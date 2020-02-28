BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Fuqua leads Generals over Lions

SELLERSBURG — A monster game from Dae’von Fuqua helped Clarksville wrap up its regular season with a 68-62 win at Rock Creek on Friday night.
The junior guard scored a game-high 34 points to lead the Generals (15-7) to their seventh win in their last eight games.
The Lions, who came into the game having won four of their last five, got off to a slow start in the opening quarter. Clarksville’s offense came out firing as Jaren Starks got the Generals started with a 3-pointer. Fuqua, who did not start, still scored eight in the Generals’ 17-point first period.
The Lions got back right into the game early in the second quarter. Lettwan Darden and Johnathon Browning got Rock Creek going and the Lions finished the half down three after outscoring Clarksville 13-9.
Rock Creek stayed in it and the two teams went back-and-fourth in the third quarter. Clarksville went on a 8-3 run to close the quarter after falling behind 41-40 and finished with a 48-44 lead going into the final frame.
Clarksville was able to keep its distance in the fourth. The Generals built multiple eight-point leads but could never keep Rock Creek from clawing back into the game. Some made free throws down the stretch helped Clarksville pick up its third straight win.
Darden, along with fellow freshman Ladarius Wallace, led Rock Creek with 12 points apiece. Browning added 10 and so did Kevin Monkam-Meyer, who also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds. Michael Sulzer knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with eight points in the loss.
Clarksville finishes it regular season with a 15-7 record. The Generals will face the host Rebels at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional.
Meanwhile Rock Creek (6-16) will face South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
CLARKSVILLE 68, ROCK CREEK 62
Clarksville=17=9=22=20=—=68
Rock Creek=10=13=21=18—=62
Clarksville (15-7): Keyshawn Minor 8, Jaren Starks 9, Dakota Capps 5, Marquis Forward 12, Dae'von Fuqua 34.
Rock Creek (6-16): Ladarius Wallace 12, Lettwan Darden 12, Kevin Monkam-Meyer 10, Johnathon Browning 10, Michael Sulzer 8, Gavin Gullion 5, Jonathan Boggs 4, Ashton Mozee 1.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 4 (Starks 3, Minor); Rock Creek 4 (Sulzer 2, Wallace, Darden).
JEFF GAME CANCELLED
Jeffersonville’s regular-season finale against Castle, which was scheduled for Friday night, was cancelled due to a water main break. The Red Devils plan to honor their seniors Monday.
Jeff will face the host Owls at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
LIONS BEAT BRAVES
SALEM — Host Salem rolled to a 76-37 victory over visiting Borden on Thursday night.
The host Braves (6-16) face New Washington at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.