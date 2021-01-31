EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central overcame an early deficit to hand Class 4A No. 9 Evansville Reitz its first loss of the season, winning 63-50 Saturday night.
The Panthers led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders pulled ahead 26-22 by halftime. Floyd kept it up in the second half, outscoring Reitz 39-28.
Junior forward Brady Moore scored 18 points to lead a balanced attack by the Highlanders. Jake Heidbreder netted 16 while sophomore Caleb Washington came off the bench to contribute 11.
Floyd Central (9-2), which has won six straight games, hosts Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 63, EVANSVILLE REITZ 50
Floyd Central 12 14 22 17 — 63
Evans. Reitz 14 8 15 13 — 50
Floyd Central (9-2): Jake Heidbreder 16, Cole Harritt 3, Brady Moore 18, Max Tripure 4, Wesley Celichowski 8, Caleb Washington 11, Kyle Poates 3.
Evansville Reitz (11-1): McHugh 4, Dease 8, Jarvis 5, E. Higgs 8, McReynolds 5, Tinson 3, I. Higgs 8, Schippert 9.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Harritt, Heidbreder, Poates); Evansville Reitz 4 (Dease 2, E. Higgs, McReynolds).
PANTHERS DOWN DRAGONS
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington South rallied past Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek for a 42-41 win Saturday night.
The Dragons led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-19 at halftime and 35-28 before the Panthers outscored Creek 14-6 in the final frame.
Trey Kaufman-Renn tallied 18 points, 14 in the first half, while Kooper Jacobi contributed 13 for the Dragons. Both collected seven rebounds.
South (14-4) shot 51.7 percent (15 for 29) from the field and was 7 of 15 from 3-point range.
Silver Creek (11-4) visits Salem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
'DOGS BITE WILDCATS
JASPER — New Albany ran out to a 17-2 lead, then held off host Jasper for a 55-47 win Saturday night.
The Bulldogs still led by 15 (46-31) heading into the final frame before the Wildcats rallied in the fourth quarter. It wasn't enough, though.
Kaden Stanton (14) and Tucker Biven (13) combined for 27 points while Josten Carter tallied 10 for New Albany (11-5), which hosts Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
NEW ALBANY 55, JASPER 47
New Albany 17 11 18 9 — 55
Jasper 2 12 17 16 — 47
New Albany (11-5): Josten Carter 10, Kaden Stanton 14, Tucker Biven 13, Jayden Thompson 2, Jordan Thomas 6, Tommy Devine 3, Chase Loesch 7.
Jasper (4-11): Isaac Day 5, Tanner Erny 6, Caleb Burger 10, Isaac Heim 3, Gus Heichelbech 9, Jack Ahlbrand 3, Carter Mundy 7, Michael Buechler 2, Connor Foley 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 8 (Biven 3, Stanton 2, Carter, Devine, Loesch); Jasper 5 (Ahlbrand, Burger, Heim, Heichelbech, Mundy).
WILDCATS HOLD OFF RED DEVILS
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeffersonville hung with Class 4A No. 2 Lawrence North most of the game, but the Wildcats held off the visitors for a 55-50 victory Saturday afternoon.
Lawrence North led 20-14 at the end of the first quarter, 33-27 at halftime and 45-39 heading into the final frame, when the Red Devils outscored the hosts 11-10.
Shamar Avance scored a game-high 15 points, seven in the fourth quarter, to lead a balanced attack for the Wildcats. D.J. Hughes added 13 points and C.J. Gunn 10 for LN (16-1).
Brandon Rayzer-Moore tallied a team-high 14 points to pace Jeff while Will Lovings-Watts and Kobe Stoudemire tallied 12 apiece.
Jeffersonville (6-6) hosts Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
LAWRENCE NORTH 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 50
Jeffersonville 14 13 12 11 — 50
Lawrence North 20 13 12 10 — 55
Jeffersonville (6-6): Will Lovings-Watts 12, Kobe Stoudemire 12, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 14, Jaylen Fairman 4, Bryan Smithers 3, Monnie McGee 4.
Lawrence North (16-1): David Batie 2, Kayden Beatty 8, C.J. Gunn 10, Shamar Avance 15, D.J. Hughes 13, Donaven McCulley 7.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 8 (Stoudemire 4, Rayzer-Moore 2, Smithers, Lovings-Watts); Lawrence North 5 (Avance 2, Beatty 2, Gunn).
LIONS ROAR PAST WYVERNS
SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek outscored Louisville's St. Francis 30-3 in the second and fourth quarters en route to a 54-17 win Saturday afternoon.
The Lions led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Wyverns 13-0 in the second to take a 27-8 lead into the locker room at halftime. Creek led 37-14 after three before outpointing St. Francis 17-3 in the final frame.
Michael Sulzer led a balanced Lions attack with 14 points, going 3 for 6 from 3-point range, while Marial Diper tallied 12 points and six blocked shots.
"Our offense was forced and sloppy at times, but defensively we were fantastic today," Rock Creek coach Chris Brown said.
The Lions (9-7) next visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
ROCK CREEK 54, ST. FRANCIS 17
St. Francis 8 0 6 3 — 17
Rock Creek 14 13 10 17 — 54
St. Francis (0-3): Robles 6, Wade 3, Christensen 2, Gant 3, Butler 3.
Rock Creek (9-7): Ladarius Wallace 8, Michael Sulzer 14, Marial Diper 12, Ashton Mozee 6, Jonathan Boggs 4, Gavin Gullion 2, Jaleb Treat 8.
3-point field goals: St. Francis 2 (Robles 2); Rock Creek (Sulzer 3).
PIONEERS ROLL OVER HILLTOPPERS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence led 27-2 at the end of the first quarter and 48-4 at halftime en route to a 78-22 triumph over visiting Shawe Memorial on Saturday afternoon.
"The team got off to a good start today," Providence coach Ryan Miller said. "It's been a challenging few weeks for the team with no games and limited practice time, so we were glad to get back in action. Hopefully we learned some valuable lessons from this weekend's games which will help prepare us for the final stretch of the season and some tough upcoming games."
Zack Johnson scored 14 points to pace a balanced attack by the Pioneers. David Wall and Brennan Finnegan added 11 points apiece for Providence (7-4), which visits Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PROVIDENCE 78, SHAWE MEMORIAL 22
Shawe Memorial 2 2 9 9 — 22
Providence 27 21 12 18 — 78
Shawe Memorial (1-9): J. Grote 2, May 12, L. Liu 2, Liter 2, Dermon 2, E. Lui 2.
Providence (7-4): Casey Kaelin 7, Nick Sexton 7, David Wall 11, Tyler Simmons 4, Zack Johnson 14, Cade Carver 4, Eli Watson 8, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 7, Grant Seebold 3, Brennan Finnegan 11.
3-point field goals: Shawe Memorial 2 (May 2); Providence 3 (Seebold, Sexton, Williams).
BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Borden built an early double-digit lead on the way to a 65-58 win at Christian Academy on Saturday night.
The Braves led 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and 38-24 at halftime. The Warriors outscored the visitors 34-27 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.
Sterling Mikel and Brennan Eurton scored 14 points apiece to lead a balanced attack by Borden. Cruz Martin added 11 points.
Brady Dunn scored a game-high 22 points while Caleb Doss and Myles Morgan tallied 12 apiece for CAI (6-9), which hosts Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
Borden (9-7) next hosts Springs Valley at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
BORDEN 65, CAI 58
Borden 21 17 12 15 — 65
CAI 9 15 17 17 — 58
Borden (9-7): Mason Carter 9, Sterling Mikel 14, Kasym Nash 8, Brennan Eurton 14, Mason Jones 4, Ethan Eurton 5, Cruz Martin 11.
CAI (6-9): Caleb Doss 12, Nate Doss 9, Brady Dunn 22, Caleb Roy 2, Myles Morgan 12, Nathan Whitten 1.
3-point field goals: Borden 10 (Carter 3, Martin 3, Mikel 2, Nash 2); CAI 6 (N. Doss 3, C. Doss 2, Dunn).
LANCERS STING HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Edinburgh outscored host Henryville 29-18 in the second half to pull away for a 55-39 win Saturday night.
The Lancers led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-21 at halftime before adding to their advantage in the third and fourth quarters.
"Edinburgh is really good and we gave up almost 20 offensive rebounds," Henryville coach Jared Hill said.
Cody Wallis netted 11 points to pace the Hornets while Austin Contreras added eight.
Henryville (5-9) hosts Providence at 7:30 pm. Tuesday night.
EDINBURGH 55, HENRYVILLE 39
Edinburgh 12 14 12 17 — 55
Henryville 8 13 10 8 — 39
Edinburgh (14-4): Caleb Dewey 16, Riley Palmeter 2, Landen Burton 9, Isaac Roberts 12, Chase Littlejohn 5, Noah Detling 5, Travis Jones 6.
Henryville (5-9): Austin Contreras 8, Westin Allen 2, Sam Guernsey 4, Cody Wallis 11, Layton Walton 2, Hayden Barbour 2, Eli Kleinert 4, Corey Vanover 6.
3-point field goals: Edinburgh 5 (Burton, Detling, Jones, Littlejohn, Roberts); Henryville 3 (Vanover 2, Contreras).
