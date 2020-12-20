OLDENBURG — Freshman Paul Giltner's putback lifted New Washington to a 46-44 overtime win at Oldenburg Academy on Saturday night.
Giltner scored five of his team-high 17 points in the extra session. He also hit five of the team's nine 3-pointers in the game.
Matthew Arthur added 15 points for the Mustangs, who trailed 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 32-29 after three before outscoring the Twisters 11-8 in the final frame to force OT.
New Wash (2-3) is slated to visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 46, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 44
New Washington 3 14 12 11 6 — 46
Oldenburg Acad. 6 13 13 8 4 — 44
New Washington (2-3): Paul Giltner 17, Matthew Arthur 15, Mason Thompson 6, Bo Giltner 8.
Oldenburg Academy (0-3): Pros Moorman 2, Andrew Oesterling 6, Will Freeland 21, CJ Grote 13, Abe Streator 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 9 (Giltner 5, Arthur 2, Thompson 2); Oldenburg Academy 9 (Freeland 5, Grote 3, Oesterling).
.
PANTHERS DOWN FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH — Hot-shooting Bloomington South got off to a fast start en route to a 55-40 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Saturday night.
The Panthers outscored the Highlanders 15-4 in the first quarter, hitting three of their 11 3-pointers, to take control.
The early deficit and South's sizzling shooting was too much for Floyd to overcome.
Senior standout Jake Heidbreder scored a game-high 19 points, 17 in the final three quarters, for the Highlanders (3-2).
.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 55, FLOYD CENTRAL 40
Floyd Central 4 12 10 14 — 40
Bloomington South 15 12 12 16 — 55
Floyd Central (3-2): Jake Heidbreder 19, Caleb Washington 4, Max Tripure 5, Caleb Moore 5, Wesley Celichowski 3, Will Fisher 2, Kyle Poates 2.
Bloomington South (4-3): Taylor 11, Blackwell 6, Bomba 13, Peck 5, Ransom 8, Joyce 9, Kestranek 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Heidbreder 3, Tripure); Bloomington South 11 (Bomba 3, Joyce 3, Ransom 2, Kestranek, Peck, Taylor).
.
BULLDOGS RALLY PAST HORNETS
ORLEANS — Host Orleans outscored Henryville 12-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 47-44 victory Saturday night.
The Hornets had led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 38-35 at the conclusion of the third period.
"We couldn't get over the hump again, but we had a few bright spots," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "If our decision-making can improve we will be able to turn the corner."
Senior Austin Contreras scored a game-high 18 points for the Hornets while Sam Guernsey added eight.
Henryville hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
ORLEANS 47, HENRYVILLE 44
Henryville 13 12 13 6 — 44
Orleans 12 12 11 12 — 47
Henryville (2-5): Austin Contreras 18, Westin Allen 5, Sam Guernsey 8, Cody Wallis 2, Layton Walton 2, Corey Vanover 5, Braydon Dobbs 4.
Orleans (3-0): Devyn Martin 17, Griffin Deckard 8, Ian Hall 9, Brayton Clipp 3, Blake Love 6, Xavier Alston 2, Dane Elrod 2.
3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Allen, Vanover); Orleans 9 (Hall 3, Martin 3, Love 2, Clipp).
.
LIONS BEAT JEEPS
SELLERSBURG — Ladarius Wallace tallied 21 points to lead Rock Creek to a 58-46 victory over visiting Northeast Dubois on Saturday afternoon.
Jonathan Boggs added 10 points, Jaleb Treat nine and Michael Sulzer eight for the Lions (4-3).
Rock Creek is next scheduled to face Brownstown Central on Dec. 29 in the Old National Bank Tournament at North Daviess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.