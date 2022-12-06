BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hornets' Hill picks up 100th win

HENRYVILLE — Carson Conrey tallied a game-high 25 points to lead host Henryville to a 76-30 victory — the 100th for Hornets coach Jared Hill — over Salem on Saturday night.
Layton Walton added 12 points, Aydan Head 11 and Eli Kleinert nine for Henryville, which led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and 46-22 through three periods en route to the 46-point triumph for Hill, who is in his ninth season on the bench.
The Hornets (1-2) will visit Clark County-rival Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIONEERS BEAT BRAVES
CLARKSVILLE — Providence picked up its Class 2A state championship rings, then beat Borden 35-21 Saturday night at the Larkin Center.
The Pioneers led 7-4 at the end of the first quarter, 13-9 at halftime and 27-13 through three periods on the way to the win.
“It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said. “Both teams played solid defense and the game got slowed down quite a bit. The boys executed well down the stretch to get a nice win over a good team on a special night.”
Noah Lovan scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Pioneers while Jaden Johnson tallied 10. Providence played without senior standout Casey Kaelin, who will be out four to six weeks after suffering a broken hand and wrist in the Pioneers’ season-opening loss to Brownstown Central one week prior.
Derrick Fuller-Tucker scored six points to lead the Braves (2-2), who will host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Providence (1-1) will next host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday before visiting unbeaten Scottsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
PROVIDENCE 35, BORDEN 21
Borden 4 5 4 8 — 21
Providence 7 6 14 8 — 35
Borden (2-2): Derrick Fuller-Tucker 6, Alex Schuler 4, Kasym Nash 5, AJ Agnew 3, Zander Keith 3.
Providence (1-1): Quentin Hesse 5, Noah Lovan 14, Jaden Johnson 10, Grant Seebold 4, Carter Lannan 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 3 (Agnew, Keith, Nash); Providence 4 (Johnson 2, Hesse, Seebold).
WARRIORS DOWN DEVILS
CHARLESTOWN — Warren Central outlasted Jeffersonville for an 80-71 win Saturday afternoon in the BODYARMOR Classic at Charlestown.
The Red Devils (2-2) will host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their Hoosier Hills Conference-opener.
PANTHERS TAME LIONS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County stayed unbeaten on the season with an 89-45 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Saturday.
The Panthers, who scored the first 12 points of the game, led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 42-18 at halftime and 72-35 through three periods en route to victory.
Justin Ramey (20) and Owen Law (19) combined for 39 points to lead five in double digits for Jennings (4-0).
Marial Diper netted 11 points to lead the Lions (1-1), who’ll visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Cannelton at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOLFPACK RALLY PAST GENERALS
MARENGO — Crawford County rallied for a 57-51 victory over visiting Clarksville on Saturday night.
The Generals led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter, 28-25 at halftime and 41-39 through three periods before the Wolfpack outpointed them 18-10 in the final frame.
Senior guard Landon Radlein scored 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers, while Ashton Leezer tallied 12, all on 3-pointers, to lead Clarksville.
The Generals (1-2) will visit Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before hosting Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CRAWFORD COUNTY 57, CLARKSVILLE 51
Clarksville 15 13 13 10 — 51
Crawford 12 13 14 18 — 57
Clarksville (1-2): Saul Tatum 1, Morgan Capps 2, Landon Radlein 17, Ashton Leezer 12, Jacob Seward 6, Ke’vonne Murrell 2, Jaedyn Johnson 2, Robert Lamar 7, Juwan Walker 2.
Crawford County (1-3): Isaac Dickerson 23, Zander Sattler 5, Klayton Grizzel 8, Laken Belcher 13, Blake Seibert 8.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 9 (Radlein 5, Leezer 4); Crawford County 4 (Belcher 2, Sattler 2, Dickerson, Grizzel).