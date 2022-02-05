FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central picked up a signature victory of its season Saturday afternoon, rallying to defeat Class 4A No. 4 Indianapolis Cathedral 48-46.
The Fighting Irish led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter before the Highlanders fought back to take a 24-23 lead into the locker room at halftime. Cathedral answered in the third quarter, outscoring Floyd 17-12 to go up 40-36. However the Highlanders battled back one again, outpointing the Irish 12-6 in the final frame for their ninth win in a row.
Max Tripue and Caleb Washington scored five points apiece in the final frame for Floyd. Tripure finished with a team-high 11 while Washington netted nine.
Junior guard Jaron Tibbs scored a game-high 17 points, including 14 in the first three quarters for Cathedral, which had won four in a row and eight of its previous nine. Meanwhile 6-foot-10 junior center Xavier Booker, who is being recruited by Indiana among others, finished with four points, all in the first half.
The Highlanders (14-2) will visit Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 48, CATHEDRAL 46
Cathedral 10 13 17 6 — 46
Floyd Central 6 18 12 12 — 48
Cathedral (14-5): Jaxon Edwards 8, Tayshawn Comer 8, Jake Davis 3, Jaron Tibbs 17, Xavier Booker 4, Sincere Germany 6.
Floyd Central (14-2): Kyle Poates 6, Brady Moore 5, Cole Harritt 6, Caleb Washington 9, Wesley Celichowski 4, Max Tripure 11, Nathaniel Hoffman 5, Tevi Ali 2.
3-point field goals: Cathedral 2 (Germany, Tibbs); Floyd Central 7 (Tripure 3, Harritt 2, Hoffman, Moore).
JV: Cathedral 60, Floyd Central 52 (Conrad 19, Higgins 8, Cardwell 8, Rushing 4, C. Floyd 6, R. Floyd 3, Newkirk 4).
'DOGS DOWN OLYMPIANS
NEW ALBANY — New Albany jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 59-51 victory over visiting Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday afternoon at the Doghouse.
Behind six points from Josten Carter and four apiece from Chase Loesch and Jayden Thompson, the Bulldogs bolted to a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. New Albany led 31-23 at halftime and 46-36 at the conclusion of the third period.
The Olympians rallied in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
Tucker Biven tallied a team-high 15 points to lead a balanced attack for the hosts. The senior guard hit three field goals and was 9 for 12 from the free throw line for the 'Dogs, who were a collective 17 for 23 from the charity stripe.
Thompson added 13 points, Carter 12 and Loesch 10.
New Albany (9-7, 2-2) next visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
NEW ALBANY 59, COLUMBUS EAST 51
Columbus East 7 16 13 15 — 51
New Albany 15 16 15 13 — 59
Columbus East (2-13, 0-4): J. Dailey 16, Z. Moravec 7, N. Drkaas 12, P. Coridan 3, B. Sylva 13.
New Albany (9-7, 2-2): Josten Carter 12, Tucker Biven 15, Maddox Schmelz 2, Chase Loesch 10, Jayden Thompson 13, Tommy Devine 5, Future Brooks 2.
3-point field goals: Columbus East (Coridan, Moravec, Sylva); New Albany 2 (Devine, Thompson).
EAGLES OUTLAST WARRIORS
EVANSVILLE — Christian Academy senior guard Brady Dunn tallied 26 points — including the 1,000th of his career — but host Evansville Christian outlasted the Warriors 66-55 Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles' Josiah Dunham (24) and Connor Sharp (23) combined for 47 points to help offset Dunn's big game.
The two teams were tied at 14-all at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored the Warriors 18-9 in the second period to take a nine-point lead into the locker room. CAI came back in the third, pulling within 50-45, before Evansville Christian pulled away in the final frame.
Freshman Joshua Renfro added 13 points while Caleb Roy netted eight for the Warriors (6-11), who will host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
EVANSVILLE CHRISTIAN 66, CAI 55
Chr. Academy 14 9 22 10 — 55
Ev. Christian 14 18 18 16 — 66
CAI (6-11): Caleb Roy 8, Joshua Renfro 13, Brady Dunn 26, Myles Morgan 4, David Cook 4.
Evansville Christian (11-7): Jake Schnepper 7, Connor Sharp 23, Josiah Dunham 24, Jackson Chesser 8, Andrew Sanabria 4.
3-point field goals: CAI 7 (Dunn 5, Morgan, Renfro); Evansville Christian 7 (Sharp 4, Chesser, Dunham, Schnepper).
TIGERS TOP DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Lawrenceburg won 67-55 at Silver Creek on Saturday afternoon.
Silver Creek (7-9) will host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
BRAVES BEAT GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE —Visiting Brownstown Central rolled to a 71-43 win at Clarksville in a meeting of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.
The Generals (4-12) are scheduled to host Switzerland County at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night while the Braves (14-3, 6-1) are scheduled to host Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
COUGARS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN —Visiting North Harrison clipped Charlestown 61-32 in an MSC matchup Saturday night.
The Pirates (5-13, 0-6) will host Austin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Cougars (12-3, 7-1) will host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
