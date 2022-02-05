1-28-22_Floyd@Seymour_BBB_15097.jpg

Floyd Central senior Max Tripure puts up a shot at the basket during the Highlanders’ 60-50 victory at Seymour on Friday night.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central picked up a signature victory of its season Saturday afternoon, rallying to defeat Class 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Cathedral 48-46.

The Fighting Irish led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders fought back to take a 24-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Cathedral answered in the third quarter, outscoring Floyd 17-12 to go up 40-36. However the Highlanders battled back one again, outpointing the Irish 12-6 in the final frame for their ninth win in a row. 

Max Tripue and Caleb Washington scored five points apiece in the final frame for Floyd. Tripure finished with a team-high 11 while Washington netted nine.

Junior guard Jaron Tibbs scored a game-high 17 points, including 14 in the first three quarters for Cathedral, which had won four in a row and eight of its previous nine. Meanwhile 6-foot-10 junior center Xavier Booker, who is being recruited by Indiana among others, finished with four points, all in the first half. 

The Highlanders (14-2) will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

FLOYD CENTRAL 48, CATHEDRAL 46

Cathedral         10     13     17      6 — 46

Floyd Central     6     18     12     12 — 48

    Cathedral (14-5): Jaxon Edwards 8, Tayshawn Comer 8, Jake Davis 3, Jaron Tibbs 17, Xavier Booker 4, Sincere Germany 6.

    Floyd Central (14-2): Kyle Poates 6, Brady Moore 5, Cole Harritt 6, Caleb Washington 9, Wesley Celichowski 4, Max Tripure 11, Nathaniel Hoffman 5, Tevi Ali 2.

    3-point field goals: Cathedral 2 (Germany, Tibbs); Floyd Central 7 (Tripure 3, Harritt 2, Hoffman, Moore).

    JV: Cathedral 60, Floyd Central 52 (Conrad 19, Higgins 8, Cardwell 8, Rushing 4, C. Floyd 6, R. Floyd 3, Newkirk 4).

'DOGS DOWN OLYMPIANS

NEW ALBANY — New Albany jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 59-51 victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.

Behind six points from Josten Carter and four apiece from Chase Loesch and Jayden Thompson, the Bulldogs bolted to a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. New Albany led 31-23 at halftime and 46-36 at the conclusion of the third period.

The Olympians rallied in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.

Tucker Biven tallied a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the hosts. The senior guard hit three field goals and was 9 for 12 from the free throw line for the 'Dogs, who were a collective 17 for 23 from the charity stripe.

Thompson added 13 points, Carter 12 and Loesch 10.

New Albany (9-7, 2-2) next visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

NEW ALBANY 59, COLUMBUS EAST 51

Columbus East     7     16     13     15 — 51

New Albany        15     16     15     13 — 59

    Columbus East (2-13, 0-4): J. Dailey 16, Z. Moravec 7, N. Drkaas 12, P. Coridan 3, B. Sylva 13.

    New Albany (9-7, 2-2): Josten Carter 12, Tucker Biven 15, Maddox Schmelz 2, Chase Loesch 10, Jayden Thompson 13, Tommy Devine 5, Future Brooks 2.

    3-point field goals: Columbus East (Coridan, Moravec, Sylva); New Albany 2 (Devine, Thompson). 

EAGLES OUTLAST WARRIORS

EVANSVILLE — Christian Academy senior guard Brady Dunn tallied 26 points — including the 1,000th of his career — but host Evansville Christian outlasted the Warriors 66-55 Saturday afternoon. 

The Eagles' Josiah Dunham (24) and Connor Sharp (23) combined for 47 points to help offset Dunn's big game. 

The two teams were tied at 14-all at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored the Warriors 18-9 in the second period to take a nine-point lead into the locker room. CAI came back in the third, pulling within 50-45, before Evansville Christian pulled away in the final frame.

Freshman Joshua Renfro added 13 points while Caleb Roy netted eight for the Warriors (6-11), who will host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 66, CAI 55

Chr. Academy     14       9     22     10 — 55

Ev. Christian       14     18     18     16 — 66

    CAI (6-11): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 13, Brady Dunn 26, Myles Morgan 4, David Cook 4.

    Evansville Christian (11-7): Jake Schnepper 7, Connor Sharp 23, Josiah Dunham 24, Jackson Chesser 8, Andrew Sanabria 4.

    3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Dunn 5, Morgan, Renfro); Evansville Christian 7 (Sharp 4, Chesser, Dunham, Schnepper). 

TIGERS TOP DRAGONS

SELLERSBURG — Visiting Lawrenceburg won 67-55 at Silver Creek on Saturday afternoon.

Silver Creek (7-9) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. 

BRAVES BEAT GENERALS

CLARKSVILLE —Visiting Brownstown Central rolled to a 71-43 win at Clarksville in a meeting of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.

The Generals (4-12) are scheduled to host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night while the Braves (14-3, 6-1) are scheduled to host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

COUGARS CLIP PIRATES

CHARLESTOWN —Visiting North Harrison clipped Charlestown 61-32 in an MSC matchup Saturday night.

The Pirates (5-13, 0-6) will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Cougars (12-3, 7-1) will host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

