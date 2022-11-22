BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Freshman leads Pirates past Mustangs

CHARLESTOWN — In a spirited season-opener, the Charlestown boys’ basketball team held off visiting New Washington for a 77-69 victory Tuesday night in a fast-paced affair.
Pirates’ freshman point guard AJ Todd posted a game-high 27 points while sophomore Grason Connell added 12.
“We’re playing fast this year, that’s no secret,” said second-year Charlestown head coach Matt Lynch, whose team averaged just 45 points per game last season. “Obviously AJ Todd was a stud tonight, having 27 in his debut. I told him he’s going to have the keys to the car and he did a phenomenal job. I thought we were unselfish and moved the ball. We hit nine threes and that’s the way we’re going to play.”
The Pirates, who have now won four of their last five over the Mustangs, led 42-29 at halftime before New Wash closed to within 53-46 by the end of the third quarter.
“Things didn’t necessarily go well early on, but I was very pleased with the way we responded,” first-year Mustangs head coach Blake Snodgrass said. “I think we stayed in our system and stuck to our stuff and guys played well. We got some stops and stayed with our offense and that allowed us to chip away. We got within five there midway through the fourth and had a chance. If we shore up our box-outs, maybe it’s a different game. But overall I was very proud with the way we competed and executed our stuff.”
Sophomore Mason Arthur paced the Mustangs with 22 points, which included four 3-pointers. His older brother, Matthew, netted 16 and Paul Giltner added 13 for New Wash (0-1), which will host Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates (1-0) will be back in action Tuesday hosting Mid-Southern Conference-rival Silver Creek.
CHARLESTOWN 77, NEW WASHINGTON 69
New Washington 15 14 17 23 — 69
Charlestown 18 24 11 24 — 77
New Washington (0-1): Paul Giltner 13, Daniel Burke 3, Matthew Arthur 16, Mason Arthur 22, Mason Thompson 6, Luke Woods 9.
Charlestown (1-0): Tre Martin 3, AJ Todd 27, Parker Odle 9, Jake Ottersbach 7, Ethan French 4, Austin Pickerell 6, Demetrius Phelps 9, Grason Connell 12.
3-point field goals: New Washington 9 (Giltner, Burke, Mat. Arthur 2, Mas. Arthur 4, Woods); Charlestown 9 (Martin, Todd 2, Odle 3, Connell 3).
LIONS HOLD OFF HORNETS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek pulled away in the final frame for a 67-61 victory over visiting Henryville in the season-opener for both Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied at 14 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions edged ahead 31-30 at halftime. Creek still led by one, at 47-46, entering the fourth quarter, when it outscored the Hornets 20-15 to secure the victory.
Senior point guard Ladarius Wallace tallied a game-high 20 points to lead four in double digits for the Lions. Sophomore guard Carmelo Mercer netted 15 off the bench while Jaleb Treat scored 13 and Keajuan Beco added 11.
Senior Layton Walton led Henryville with 18 points, most on mid-range jump shots, while Carson Conrey scored 15, all on 3-pointers. Eli Kleinert added 10 for the Hornets (0-1), who are idle until they visit Paoli on Dec. 2.
The Lions (1-0) will next visit Jennings County on Dec. 3.
ROCK CREEK 67, HENRYVILLE 61
Henryville 14 16 16 15 — 61
Rock Creek 14 17 16 20 — 67
Henryville (0-1): Eli Kleinert 10, Andrew Knecht 3, Cade Riley 3, Hayden Barbour 4, Carson Conrey 15, Aydan Head 2, Layton Walton 18, Braydon Dobbs 6.
Rock Creek (1-0): Ladarius Wallace 20, Keajuan Beco 11, Memphis Jackson 2, Marial Diper 6, Jaleb Treat 13, Carmelo Mercer 15.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Conrey 5, Knecht, Riley); Rock Creek 3 (Beco, Mercer, Wallace).
EASTERN OUTLASTS BORDEN
PEKIN — Host Eastern outscored Borden 13-6 in the fourth quarter for a 45-38 victory on Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves pulled within one (24-23) by halftime, then tied it up at 32 heading into the final frame.
Alex Schuler scored a game-high 14 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while AJ Agnew added 10 for Borden (0-1), which will visit Shoals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
EASTERN 45, BORDEN 38
Borden 8 15 9 6 — 38
Eastern 15 9 8 13 — 45
Borden (0-1): Alex Schuler 14, Kasym Nash 8, AJ Agnew 10, Zander Keith 6.
Eastern (1-0): Anderson 13, Gibson 3, Banet 4, Kaden Temple 9, Yancey Edlin 7, Jacob Cherry 10.
3-point field goals: Borden 9 (Schuler 4, Agnew 2, Keith 2, Nash); Eastern 5 (Anderson 3, Edlin, K. Temple).