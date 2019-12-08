SALEM — Westin Allen's 3-pointer with nine seconds left lifted Henryville to a come-from-behind 53-52 win at Salem on Saturday night.
The Hornets actually led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Lions outscored them 28-18 over the next two periods to lead 40-35 heading into the final frame. Salem extended its advantage to 47-37 in the fourth quarter before Henryville rallied by Cole Pirrman and Allen.
"This was a huge win for us, and I'm so proud of my guys," Hornets coach Jared Hill said. "We were down 47-37 and had one heckuva comeback. Cole Pirrman also came up big every time we needed it."
Allen tallied 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while Pirrman finished with 17 on the strength of five made 3-pointers.
Henryville (2-1) hosts Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
HENRYVILLE 53, SALEM 52
Henryville 17 3 15 18—53
Salem 12 9 19 12—52
Henryville (2-1): Westin Allen 20, Cole Pirrman 17, Logan Owens 6, Austin Contreras 5, Sam Guernsey 4, Cody Wallis 1.
Salem (1-1): Mead 16, Jefferson 9, Pepmeier 8, Mahuren 5, Jones 5, Fleming 5.
3-point field goals: Henryville 7 (Pirrman 5, Allen 2); Salem 2 (Pepmeier, Mahuren).
WARRIORS, CARRIER GET ROAD WIN AT NEW WASHINGTON
NEW WASHINGTON — Ethan Carrier led a balanced offensive attack for Christian Academy in its 51-38 win at New Washington on Saturday night.
Carrier tallied a team-high 15 points while Bailey Conrad added 10, Josh Hahn nine and T.J. Proctor and Brady Dunn eight apiece for the Warriors, who built a 29-19 halftime lead against the Mustangs.
The Mustangs pulled within nine (37-28) by the end of the third quarter, but CAI outscored the home team 14-10 in the final frame to hand New Wash its first loss of the season.
"We didn't play well," Mustangs coach Jonathan May said. "We turned the ball over 16 times tonight and gave up 11 offensive rebounds. It's difficult to beat a team when you do those things poorly."
New Washington was led by Josh Clemons, who had a game-high 16 points.
Both teams are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. That's when CAI (1-1) plays at Rock Creek and the Mustangs (3-1) visit Southwestern.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 51, NEW WASHINGTON 38
Christian Academy 13 16 8 14—51
New Washington 7 12 9 10—38
Christian Academy (1-1): Ethan Carrier 15, Bailey Conrad 10, Josh Hahn 9, TJ Proctor 8, Brady Dunn 8, Nick Conrad 1.
New Washington (3-1): Josh Clemons 16, Matthew Arthur 8, Jesus Diaz 6, Jakob Arthur 4, AJ Walter 2, Bo Giltner 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 6 (Carrier 3, Dunn 2, Conrad); New Washington 4 (M. Arthur 2, J. Arthur, Diaz).
