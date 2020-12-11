HENRYVILLE — Cody Wallis scored 19 points to pace three in double digits and lead host Henryville to a 58-53 victory over visiting Austin on Friday night.
Sam Guernsey added 14 points while Westin Allen tallied 10 for the Hornets, who picked up their first win of the season.
The Eagles led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter before Henryville outscored them 17-7 in the second frame to take a 28-21 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Austin outscored the Hornets 32-30 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
“We made progress tonight. We had guys hungry,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “So proud that our guys got it done. They deserve it.”
The Hornets (1-4) are slated to visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
HENRYVILLE 58, AUSTIN 53
Austin 14 7 13 19 — 53
Henryville 11 17 14 16 — 58
Austin (1-2): Montgomery 27, Gwin 15, Bowling 5, Mosier 4, Rice 2.
Henryville (1-3): Cody Wallis 19, Sam Guernsey 14, Westin Allen 10, Layton Walton 9, Austin Contreras 6.
3-point field goals: Austin 8 (Montgomery 7, Gwin); Henryville 2 (Allen 2).
BRAVES TOP REBELS
BORDEN — Four players scored in double figures to lead Borden to a 70-52 victory over visiting South Central in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
Cruz Martin scored a game-high 15 points while Kasym Nash added 14 and Brennan Eurton and Mason Jones netted 11 apiece for the Braves, who led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Rebels 24-17 in the second to take a 37-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Borden outpointed South Central 33-25 in the second half thanks in part to Jones, who scored all of his points after intermission.
The Braves (3-1, 1-1) are scheduled to visit SAC-rival Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
BORDEN 70, SOUTH CENTRAL 52
South Central 10 17 14 11 — 52
Borden 13 24 16 17 — 70
South Central (0-2, 0-1): Schmelz 6, Dixon 3, Kiper 10, Wilson 1, Jones 6, L. Stewart 7, Baker 12, Farnsley 7.
Borden (3-1, 1-1): Mason Carter 4, Sterling Mikel 9, Kasym Nash 14, Brennan Eurton 11, Mason Jones 11, Ethan Eurton 6, Cruz Martin 15.
3-point field goals: South Central 9 (Baker 4, Jones 2, Schmelz 2, Kiper); Borden 9 (Nash 4, Martin 3, Carter, Jones).
REBELS ROLL OVER MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Southwestern rolled to a 97-28 win at New Washington on Saturday night.
Parker Davis tallied a game-high 22 points while Matthew Williams added 21 for the Rebels (3-0).
Bo Giltner scored 17 points to pace the Mustangs (0-3), who are slated to host Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
