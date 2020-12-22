HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outscored Class A No. 9 Christian Academy 34-22 in the second half to rally for a 50-39 victory Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 13-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Warriors outscored them 14-3 in the second period to take a 17-16 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter hot-shooting Henryville outscored CAI 16-8 before outpointing the visitors 18-14 in the final frame.
“It was a roller coaster ride tonight, but we locked in during the second half and came away with the win,” Henryville coach Jared Hill said. “Cody Wallis was big-time on both ends of the floor.”
Wallis finished with a game-high 19 points. The senior forward scored nine in the first quarter and six in the fourth, when the Hornets went 11 for 19 from the free throw line.
Classmate Westin Allen added 10 points, all in the second half, while a trio of players — Austin Contreras, Sam Guernsey and Layton Walton — scored seven points apiece.
Brady Dunn tallied 12 points to pace the Warriors (2-1), who broke into the Top 10 in their class in the Associated Press poll released earlier in the day. Caleb Doss added 10 while Caleb Roy netted nine for CAI.
“CAI is going to have a good year. My buddy Hayden (Casey) has done a tremendous job in just a short period of time,” Hill said.
The Warriors (2-1) are slated to face Evansville North at 11:45 a.m. next Tuesday in their first game of the Forest Park Holiday Tournament.
The Hornets (3-5), meanwhile, are idle until visiting Rock Creek on Jan. 8.
HENRYVILLE 50, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 39
CAI 3 14 8 14 — 39
Henryville 13 3 16 18 — 50
Christian Academy (2-1): Caleb Doss 10, Brady Dunn 12, Caleb Roy 9, Nate Doss 3, Connor Jackson 3, Nathan Whitten 2.
Henryville (3-5): Cody Wallis 19, Westin Allen 10, Austin Contreras 7, Sam Guernsey 7, Layton Walton 7.
3-point field goals: CAI 5 (C. Doss, N. Doss, Dunn, Jackson, Ray); Henryville 4 (Allen 2, Contreras, Wallis).
RED DEVILS ROLL
INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Rayzer-Moore tallied a game-high 26 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — to lead Jeffersonville to a 72-51 win at Indianapolis Washington on Tuesday afternoon.
Fellow junior Will Lovings-Watts added 21 points for the Red Devils, who built a 32-23 halftime lead.
Thanks to a 21-point third period the Continentals got close, but Jeff pulled away late led by Rayzer-Moore.
Kobe Stoudemire contributed 11 and Tavian Palmer 10 for balanced Jeff (1-1), which is idle until it hosts Evansville North on Jan. 5.
JEFFERSONVILLE 72, INDY WASHINGTON 51
Jeffersonville 13 19 14 26 — 72
Washington 11 12 21 7 — 51
Jeffersonville (1-1): Will Lovings-Watts 21, Kobe Stoudemire 11, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 26, Tavian Palmer 10, Bryan Smithers 1, Jeroy Ellis 2.
Washington (2-4): Hickenbottom 14, Liggins 9, Johnson 6, Jackson 6, Herns 7, Evright 6.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 7 (Rayzer-Moore 5, Palmer, Lovings-Watts); Washington 10 (Hickenbottom 4, Liggins 3, Johnson 2, Herns).
MUSKETEERS OUTLAST MUSTANGS
PEKIN — A furious fourth-quarter comeback fell short as host Eastern outlasted New Washington 47-42 Tuesday night.
The Musketeers led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 10-9 at halftime and 25-13 after three periods before the Mustangs stormed back in the final frame.
New Wash outscored Eastern 29-22 over the last eight minutes, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Cade Jones tallied 15 points to pace the Musketeers (4-4) while Owen Pickerill added 11.
Sophomore Matthew Arthur scored a game-high 26 points, 15 in the fourth quarter, for the Mustangs, who were coming off back-to-back overtime victories.
The Mustangs (2-4) are scheduled to face South Dearborn at 11:30 a.m. next Tuesday in the first round of the Morristown Holiday Tournament.
EASTERN 47, NEW WASHINGTON 42
New Washington 0 9 4 29 — 42
Eastern 6 4 15 22 — 49
New Washington (2-4): Paul Giltner 3, Matthew Arthur 26, Bo Giltner 6, Logan Cooper 7.
Eastern (4-4): Conner Gonzalez 2, Kaden Temple 4, Cade Jones 15, Snyder Pennington 5, Jacob Cherry 5, Owen Pickerill 11, Eli Guthrie 5.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Arthur 3, B. Giltner 2, Cooper, P. Giltner); Eastern 6 (Pickerill 3, Cherry, Jones, Pennington).
