FLOYD KNOBS — Jake Heidbreder tallied a game-high 20 points, including 13 in the second half, to lead Floyd Central over visiting Brownstown Central 68-34 Tuesday night.
The Highlanders outscored the Braves 45-12 in the second half after leading 23-22 at intermission.
Freshman Caleb Washington added 16 points while and senior Grant Gohmann tallied 10 for Floyd, which unveiled the Indiana All-Star jersey of 2019 FCHS graduate Cobie Barnes before the game.
The Highlanders (14-6) will look to make it three straight wins when they host Bloomington North on Saturday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 68, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 34
Brownstown Central 8 14 8 4 — 34
Floyd Central 16 7 18 27 — 68
Brownstown (6-14): Weineinger 12, Chastain 10, Brown 3, Darlage 3, Thompson 3, Tiemeyer 1.
Floyd Central (14-6): Jake Heidbreder 20, Caleb Washington 16, Grant Gohmann 10, Max Tripure 8, Will Fisher 5, Ben Purvis 4, Kyle Poates 2, Cole Harritt 2, Gabe Cora 1.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 7 (Weineinger 4, Chastain 2, Thompson); Floyd Central 9 (Heidbreder 3, Tripure 2, Washington 2, Gohmann 2).
KAUFMAN LEADS DRAGONS OVER EAGLES
AUSTIN — Junior standout Trey Kaufman scored a game-high 30 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to a 79-39 Mid-Southern Conference win at Austin on Tuesday night.
The Dragons, who clinched at least a share of the MSC title with the win, came out ready to go and scored 45 first-half points while Austin managed just 21. Silver Creek added 24 more in the third quarter before taking its foot off the gas in the fourth.
Kaufman was 9-for-14 from the field and shot a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line. Sophomore point guard Branden Northern added 17 points while junior forward Kooper Jacobi delivered a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds).
The Dragons (20-2, 8-0) will try to wrap up the MSC title when they visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
WARRIORS EDGE CENTURIONS
LOUISVILLE — Bailey Conrad and T.J. Proctor combined for 59 points to lead Christian Academy to a wild 80-78 triple-overtime win at Christian Academy of Louisville on Tuesday night.
Conrad tallied 33 points — 16 in the overtimes — while Proctor finished with 26 for the Warriors, who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games.
CAI (15-7) hosts Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday night.
CAI 80, CAL 78 (3OTs)
CAI 16 11 15 10 10 9 9—80
CAL 13 17 14 8 10 9 7—78
Christian Academy of Indiana (15-7): T.J. Proctor 26, Nick Conrad 6, Ethan Carrier 3, Josh Hahn 9, Bailey Conrad 33, Caleb Doss 3.
Christian Academy of Louisville (10-16): Jacob Sangalli 18, Stephen Wearsch 12, Tyler Lagestee 14, Cole Hodge 4, Nathaniel Saettel 2, Brayden Daniels 18, Tyler McDaniel 10.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (B. Conrad 3, Carrier, N. Conrad, Doss, Proctor); CAL 7 (Lagestee 4, Sangalli 2, Daniels).
WOLFPACK BEAT BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Crawford County beat Borden 60-43 Tuesday night.
The Braves (6-14) visit Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
REBELS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — South Central outlasted host Charlestown 72-63 Tuesday night.
The Pirates (3-16) visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
