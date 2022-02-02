BEDFORD — Floyd Central clinched the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 53-36 win at Bedford North Lawrence on Wednesday night.
The Highlanders built a 23-19 halftime lead before taking control after intermission, when they outscored the Stars 30-17 on the way to their eighth straight victory.
The triumph, coupled with New Albany's 60-57 loss at Jennings County, gave Floyd Central (13-2, 5-0) its fourth league title in five years.
Floyd led 15-12 at the end of the first period behind six points from Brady Moore. The Highlanders increased that advantage to four by the break.
Floyd Central came out of the locker room and outscored the Stars 11-6 behind six points from Caleb Washington.
In the final frame, seven different Highlanders found the scoring column to tally 19 points.
Washington tallied a team-high 12 points while Moore added 10. Max Tripure came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers en route to nine points. All totaled, Floyd's reserves outscored their BNL counterparts 20-4.
Colten Leach finished with a game-high 14 points for the Stars (6-7, 1-3).
The Highlanders can cap off a perfect conference campaign with a win against HHC cellar-dweller Columbus East on Feb. 23 in the Knobs.
Floyd Central will host Class 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Cathedral at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 53, BEDFORD NL 36
Floyd Central 15 8 11 19 — 53
Bedford NL 12 7 5 12 — 36
Floyd Central (13-2, 5-0): Kyle Poates 2, Brady Moore 10, Cole Harritt 6, Caleb Washington 12, Wesley Celichowski 3, Max Tripure 9, Nathaniel Hoffman 4, Austin Cardwell 1, Tevi Ali 2, Brock Conrad 4.
Bedford NL (6-7, 1-3): Colten Leach 14, Kaedyn Bennett 8, Maddox Ray 4, Colton Staggs 10.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Tripure 3, Washington 3, Harritt 2); Bedford NL 3 (Staggs 2, Bennett).
.
PANTHERS NIP 'DOGS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County outlasted New Albany 60-57 in a back-and-forth HHC clash Wednesday night.
The Panthers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Bulldogs edged ahead 26-24 at the break.
Jennings then doubled up New Albany in the third period, outscoring the visitors 22-11. The 'Dogs rallied in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
Josten Carter tallied a game-high 17 points for New Albany, which lost its third straight game to the Panthers. Jayden Thompson added 13, including seven in the fourth quarter to spearhead the 'Dogs' comeback, while Tucker Biven netted 10.
Keegan Manowitz scored a team-high 13 points while Cole Sigler added 12, all on 3-pointers, for Jennings County (11-5, 2-2).
New Albany (8-7, 1-2) will next host Columbus East in another HHC matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 60, NEW ALBANY 57
New Albany 11 15 11 20 — 57
Jennings Co. 14 10 22 14 — 60
New Albany (8-7, 1-2): Josten Carter 17, Jeremy Rose 3, Tucker Biven 10, Chase Loesch 8, Jayden Thompson 13, Maddox Schmelz 3, Future Brooks 3.
Jennings County (11-5, 2-2): Carson McNulty 5, Owen Law 8, Keegan Manowitz 13, Justin Ramey 11, Jacob Vogel 5, Cole Sigler 12, Carter Kent 4, Lane Zohrlaut 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 9 (Thompson 3, Biven 2, Brooks, Loesch, Rose, Schmelz); Jennings County 10 (Sigler 4, Manowitz 3, Law, McNulty, Ramey).
.
EASTERN HOLDS OFF HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Class 2A No. 12 Eastern held off host Henryville for a 44-40 win Wednesday night.
The two teams were tied 13-all at the end of the first quarter before the Musketeers edged ahead 21-19 by halftime.
Eastern extended its advantage to 33-26 by the conclusion of the third period. The Hornets rallied in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
"Too many miscues and empty possessions late," Henryville head coach Jared Hill said.
Carson Conrey tallied 12 points to lead the Hornets.
Cade Jones scored a game-best 21 points to pace the Musketeers while Yancey Edlin added 16. Jacob Cherry contributed four points and nine rebounds.
"Eastern is really good and they were just a little bit better than us tonight," Hill said. "We held their 6-(foot-)9 kid (Cherry) to no baskets, but we couldn't get over the hump."
The Hornets (4-11) are slated to visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Meanwhile the Musketeers (14-2), who have won 13 of their last 14 games, are scheduled to host Corydon Central on Feb. 11.
.
EASTERN 44, HENRYVILLE 40
Eastern 13 8 12 11 — 44
Henryville 13 6 7 14 — 40
Eastern (14-2): Cade Jones 21, Jacob Cherry 4, Yancey Edlin 16, Bransun White 3.
Henryville (4-11): Hayden Barbour 9, Carson Conrey 12, Sam Guernsey 8, Aydan Head 4, Eli Kleinert 7.
3-point field goals: Eastern 4 (Edlin 2, Jones, White); Henryville 7 (Conrey 4, Barbour 2, Kleinert).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.