BORDEN — Henryville held off host Borden for a 40-33 Southern Athletic Conference win Saturday night.
The Hornets led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime before the Braves battled back to get within two (26-24) by the end of the third period. Henryville, however, outscored Borden 14-9 in the final frame to post its sixth straight victory over the Braves.
Westin Allen tallied 14 points while Sam Guernsey added 11 for the Hornets, who only played five players.
"By far the best win of the year for us," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "We didn't sub and those five guys battled til the final buzzer sound. ... I am just so proud of how all of our guys in our program were locked in and bought-in doing whatever it took to win."
Brennan Eurton netted nine points to pace Borden while Mason Jones added eight.
Both teams are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, when Borden (8-6, 2-2) visits Orleans and Henryville (5-8, 2-1) travels to South Central.
.
HENRYVILLE 40, BORDEN 33
Henryville 11 9 6 14 — 40
Borden 4 8 12 9 — 33
Henryville (5-8, 2-1): Austin Contreras 2, Westin Allen 14, Sam Guernsey 11, Cody Wallis 9, Layton Walton 4.
Borden (8-6, 2-2): Mason Carter 7, Sterling Mikel 2, Kasym Nash 7, Brennan Eurton 9, Mason Jones 8.
3-point field goals: Henryville 1 (Wallis); Borden 2 (Carter, Jones).
.
PIRATES RALLY PAST PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown outscored Corydon Central 29-20 in the fourth quarter to pull out an 89-84 win Saturday night.
The Pirates led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter and 41-40 at halftime before the Panthers rallied to take a 64-60 lead heading into the final frame.
Ty Crace tallied 22 points to pace four Pirates in double digits. Clayton Rothbauer added 18 (13 in the fourth quarter), Chase Benner 15 and Kyle Craig 13 for Charlestown, which used that balanced scoring to offset a 40-point performance by Corydon sophomore Tyler Fessel, who hit seven 3-pointers.
The Pirates (4-7, 1-3) visit Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 89, CORYDON CENTRAL 84
Corydon Central 19 21 24 20 — 84
Charlestown 21 20 19 29 — 89
Corydon Central (5-10, 3-2): Tyler Fessel 40, Nolan Ables 1, Koleton Kaiser 7, Anthony Martin 13, Jagger Holton 11, Bryce Weber 4, Owen Shireman 8.
Charlestown (4-7, 1-3): Ty Crace 22, Clayton Rothbauer 18, Kyle Craig 13, Chase Benner 15, Brody Wagers 8, Brock Cook 7, Matt Henning 6.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 14 (Fessel 7, Martin 3, Shireman 2, Holton, Kaiser); Charlestown 5 (Rothbauer 4, Crace).
.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER O'S
COLUMBUS — Brandon Rayzer-Moore tallied a game-high 24 points to lead Jeffersonville to an 80-52 win at Columbus East on Saturday.
Jaylen Fairman added 13 points and Will Lovings-Watts 10 for the Red Devils, who led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter and 37-24 at halftime before outscoring the Olympians 43-28 in the second half.
Jeff (5-5, 1-2) visits Bedford North Lawrence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 80, COLUMBUS EAST 52
Jeffersonville 20 17 21 22 — 80
Columbus East 13 11 11 17 — 52
Jeffersonville (5-5, 1-2): Will Lovings-Watts 10, Kobe Stoudemire 9, Jered Tyson 9, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 24, Monnie McGee 4, Jaylen Fairman 13, Tavian Palmer 1, Isaac Florence 3, Bryan Smithers 1, Michael O'Brien 2, Jeroy Ellis 4.
Columbus East (1-10, 0-3): T. Boyer 10, C. Bergman 4, B. Major 12, J. Pierce 12, W. Riekers 8, C. Bartholonew 2, D. Murphy 4.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Rayzer-Moore 4, Florence, Stoudemire, Tyson); Columbus East 5 (Boyer 2, Pierce 2, Major).
.
PANTHERS BEAT BULLDOGS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville Reitz outscored New Albany 43-16 over the final three quarters en route to a 53-29 win Saturday night.
The Bulldogs led 13-10 at the end of the first period, before the Panthers outscored the visitors 13-5 in the second to take a 23-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. Reitz rolled int he second half, outpointing New Albany 30-11.
Tucker Biven and Maddox Schmelz tallied 10 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs (9-5), who visit Evansville North at 8 p.m. Friday night.
.
EVANSVILLE REITZ 53, NEW ALBANY 29
New Albany 13 5 2 9 — 29
Evans. Reitz 10 13 10 20 — 53
New Albany (9-5): Maddox Schmelz 10, Tucker Biven 10, Jayden Thompson 2, Jordan Thomas 4, Josten Carter 3.
Evansville Reitz (10-0): O. Dease 15, J.Jarvis 4, E. Higgs 11, I. Higgs 10, G. Schippert 2, J. McHugh 11.
3-point field goals: New Albany 4 (Biven 2, Schmelz 2); Evansville Reitz 3 (I. Higgs 2, Dease).
.
RAMS RALLY PAST WARRIORS
PAOLI — Host Paoli outscored Christian Academy 20-10 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 49-40 victory Saturday night.
The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors edged ahead 14-12 by halftime. The Rams pulled within one, 30-29, by the end of the third period before their big final frame led them to their seventh straight win.
Brady Dunn tallied a game-high 22 points for CAI (6-7), which visits Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
PAOLI 49, CAI 40
CAI 10 4 16 10 — 40
Paoli 10 2 17 20 — 49
CAI (6-7): Caleb Doss 4, Nate Doss 6, Brady Dunn 22, Caleb Roy 4, Myles Morgan 2, Nathan Whitten 2.
Paoli (8-1): Brett Bosley 17, Bladen Patton 10, Isaac Cornett-McBride 10, Sawyer Livingston 5, Trey Rominger 7.
3-point field goals: CAI 6 (Dunn 4, N. Doss 2); Paoli 5 (Bosley 3, Livingston, Patton).
.
EAGLES RALLY TO DOWN GENERALS
LANESVILLE — Lanesville used a big third period to rally past visiting Clarksville 67-57 Saturday night.
The Generals led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter and 32-29 at halftime before the Eagles outscored them 18-5 in the third period. Both teams tallied 20 points in the final frame.
Dakota Capps scored 18 points to lead Clarksville while senior guard Jaren Starks added 17.
Jonas Powers netted 18 points, 14 in the second half, to lead Lanesville. Mason Miller added 17, 15 in the first half, for the Eagles, who visit Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
Clarksville (6-6) hosts South Central at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night in its Homecoming.
.
LANESVILLE 67, CLARKSVILLE 57
Clarksville 17 15 5 20 — 57
Lanesville 16 13 18 20 — 67
Clarksville (6-6): Jaren Starks 17, Dakota Capps 18, Marquis Forward 5, Robert Lamar 12, Connor Page 5.
Lanesville (9-4): Mason Miller 17, Ethan Schiekel 12, Ashton Smith 6, Jonas Powers 18, Jacob Wernert 10, Maddox Miller 2, Patterson 4.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 5 (Starks 3, Capps, Page); Lanesville 4 (Smith, Mason Miller, Powers).
.
WARRIORS DOWN LIONS
WHITELAND — Host Whiteland built a 32-16 halftime lead on its way to a 76-37 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Saturday night.
The Lions (7-7) host South Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
