BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Head, Conrey lead Hornets to victory

HANOVER — Aydan Head and Carson Conrey combined for 46 points to lead Henryville to a 66-52 win over Austin in a first-round game of the Class 2A Southwestern Sectional on Tuesday night.
Head had 25 and Conrey 21 for the Hornets, who led 6-4 at the end of the first quarter, 28-21 at halftime and 47-38 through three periods en route to victory.
“I knew my guys were ready to go and I wasn’t worried,” Henryville head coach Jared Hill said. “There was no answer for Head tonight!”
Henryville (17-6) will face the host, and ninth-ranked, Rebels (20-3) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal. The winners of tonight’s first-round games between No. 5 Brownstown Central (19-4) and Eastern (16-6), as well as Clarksville (8-14) and No. 8 Providence (18-4), will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in the second semi.
Layton Walton added 13 points in the win for the Hornets, who went 17 for 24 from the free throw line and hit five 3-pointers, all by Conrey.
GILTNER LEADS MUSTANGS TO WIN
NEW WASHINGTON — Paul Giltner tallied a team-high 23 points to lead host New Washington to a 61-52 win over Shawe Memorial in the first game of the Class A New Washington Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Hilltoppers tied it up at 21 at the break. New Wash then outscored Shawe 40-31 in the second half, including 16-8 in the third period and 24-23 in the final frame.
New Wash (11-13) will take on Trinity Lutheran (6-16) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first sectional semifinal.
Miquel Hessig added 11 points off the bench for the Mustangs while Matthew Arthur and Mason Thompson tallied 10 apiece.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Tuesday night's first-round game
NEW WASHINGTON 61, SHAWE MEMORIAL 52
Shawe Memorial 11 10 8 23 — 52
New Washington 12 9 16 24 — 61
Shawe Memorial (9-15): Hertz 3, Grote 6, Nichter 9, Kahn 32, Fewell 2.
New Washington (11-13): Paul Giltner 23, Matthew Arthur 10, Connor Shaffer 4, Mason Arthur 3, Mason Thompson 10, Miquel Hessig 11.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 7 (Kahn 3, Nichter 3, Hertz); New Washington 5 (Giltner 2, Thompson 2, Hessig).
PANTHERS CLIP COUGARS
CHARLESTOWN – Corydon Central cruised to a 66-52 win over county-rival North Harrison in a first-round game at the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (19-5) will face Salem (1-21) at 6 p.m. Friday night in the first semifinal.
The winners of tonight’s first-round games between Madison (4-19) and Scottsburg (17-5), as well as Charlestown (11-11) and Silver Creek (11-11), will meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the second semi.