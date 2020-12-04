NEWBURGH — Jake Heidbreder scored 32 points, including 23 in the second half, to lead Floyd Central to a 67-62 win at Castle in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The senior guard netted eight points in the third period and 13 in the final frame to help the Highlanders rally from a 32-30 halftime deficit.
Brady Moore and Cole Harritt tallied 10 points apiece for Floyd, which played without sophomore forward Caleb Washington.
Isaiah Swope scored a game-high 33 points in a losing effort for the Knights.
The Highlanders (1-0) host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Knobs.
FLOYD CENTRAL 67, CASTLE 62
Floyd Central 17 13 16 21 — 67
Castle 14 18 16 14 — 62
Floyd Central (1-0): Jake Heidbreder 32, Max Tripure 5, Brady Moore 10, Wesley Celichowski 8, Cole Harritt 10, Fisher 2.
Castle (0-1): Isaiah Swope 33, Jackson Mitchell 3, Zeke Niehaus 4, Bob Nunge 15, Caleb Niehaus 5, Dylan Watson 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 7 (Heidbreder 3, Harritt 3, Tripure); Castle 6 (Swope 4, Nunge 2).
PIONEERS WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Nick Sexton scored 15 points to pace three in double figures to lead Providence past visiting Austin 65-49 in the Pioneers’ season-opener Friday night.
Zack Johnson added 14 while sophomore Casey Kaelin netted 11 for Providence, which led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter then outscored the Eagles 23-11 in the second period to take a 39-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Pioneers (1-0) host Lanesville next Friday night.
HORNETS FALL
PAOLI — Host Paoli outscored Henryville by 12 points in the first and third quarters en route to a 52-41 win Friday night in the season-opener for both.
The Rams led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 19-15 at halftime before taking control by outscoring the Hornets 14-7 in the third period.
“We played about five or six minutes of good basketball early, but lost our composure,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “We turned it over six times in the second quarter against a zone that wasn’t trapping. We simply need more composure and consistency.”
Sam Guernsey tallied a game-high 15 points for the Hornets while Westin Allen added eight.
Henryville (0-1) visits Salem at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
WARRIORS DOWN PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Treyton Owens and Hayden Cutter combined for 53 points to lead Scottsburg to a 71-59 victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday night.
Owens scored 27, 17 in the fourth quarter, while Cutter netted 26 for the Warriors.
“We had it at 53-51 with three minutes to go with the ball and got a good look, but couldn’t convert and then Owens took the game over down the stretch,” Charlestown coach Sean Smith said. “We couldn’t guard Cutter in the first half, but got him in foul trouble in the second, which helped our second-half rally.”
Kyle Craig netted 19 points to pace the Pirates (0-2, 0-2) while Ty Crace added 14.
Charlestown hosts Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
