HENRYVILLE — Henryville made it seven straight Friday night.
The host Hornets rolled to a 77-46 victory, their seventh in a row, over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference clash at Furnish Gym.
Henryville led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and 35-16 at the break before extending its lead in the second half.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday night. The Hornets (8-3, 2-0) will host Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. while the Mustangs (4-10, 1-2), who were without head coach Blake Snodgrass, will host Trinity Lutheran at the same time.
WARRIORS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Joshua Renfro tallied a game-high 24 points to lead Christian Academy to a 50-40 win at Lanesville in a matchup of sectional rivals Friday night.
The two teams were tied at 9-all at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors outscored the Eagles 22-4 in the second period to take a 31-13 halftime lead. Renfro had 13 of his points, and all three of his 3-pointers, in the quarter.
The Eagles rallied in the third, outscoring CAI 16-5 to pull within 36-29, before the Warriors pulled away in the final frame.
David Cook added 11 points for CAI (8-3), which will visit Paoli next Saturday night.
Jack Crosby scored 13 to lead Lanesville (0-11), which will visit Class A No. 1 Orleans at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 50, LANESVILLE 40
Chr. Academy 9 22 5 14 — 50
Lanesville 9 4 16 11 — 40
CAI (8-3): Caleb Roy 7, Joshua Renfro 24, Matthew Carter 1, Elijah Logsdon 2, David Cook 11, Nate Doss 5.
Lanesville (0-11): Maddex Miller 2, Nolyn Hall 8, Braydon Hodges 2, Jack Crosby 13, Jackson Schneider 7, Jaxson Payne 8.
3-point field goals: CAI 5 (Renfro 3, Cook, Doss); Lanesville 1 (Crosby).
.
PANTHERS OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Corydon Central outscored Clarksville 20-13 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 60-52 triumph Friday night.
The Panthers led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals cut it to 27-25 by the break and 40-39 entering the final frame.
Austin Vaughn tallied a team-high 18 points while Tyler Fessel netted 15 for Corydon Central (11-2), which will host Crawford County at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Landon Radlein scored a game-best 20 points on the strength of six 3-pointers. Jacob Seward and Morgan Capps added 13 apiece for the Generals (4-9), who visit Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 60, CLARKSVILLE 52
Corydon 16 11 13 20 — 60
Clarksville 10 15 14 13 — 52
Corydon Central (11-2): Tyler Fessel 15, Jalen Fowler 9, Trey Wiley 2, Anthony Martin 9, Kameron Walter 1, T-Mac Wilkinson 5, Austin Vaughn 18.
Clarksville (4-9): Morgan Capps 13, Landon Radlein 20, Ray McClendon 2, Jacob Seward 13, Ke’vonne Murrell 4.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 4 (Fessel, Martin, Wilkinson, Vaughn); Clarksville 7 (Radlein 6, Seward).
.
NASH NETS 31 IN BORDEN WIN
AUSTIN — Kasym Nash scored 31 points to lead Borden to a 61-45 win at Austin on Friday night.
The Braves led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 27-25 at intermission before outscoring the Eagles 34-20 in the second half — when Nash netted 24 — to pull away for the win.
Zander Keith added 15 points for Borden (10-4), which will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday night’s home game against Charlestown. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
.
BORDEN 61, AUSTIN 45
Borden 13 14 17 17 — 61
Austin 9 16 11 9 — 45
Borden (10-4): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 4, Alex Schuler 7, Kasym Nash 31, AJ Agnew 4, Zander Keith 15.
Austin (2-9): Kaden Richie 2, Renner 6, Furnish 7, Swank 10, Z. Richie 20.
3-point field goals: Borden 4 (Keith 2, Nash 2); Austin 5 (Z. Richie 2, Furnish, Renner, Swank).
.
TODD, PHELPS HELP PIRATES PREVAIL
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Perry Central 71-43 Friday night.
The Pirates built a 45-16 halftime leading, outscoring the Commodores 20-8 in the first quarter and 25-8 in the second to take a 29-point lead into the locker room. Charlestown cruised from there to its second straight win.
AJ Todd and Demetrius Phelps scored 15 points apiece to lead a balanced attack by the Pirates, who also received 10 each from Ethan French and Grason Connell.
Charlestown (7-6) will visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 71, PERRY CENTRAL 43
Perry Central 8 8 11 16 — 43
Charlestown 20 25 20 6 — 71
Perry Central (4-10): Thomas Hogan 3, Carter James 9, Lucas Mitchell 6, Corbin Haughee 2, Caleb Hubert 2, Cohen Edwards 16, Travis Kellems 3, Wick Craney 2.
Charlestown (7-6): AJ Todd 15, Jake Ottersbach 5, Ethan French 10, Demetrius Phelps 15, Grason Connell 10, Tre Martin 5, Jaydon Berkley 3, Austin Pickerell 8.
3-point field goals: Perry Central 3 (Hogan, James, Kellems); Charlestown 7 (Connell 2, French 2, Berkley, Phelps, Todd).
.
WARRIORS TOP LIONS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Harrison downed Rock Creek 64-38 in the first game of its Warrior Showcase on Friday night.
The Lions (2-7) will face Evansville Bosse at 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning in their final contest of the event.
DRAGONS-BRAVES GAME POSTPONED
BROWNSTONE — The Silver Creek at Brownstown Central game, a matchup of Mid-Southern Conference co-leaders, was postponed after a first-half dunk by Braves’ standout Jack Benter shattered the backboard and forced a stoppage of play.
The two teams were knotted at 23 at the end of the first quarter before Benter’s slam halted things in the second period.
A date for the resumption of the game has not been announced yet.
The Dragons (5-5, 3-0) will visit New Albany next Friday night.
