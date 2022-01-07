BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hoffman helps Highlanders to victory

FLOYDS KNOBS — Nathaniel Hoffman scored 17 points off the bench to lead Floyd Central to a 75-51 victory over visiting Corydon Central on Friday night.
The senior scored eight points in the second quarter, helping the Highlanders take control of the game, then netted seven in the final frame to secure the win.
Floyd led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter behind six points from 7-0 senior center Wesley Celichowski.
Led by Hoffman, the Highlanders extended their lead in the second period. Hoffman hit two of his four 3-pointers over those eight minutes while Caleb Washington and Cole Harritt also hit from long range for Floyd, which took a 40-22 lead into the locker room.
The Highlanders extended their advantage in the third quarter, when they had seven different players score.
In addition to Hoffman, Celichowski finished with 13 points while another reserve, Tevi Ali, added 10 as the Floyd Central bench accounted for 36 points.
Junior Tyler Fessel scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Panthers (6-6), who will host Clarksville next Friday night.
Also next Friday night the Highlanders (7-2) will host Jeffersonville in a huge Hoosier Hills Conference showdown.
FLOYD CENTRAL 75, CORYDON CENTRAL 51
Corydon Central 8 14 15 14 — 51
Floyd Central 15 25 20 15 — 75
Corydon Central (6-6): Tyler Fessel 22, Trey Wiley 2, Anthony Martin 3, Bryce Weber 12, Owen Shireman 5, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 2.
Floyd Central (7-2): Kyle Poates 4, Max Tripure 8, Brady Moore 9, Caleb Washington 5, Wesley Celichowski 13, Nathaniel Hoffman 17, Tevi Ali 10, Cole Harritt 5, Kaden Stewart 4.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 6 (Fessel 3, Weber 2, Wilkinson); Floyd Central 8 (Hoffman 4, Tripure 2, Harritt, Washington).
BRAVES RALLY TO BEAT MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Borden rallied from an early deficit to clinch at least a share of the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 52-47 win at New Washington on Friday night.
The Mustangs led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter thanks to seven points from Mason Thompson and six from Matthew Arthur. The Braves responded, though, outscoring New Wash 17-10 in the second to tie the game at 25 by halftime.
Borden outpointed the Mustangs 9-6 in the third to edge ahead, then 18-16 in the final frame to hold off the hosts.
Kasym Nash tallied a team-high 18 points, all in the final three periods, to lead the Braves while Ethan Eurton added 10.
Arthur netted a game-high 19 points, including 13 in the final frame as he tried to rally his team. His younger brother, Mason, and Thompson both tallied 12 points apiece.
Borden (8-3, 4-0) is back in action at 7:30 p.m. tonight, when it hosts sectional-rival Rock Creek. New Wash (2-9, 1-1) is slated to visit Clarksville at the same time.
BORDEN 52, NEW WASHINGTON 47
Borden 8 17 9 18 — 52
New Wash 15 10 6 16 — 47
Borden (8-3, 4-0): Mason Carter 1, Shawn Condon 4, Sterling Mikel 7, Kasym Nash 18, Brady Schuler 2, Mason Jones 6, Ethan Eurton 10, Cruz Martin 4.
New Washington (2-9, 1-1): Paul Giltner 2, Matthew Arthur 19, Connor Shaffer 2, Mason Arthur 12, Mason Thompson 12.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Nash 4); New Washington 5 (Mason Arthur 2, Matthew Arthur 2, Thompson).
CAL CLIPS CAI
LOUISVILLE — Host Christian Academy of Louisville built a 48-22 halftime lead en route to a 79-59 win over Christian Academy of Indiana on Friday night in Louisville.
The Centurions led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Warriors 28-11 in the second to take a 26-point lead into the locker room.
CAI rallied in the third period, outpointing CAL 23-9, to get within 12. The Centurions pulled away in the final frame, though, to pick up the victory.
Junior guard George Washington III, an Ohio State commit, tallied a team-high 22 points for CAL.
Meanwhile Caleb Roy netted a game-high 23 points to lead the Warriors while Myles Morgan added 12 and Nathan Whitten 10.
CAI (6-6) is slated to host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
CAL 79, CAI 59
CAI 11 11 23 14 — 59
CAL 20 28 9 22 — 79
CAI (6-6): Caleb Roy 23, Joshua Renfro 8, Nathan Whitten 10, Brady Dunn 6, Myles Morgan 12.
CAL (12-3): Cole Hodge 5, BB Washington 10, Kirk Lemons Jr. 14, George Washington III 22, Joshua Sangali 2, Benjamin Strong 7, Sean Wilkinson 8, Abram Stinebruner 6.
3-point field goals: CAI 9 (Roy 4, Renfro 2, Whitten 2, Dunn); CAL 9 (Stinebruner 2, B. Washington 2, G. Washington 2, Wilkerson 2, Strong).
OWLS OUST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Seymour clipped Charlestown 56-29 Friday night.
The Owls led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter before outpointing the Pirates 18-11 in the second to take a 29-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Seymour extended that advantage to 47-20 by the conclusion of the third period before both teams netted nine in the final frame.
Charlestown (3-7) will be back in action at 5 p.m. this afternoon at Madison.