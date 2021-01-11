NEW WASHINGTON — Dakota Capps tallied a game-high 24 points to lead Clarksville to a 61-53 win at New Washington on Saturday night.
Jaren Starks added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Generals, outscored the Mustangs 41-33 in the second half after the game was tied at 20 at intermission.
Bo Giltner had 21 points, five rebounds and four assists while Matthew Arthur added 14 points and four assists for New Wash.
The Generals (4-4) host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while the Mustangs (3-9) visit Henryville at the same time.
CLARKSVILLE 61, NEW WASHINGTON 53
Clarksville 10 10 20 21 — 61
New Washington 13 7 8 25 — 53
Clarksville (4-4): Connor Page 3, Morgan Capps 2, Jaren Starks 16, Dakota Capps 24, Marquis Forward 10, Robert Lamar 6.
New Washington (3-9): Matthew Arthur 14, Jayden Buford 2, Mason Thompson 7, Bo Giltner 21, Logan Cooper 9.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 2 (Forward, Page); New Washington 10 (Arthur 4, Cooper 3, Thompson 2, Giltner).
BRAVES OUTLAST LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Four players scored in double digits to help Borden rally for a 58-50 win at Rock Creek on Saturday night.
Freshman Kasym Nash scored 16 points while Brennan Eurton added 13, Ethan Eurton 12 and Mason Jones 11 for the Braves, who trailed 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime before outscoring the Lions 34-23 in the second half to earn their third straight win.
Michael Sulzer scored 11 points to pace Rock Creek (7-6), which had its three-game win streak snapped.
Borden (7-4) visits Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night while the Lions host Providence at the same time.
BORDEN 58, ROCK CREEK 50
Borden 8 16 15 19 — 58
Rock Creek 12 15 8 15 — 50
Borden (7-4): Mason Carter 6, Kasym Nash 16, Brennan Eurton 13, Mason Jones 11, Ethan Eurton 12.
Rock Creek (7-6): Ladarius Wallace 7, Michael Sulzer 11, Marial Diper 8, Ashton Mozee 4, Jonathan Boggs 10, Gavin Gullion 7, Jaleb Treat 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Carter 2, Nash 2, Jones, E. Eurton); Rock Creek 6 (Sulzer 3, Wallace 2, Gullion).
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Jeffersonville ran out to a 53-23 halftime lead and cruised to a 77-34 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
Will Lovings-Watts tallied a game-high 20 points while Kobe Stoudemire and Brandon Rayzer-Moore added 18 apiece for the Red Devils (3-3), who hit 12 3-pointers.
Brady Dunn tallied 13 points for the Warriors (4-4), who visit South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Jeffersonville (3-3) next hosts Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 77, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 34
Jeffersonville 30 23 12 12 — 77
Christian Academy 11 12 5 6 — 34
Jeffersonville (3-3): Will Lovings-Watts 20, Kobe Stoudemire 18, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 18, Jered Tyson 5, B. Moore 5, Michael O'Brien 4, Monnie McGee 6, Jeroy Ellis 4.
CAI (4-4): Caleb Doss 8, Nate Doss 3, Brady Dunn 13, Caleb Roy 5, Myles Morgan 5.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 12 (Lovings-Watts 4, Stoudemire 4, Rayzer-Moore 2, Moore, Tyson); CAI 6 (Dunn 2, C. Doss, N. Doss, Morgan, Roy).
CUBS SHOOT DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Madison's Luke Miller hit eight 3-pointers and scored 31 points to lead the visiting Cubs to a 79-58 win at Charlestown on Saturday.
Miller scored seven points in the first period, leading Madison to a 24-14 lead. The Cubs led 35-22 at halftime before outscoring the Pirates 44-34 after intermission.
"We obviously had a tough time covering Miller, who gets out and runs the floor well and moves well without the ball. He is also a money shooter," Charlestown coach Sean Smith said. "They have several playmakers who can create and are just a highly-skilled team."
Chase Benner tallied 12 points to pace the Pirates while Ty Crace added 11.
Charlestown (2-6) visits Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON 79, CHARLESTOWN 58
Madison 24 11 24 20 — 79
Charlestown 14 8 18 16 — 58
Madison (7-2): Kaden Oliver 10, Luke Miller 31, Nick Center 8, Luke Ommen 5, Jackson Falconberry 8, Parker Jones 14, Carson Roark 3.
Charlestown (2-6): Matt Henning 6, Ty Crace 11, Clayton Rothbauer 7, Kyle Craig 7, Brody Wagers 2, Vonte Leavell 2, Chase Benner 12, Brock Cook 2, Brayden Crawford 8, Jake Helton 1.
3-point field goals: Madison 10 (Miller 8, Jones, Roark); Charlestown 5 (Craig 2, Crace, Henning, Rothbauer).
COUGARS CLIP HORNETS
SEYMOUR — Trinity Lutheran outscored visiting Henryville 39-13 in the first and third quarters en route to a 68-49 win Saturday night.
The Cougars led 14-5 at the end of the first period before the Hornets got within 29-22 by halftime. In the third quarter, though, Trinity Lutheran outpointed Henryville 25-8.
Westin Allen tallied 10 points to lead Henryville (3-7), which hosts New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 68, HENRYVILLE 48
Henryville 5 17 8 19 — 49
Trinity Lutheran 14 15 25 14 — 68
Henryville (3-7): Carson Conrey 9, Eli Kleinert 4, Corey Vanover 4, Westin Allen 10, Sam Guernsey 6, Taylor Guthrie 6, Cody Wallis 6, Layton Walton 2, Hayden Barbour 2.
Trinity Lutheran (2-9): Hudson Norton 18, Tyler Goecker 18, Kade Hill 10, Charlie Hackman 9, Jacob Sabotin 7, Jack Marksberry 6.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Conrey 3, Allen, Wallis); Trinity Lutheran 7 (Goecker 2, Marksberry 2, Norton 2, Hill).
