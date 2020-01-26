CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped Lanesville 60-40 Saturday night.
The Generals and Eagles were tied 11-all at the end of the first quarter before Clarksville edged ahead 29-20 by halftime. The hosts increased their lead to 40-30 by the end of the third period before outscoring Lanesville 20-10 in the final frame.
The Generals (9-6) next play at South Central on Saturday night.
PANTHERS EDGE PIRATES
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central outlasted Charlestown 63-59 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Saturday night.
The Panthers led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Pirates 20-12 in the second to take a 31-20 lead into the locker room at halftime. Charlestown cut it to 45-39 by the end of the third quarter, but Corydon was able to hold off the visitors in the final frame.
The Pirates (3-11, 1-4) host MSC-foe Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
