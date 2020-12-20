New Washington Mustangs

OLDENBURG — Freshman Paul Giltner's putback lifted New Washington to a 46-44 overtime win at Oldenburg Academy on Saturday night. 

Giltner scored five of his team-high 17 points in the extra session. He also hit five of the team's nine 3-pointers in the game. 

Matthew Arthur added 15 points for the Mustangs, who trailed 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 32-29 after three before outscoring the Twisters 11-8 in the final frame to force OT. 

New Wash (2-3) is slated to visit Eastern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

NEW WASHINGTON 46, OLDENBURG ACADEMY 44

New Washington     3     14     12     11     6 — 46

Oldenburg Acad.      6     13     13       8     4 — 44

     New Washington (2-3): Paul Giltner 17, Matthew Arthur 15, Mason Thompson 6, Bo Giltner 8. 

     Oldenburg Academy (0-3): Pros Moorman 2, Andrew Oesterling 6, Will Freeland 21, CJ Grote 13, Abe Streator 2. 

     3-point field goals: New Washington 9 (Giltner 5, Arthur 2, Thompson 2); Oldenburg Academy 9 (Freeland 5, Grote 3, Oesterling). 

PANTHERS DOWN FLOYD 

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH — Hot-shooting Bloomington South got off to a fast start en route to a 55-40 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Saturday night. 

The Panthers outscored the Highlanders 15-4 in the first quarter, hitting three of their 11 3-pointers, to take control.  

The early deficit and South's sizzling shooting was too much for Floyd to overcome. 

Senior standout Jake Heidbreder scored a game-high 19 points, 17 in the final three quarters, for the Highlanders (3-2). 

BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 55, FLOYD CENTRAL 40

Floyd Central                4     12     10     14 — 40

Bloomington South     15     12     12     16 — 55

     Floyd Central (3-2): Jake Heidbreder 19, Caleb Washington 4, Max Tripure 5, Caleb Moore 5, Wesley Celichowski 3, Will Fisher 2, Kyle Poates 2. 

     Bloomington South (4-3): Taylor 11, Blackwell 6, Bomba 13, Peck 5, Ransom 8, Joyce 9, Kestranek 3.

     3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4 (Heidbreder 3, Tripure); Bloomington South 11 (Bomba 3, Joyce 3, Ransom 2, Kestranek, Peck, Taylor).

BULLDOGS RALLY PAST HORNETS

ORLEANS — Host Orleans outscored Henryville 12-6 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 47-44 victory Saturday night. 

The Hornets had led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, 25-24 at halftime and 38-35 at the conclusion of the third period. 

"We couldn't get over the hump again, but we had a few bright spots," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "If our decision-making can improve we will be able to turn the corner." 

Senior Austin Contreras scored a game-high 18 points for the Hornets while Sam Guernsey added eight. 

Henryville hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

ORLEANS 47, HENRYVILLE 44

Henryville      13     12     13     6 — 44

Orleans          12     12     11     12 — 47 

     Henryville (2-5): Austin Contreras 18, Westin Allen 5, Sam Guernsey 8, Cody Wallis 2, Layton Walton 2, Corey Vanover 5, Braydon Dobbs 4. 

     Orleans (3-0): Devyn Martin 17, Griffin Deckard 8, Ian Hall 9, Brayton Clipp 3, Blake Love 6, Xavier Alston 2, Dane Elrod 2. 

     3-point field goals: Henryville 2 (Allen, Vanover); Orleans 9 (Hall 3, Martin 3, Love 2, Clipp). 

LIONS BEAT JEEPS

SELLERSBURG — Ladarius Wallace tallied 21 points to lead Rock Creek to a 58-46 victory over visiting Northeast Dubois on Saturday afternoon. 

Jonathan Boggs added 10 points, Jaleb Treat nine and Michael Sulzer eight for the Lions (4-3). 

Rock Creek is next scheduled to face Brownstown Central on Dec. 29 in the Old National Bank Tournament at North Daviess. 

