MARENGO — Jaren Starks and Dakota Capps combined for 47 points to help Clarksville rally for a 61-57 win at Crawford County on Saturday night.
Starks scored 26 points, 17 in the second half, on the strength of six 3-pointers. Meanwhile Capps tallied 21, including 18 in the second half, for the Generals, who outscored the Wolfpack 42-34 after intermission.
Crawford County led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime before Clarksville outscored the hosts 21-15 in the third period and 21-19 in the final frame.
Capps (11) and Starks (seven) combined for 18 points in the third quarter and 17 (Starks 10, Capps seven) in the fourth.
Trevor Harvey scored a game-high 27 points, on the strength of seven 3-pointers, to lead the Wolfpack.
Clarksville (11-11) next will face the winner between Providence and Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional semifinals.
.
CLARKSVILLE 61, CRAWFORD COUNTY 57
Clarksville 10 9 21 21 — 61
Crawford 15 8 15 19 — 57
Clarksville (11-11): Morgan Capps 1, Jaren Starks 26, Dakota Capps 21, Marquis Forward 9, Robert Lamar 4.
Crawford County (3-16): Noah Adams 12, Keith Brooks 8, Trevor Harvey 27, Hunter Conrad 7, Josh Talley 1, Nick Higgins 2.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 7 (Starks 6, Forward); Crawford County 7 (Harvey 7).
.
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
BROWNSTOWN — Brownstown Central outlasted Charlestown for a 68-55 Mid-Southern Conference victory Saturday night.
The Braves led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and 32-27 at halftime, before outpointing the Pirates 22-19 in the third period and 14-9 in the fourth.
Brownstown’s Carter Waskom (25) and Jack Benter (22) combined for 47 points for the winners.
Ty Crace tallied a team-high 15 points to lead three in double digits for Charlestown, which also received 12 points from Chase Benner and 10 from Kyle Craig.
The Pirates (8-11, 2-7) will face Scottsburg at 8 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional.
.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 68, CHARLESTOWN 55
Charlestown 11 16 19 9 — 55
Brownstown 16 16 22 14 — 68
Charlestown (8-11, 2-7): Ty Crace 15, Clayton Rothbauer 8, Kyle Craig 10, Brody Wagers 2, Chase Benner 12, Brayden Crawford 4, Jake Helton 4.
Brownstown Central (13-6, 7-2): Parker Hehman 3, Jack Benter 22, Carter Waskom 25, Aidan Schroer 6, Levi Stahl 7, Carson Darlage 2, Sam Schepman 3.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 (Crace 3, Rothbauer 2); Brownstown Central 9 (Benter 3, Waskom 3, Hehman, Schepman, Stahl).
