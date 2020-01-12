HENRYVILLE — Westin Allen scored a game-high 21 points to lead host Henryville over Trinity Lutheran 50-46 Saturday night.
Cody Wallis added nine points for the Hornets, who led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, 20-18 at halftime and 32-28 after three. Henryville held off the Cougars down the stretch thanks to its free throw shooting. The Hornets finished 21 for 25 from the foul line.
"It was a good win," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "I'm happy, but I didn't have us prepared for some things tonight. Thank goodness we found a way to win, a lot of credit to our guys on a solid night at the line."
The Hornets (5-8) play at New Washington at 7:30 pm. Friday night.
HENRYVILLE 50, TRINITY LUTHERAN 46
Trinity Lutheran=7=11=10=18—46
Henryville=8=12=12=18—50
Trinity Lutheran (5-8): Marksberry 13, Hickman 11, Goecker 11, Norton 6, Rowe 5.
Henryville (5-8): Westin Allen 21, Cody Wallis 9, Sam Guernsey 6, Cole Pirrman 5, Austin Contreras 5, Jayke Youell 3, Logan Owens 1.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 7 (Hickman 3, Norton 2, Rowe, Marksberry); Henryville 5 (Allen 3, Pirrman, Youell).
HUBER, GRANTZ POWER PIONEERS
MADISON — Sterling Huber and Austin Grantz combined for 40 points to lead Providence past host Shawe Memorial 64-43 Saturday night.
Huber tallied 22 points — all in the final three quarters— on the strength of five 3-pointers while Grantz scored 18, all of which also came in the last three frames and included 8 of 9 shooting from the free throw line.
Zack Johnson added eight and Nick Sexton seven for the Pioneers led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-19 at halftime before outpointing the Hilltoppers 38-24 after intermission.
Providence (8-3) hosts Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
PROVIDENCE 64, SHAWE MEMORIAL 43
Providence=11=15=17=21—64
Shawe Memorial=8=11=16=8—43
Providence (8-3): Austin Grantz 18, Sterling Huber 22, Alec Fougerousse 2, Nick Sexton 7, Zack Johnson 8, David Wall 2, Bryce Hutchins 1.
Shawe Memorial (6-7): Jack Grote 5, Grayson May 6, Henry Grote 18, Ethan Stuart 12, Elijah Goins 2.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 (Huber 5, Sexton); Shawe Memorial (H. Grote 4, May 2, J. Grote).
CUBS PILLAGE PIRATES
MADISON — Jackson Falconberry tallied a game-high 21 points — on perfect 10 for 10 shooting — to pace five in double digits and lead Madison to a 94-69 win over visiting Charlestown on Saturday night.
Luke Miller added 17 and Kaden Oliver 16 for the Cubs, who built a 46-32 halftime lead before outpointing the Pirates 48-37 in the second half.
Ty Crace scored 13 points to pace the Pirates while Matthew Henning added 12.
Madison (10-2), which has won six straight, hosts New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Hoosier Hills Conference game. Charlestown (1-10) hosts Borden at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday night.
MADISON 94, CHARLESTOWN 69
Charlestown=19=13=16=21—69
Madison=22=24=24=24—94
Charlestown (1-10): Ty Crace 13, Matthew Henning 12, Caleb Brown 9, Devron West 8, Ashton Davis 8, Kyle Craig 6, Brock Cook 6, Austin Phillips 3, Brayden Crawford 2, Brody Wagers 2.
Madison (10-2): Jackson Falconberry 21, Luke Miller 17, Kaden Oliver 16, Nick Center 12, Luke Omman 11, Mason Welsh 6, Luke Schafer 4, Parker Jones 3, Jared Ferguson 2, Colin Yancey 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 (32, Brown, Cook, Craig, Phillips); Madison 5 (Miller 3, Oliver, Omman).
LIONS FALL TO NO. 1 VIKINGS
MONTGOMERY — Class A No. Barr-Reeve rolled to a 75-36 triumph over visiting Rock Creek on Saturday.
Jonathan Boggs scored nine points to lead the Lions.
Rock Creek (1-12) next plays at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
