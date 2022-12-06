 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hornets' Hill picks up 100th win

11-23-21_RockCreek@Henryville_BBB_39263.jpg (copy)

Henryville head coach Jared Hill signals to his team during its game against Rock Creek last season. The Hornets hope to rebound from their 8-15 record in 2021-22. 

HENRYVILLE — Carson Conrey tallied a game-high 25 points to lead host Henryville to a 76-30 victory — the 100th for Hornets coach Jared Hill — over Salem on Saturday night.

Layton Walton added 12 points, Aydan Head 11 and Eli Kleinert nine for Henryville, which led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 46-22 through three periods en route to the 46-point triumph for Hill, who is in his ninth season on the bench.

The Hornets (1-2) will visit Clark County-rival Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hill100.jpg

Henryville head coach Jared Hill (fifth from right) poses for a picture with his team following the Hornets' 76-30 victory — the 100th of his career — over Salem on Saturday night. 

PIONEERS BEAT BRAVES

CLARKSVILLE — Providence picked up its Class 2A state championship rings, then beat Borden 35-21 Saturday night at the Larkin Center.

The Pioneers led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter, 13-9 at halftime and 27-13 through three periods on the way to the win.

“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “Both teams played solid defense and the game got slowed down quite a bit. The boys executed well down the stretch to get a nice win over a good team on a special night.”

Noah Lovan scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Pioneers while Jaden Johnson tallied 10. Providence played without senior standout Casey Kaelin, who will be out four to six weeks after suffering a broken hand and wrist in the Pioneers’ season-opening loss to Brownstown Central one week prior.

Derrick Fuller-Tucker scored six points to lead the Braves (2-2), who will host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Providence (1-1) will next host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday before visiting unbeaten Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

.

PROVIDENCE 35, BORDEN 21

Borden           4     5      4      8 — 21

Providence     7     6     14     8 — 35

Borden (2-2): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 6, Alex Schuler 4, Kasym Nash 5, AJ Agnew 3, Zander Keith 3.

Providence (1-1): Quentin Hesse 5, Noah Lovan 14, Jaden Johnson 10, Grant Seebold 4, Carter Lannan 2.

3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Agnew, Keith, Nash); Providence 4 (Johnson 2, Hesse, Seebold).

.

WARRIORS DOWN DEVILS

CHARLESTOWN — Warren Central outlasted Jeffersonville for an 80-71 win Saturday afternoon in the BODYARMOR Classic at Charlestown.

The Red Devils (2-2) will host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their Hoosier Hills Conference-opener. 

PANTHERS TAME LIONS

NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County stayed unbeaten on the season with an 89-45 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Saturday.

The Panthers, who scored the first 12 points of the game, led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 42-18 at halftime and 72-35 through three periods en route to victory.

Justin Ramey (20) and Owen Law (19) combined for 39 points to lead five in double digits for Jennings (4-0).

Marial Diper netted 11 points to lead the Lions (1-1), who’ll visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Cannelton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

WOLFPACK RALLY PAST GENERALS

MARENGO — Crawford County rallied for a 57-51 victory over visiting Clarksville on Saturday night.

The Generals led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 41-39 through three periods before the Wolfpack outpointed them 18-10 in the final frame. 

Senior guard Landon Radlein scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Ashton Leezer tallied 12, all on 3-pointers, to lead Clarksville. 

The Generals (1-2) will visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

.

CRAWFORD COUNTY 57, CLARKSVILLE 51

Clarksville     15     13     13     10 — 51

Crawford       12     13     14     18 — 57

Clarksville (1-2): Saul Tatum 1, Morgan Capps 2, Landon Radlein 17, Ashton Leezer 12, Jacob Seward 6, Ke’vonne Murrell 2, Jaedyn Johnson 2, Robert Lamar 7, Juwan Walker 2.

Crawford County (1-3): Isaac Dickerson 23, Zander Sattler 5, Klayton Grizzel 8, Laken Belcher 13, Blake Seibert 8.

3-point field goals: Clarksville 9 (Radlein 5, Leezer 4); Crawford County 4 (Belcher 2, Sattler 2, Dickerson, Grizzel).

Tags

Trending Video