CLARKSVILLE — Dakota Capps scored a game-high 22 points to lead Clarksville to a 64-60 victory — its first of the season — over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Saturday night.
Marquis Forward added 17 points and Dae'von Fuqua 16 for the Generals, who trailed 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 30-24 at halftime before outscoring the Musketeers 27-13 in the third quarter.
Forward tallied 14 points in the third frame, when he hit four of his five 3-pointers, to spark Clarksville's comeback.
The Generals (1-3, 1-1) are slated to visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE 64, EASTERN 60
Eastern 17 13 13 17 — 60
Clarksville 12 12 27 13 — 64
Eastern (1-4, 0-2): Conner Gonzalez 2, Kaden Temple 8, Cade Jones 21, Jacob Cherry 24, Snyder Pennington 5.
Clarksville (1-3, 1-1): Dae'von Fuqua 16, Connor Page 2, Dakota Capps 22, Marquis Forward 17, Keyshawn Minor 3, Morgan Capps 3, Alex Titus 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 5 (Jones 4, Pennington); Clarksville 7 (Forward 5, D. Capps, M. Capps).
HORNETS OUTLAST PANTHERS
CORYDON — Henryville outlasted host Corydon Central 49-45 Saturday night.
The Hornets led 14-4 at the end of the first quarter, but the host Panthers pulled within 24-21 by halftime. Henryville led 36-33 heading into the final frame. Corydon took a lead in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets rallied back to win the game.
Westin Allen tallied a team-high 17 points, while Layton Walton scored 12 and Cody Wallis 11 for the Hornets, who won for the second time in two nights.
"Our starters went Ironman ball this weekend. A lot of them played 64 minutes in two nights," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "We weren't perfect, but our guys battled and made some big-time plays late in the game. Words cannot describe how proud I am of all of our kids."
The Hornets (2-3) are slated to host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference showdown.
HENRYVILLE 49, CORYDON CENTRAL 45
Henryville 14 10 12 13 — 49
Corydon Central 4 17 12 12 — 45
Henryville (2-3): Austin Contreras 6, Westin Allen 17, Sam Guernsey 3, Cody Wallis 11, Layton Walton 12.
Corydon Central (0-2): Tyler Fessel 17, Nolan Ables 12, Koleton Kaiser 2, Anthony Martin 7, Jagger Holton 4, Austin Vaughn 3.
3-point field goals: Henryville 5 (Allen 4, Guernsey); Corydon Central 4 (Fessel 2, Martin, Vaughn).
BRAVES TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Brennan Eurton tallied a team-high 20 points to pace three in double digits and lead Borden to a 65-44 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Saturday night.
The Braves built a 31-21 halftime lead before outscoring the Tigers 14-3 in the third quarter to take command.
Freshman Kasym Nash added 14 points for Borden while Cruz Martin netted 13.
Cable Spall scored 24 points to top the Tigers.
The Braves (4-1, 2-1) next play in the Washington County Invitational, which is scheduled to start Friday.
BORDEN 65, CROTHERSVILLE 44
Borden 16 15 14 20 — 65
Crothersville 12 9 3 20 — 44
Borden (4-1, 2-1): Mason Carter 2, Sterling Mikel 7, Kasym Nash 14, Brennan Eurton 20, Mason Jones 2, Cruz Martin 13, Gavin Just 2, A.J. Agnew 5.
Crothersville (1-3, 0-1): Deaton 3, Moeller 8, Keasler 7, Spall 24, Stevens 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Nash 4, Agnew, Martin); Crothersville 5 (Spall 2, Deaton, Keasler, Moeller).
PIONEERS BEAT WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Providence built a nine-point halftime lead en route to a 55-45 triumph at Scottsburg on Saturday night.
The Pioneers led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at the end of the second. The Warriors pulled within 37-31 by the end of the third, but Providence outpointed the hosts 18-14 in the final frame.
Nick Sexton tallied 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Pioneers, who had six players score at least six points. Casey Kaelin added 11 and Max Beatty 10.
Providence (3-0) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 55, SCOTTSBURG 45
Providence 13 14 10 18 — 55
Scottsburg 9 9 13 14 — 45
Providence (3-0): Casey Kaelin 11, Nick Sexton 12, David Wall 6, Grant Williams 1, Max Beatty 10, Brennan Finnegan 7, Tyler Simmons 6, Cade Carver 2.
Scottsburg (1-3): Hayden Cutter 13, Jarrett Richey 2, Javis Roush 2, Treyton Owens 15, Kody Clancy 11.
3-point field goals: Providence 4 (Beatty 2, Kaelin, Sexton); Scottsburg 2 (Clancy, Owens).
LIONS ROLL
CANNELTON — Rock Creek rolled to a 70-43 win at Cannelton on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions (3-3) next host Northeast Dubois at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
ZIONSVILLE DOWNS 'DOGS
ZIONSVILLE — Zionsville rolled to a 58-28 victory over visiting New Albany on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) are scheduled to host Class 4A No. 2 Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
