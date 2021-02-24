COLUMBUS — Led by Jake Heidbreder’s career-high 42 points, Floyd Central clinched a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with an 85-54 win at Columbus East on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders (13-5, 5-2) join New Albany (15-6, 5-2) and Jeffersonville (11-6, 5-2) in a three-way tie atop the league. Jennings County (12-9, 4-2) can make it a four-way tie with a win at Madison on Friday night.
Floyd started fast against the Olympians thanks to Heidbreder. The senior standout scored 16 points, hitting four of his seven 3-pointers, in the first period to lead the Highlanders to a 20-12 lead. He tallied seven more in the second quarter as Floyd Central’s lead grew to 38-21.
Heidbreder picked up where he left off in the third period, scoring 14 points, as the Highlanders increased their advantage to 62-39. Heidbreder scored five more points in the final frame.
Heidbreder finished with 14 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and was 7 for 7 from the free throw line.
Junior big man Wesley Celichowski added 13 points for Floyd, which will be back in action in the Class 4A Seymour Sectional semifinals next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 85, COLUMBUS EAST 54
Floyd Central 20 18 24 23 — 85
Columbus East 12 9 18 15 — 54
Floyd Central (13-5, 5-2): Jake Heidbreder 42, Caleb Washington 4, Max Tripure 8, Wesley Celichowski 13, Kevin Woodruff 4, Will Fisher 2, Kyle Poates 2, Gabe Cora 4, Nathaniel Hoffman 4.
Columbus East (1-17, 0-7): Casey Bartholomew 4, Ben Major 6, Daniel Murphy 10, Jacob Pierce 5, Crase Bergman 7, Tyler Boyer 11, Ben Sylva 7, Weston Romine 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 9 (Heidbreder 7, Tripure 2); Columbus East 6 (Major 2, Boyer, Bergman, Pierce, Sylva).
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman-Renn, Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern all had double-doubles to lead Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek to an 87-51 victory over visiting Austin in the Dragons’ Mid-Southern Conference finale Wednesday night.
Kaufman-Renn tallied 26 points and 11 rebounds, Jacobi scored 21 points and snared 10 rebounds while Northern netted 18 points and dished out 12 assists.
Silver Creek only led 19-17 at the end of the first quarter before increasing its lead to 47-36 by intermission. The Dragons dominated the second half, outscoring the Eagles 40-15.
Isaac Hinton added seven points and freshman Hayden Garten six for Silver Creek (17-4, 8-1), which closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Seymour.
.
SILVER CREEK 87, AUSTIN 51
Austin 17 19 8 7 — 51
Silver Creek 19 28 22 18 — 87
Austin (4-16, 1-8): Montgomery 20, Gwin 8, Parker 3, Bowling 4, Mosier 11, Rice 5.
Silver Creek (17-4, 8-1): Trey Kaufman-Renn 26, Isaac Hinton 7, Branden Northern 18, Kooper Jacobi 21, Trey Schoen 2, Nolan Gilbert 5, Hayden Garten 6, Dominic Decker 2.
3-point field goals: Austin 8 (Montgomery 4, Gwin, Mosier, Parker, Rice); Silver Creek 5 (Garten, Gilbert, Hinton, Jacobi, Northern).
