseh at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday.
BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
BORDEN — Host Borden clipped Christian Academy 59-49 Saturday night in a matchup of sectional foes.
The Warriors (6-10), who have lost five in a row, are scheduled to visit Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. Meanwhile the Braves (11-5), who have won three of their last four, are slated to visit Springs Valley at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday.
LANCERS TOP HORNETS
EDINBURGH — Class A No. 2 Edinburgh built a 13-point halftime lead on its way to a 71-57 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday night.
The Lancers led 39-26 at halftime before outscoring the Hornets 32-31 in the second half.
Aydan Head scored a team-high 15 points for Henryville (4-10), which will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
