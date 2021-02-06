HENRYVILLE — Henryville capped off a perfect week with a 44-32 victory over visiting Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and 21-18 at halftime before outscoring the Generals 12-3 in the third period to take control en route to their third win of the week.
"Our guys are locked in and willing to do whatever it takes. Everybody came to play this week," said Henryville coach Jared Hill, whose team beat Providence 69-56 Tuesday and Eastern 43-40 Thursday.
Sam Guernsey tallied 12 points to pace the Hornets while Westin Allen added 11 and Cody Wallis eight.
"Wes has dominated the offensive end and Cody Wallis is taking over games defensively," Hill said. "However, all of our guys' focus and commitment during film sessions and practices are paying off. I can't wait to play three more next week."
Henryville hosts Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night before visiting South Central on Friday night and Switzerland County next Saturday.
Jaren Starks and Dakota Capps tallied 10 points apiece to lead Clarksville (7-7), which visits Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 44, CLARKSVILLE 32
Clarksville 9 9 3 11 — 32
Henryville 10 11 12 11 — 44
Clarksville (7-7): Jaren Starks 10, Dakota Capps 10, Marquis Forward 1, Robert Lamar 6, Connor Page 3, Jake Cummings 2.
Henryville (8-9): Austin Contreras 4, Westin Allen 11, Sam Guernsey 12, Cody Wallis 8, Layton Walton 6, Carson Conrey 3.
3-point field goals: Clarksville (Starks 2, Capps, Page); Henryville 2 (Allen, Conrey).
.
PANTHERS TOP HIGHLANDERS
NORTH VERNON — A 25-point third period, and some hot outside shooting, helped Jennings County to a 55-52 victory over visiting Floyd Central in an Hoosier Hills Conference contest — as well as a rematch of last season's Class 4A Seymour Sectional final — Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime before the Panthers outscored Floyd 25-19 in the third period. The two teams then tallied 11 points apiece in the final frame.
Keegan Manowitz scored a game-high 19 points to lead Jennings. The sophomore guard hit five of the team's 10 3-pointers. Carson McNulty, who hit a pair of 3's, added 11 points off the bench for the Panthers, who ended the Highlanders' seven-game win streak two days after outlasting New Albany in double overtime.
Senior standout Jake Heidbreder netted a team-high 15 points for Floyd to lead four in double digits. Caleb Washington and Max Tripure added 12 points apiece while Brady Moore scored 10 for the Highlanders, who 8 for 14 from the free throw line — including 2 for 6 in the fourth quarter.
Floyd Central (10-3, 3-2) hosts Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
JENNINGS COUNTY 55, FLOYD CENTRAL 52
Jennings County 10 9 25 11 — 55
Floyd Central 11 11 19 11 — 52
Jennings County (9-6, 3-1): Trey Wilson 5, Owen Law 7, Keegan Manowitz 19, Justin Ramey 4, Caleb Vogel 5, Lane Zohrlaut 4, Carson McNulty 11.
Floyd Central (10-3, 3-2): Jake Heidbreder 15, Caleb Washington 12, Max Tripure 12, Brady Moore 10, Cole Harritt 1, Wesley Celichowski 2.
3-point field goals: Jennings County 10 (Manowitz 5, McNulty 2, Law, Vogel, Wilson); Floyd Central 4 (Tripure 3, Heidbreder).
.
EASTERN OUTLASTS PROVIDENCE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Eastern outlasted Providence 51-50 Saturday afternoon at the Larkin Center.
The two teams were tied at 9-all at the end of the first quarter before the Pioneers edged ahead 20-19 at halftime. The Musketeers outpointed Providence 17-15 in the third quarter to take a 36-35 lead into the final frame, in which both teams tallied 15 points apiece.
Junior Grant Williams scored 17 points to pace the Pioneers. Sophomore Casey Kaelin added 13 points for Providence, which played without senior forward Zack Johnson due to an injury.
Cade Jones tallied a game-best 24 points, 15 in the second half, to lead the Musketeers (8-10).
"The team played hard. The guys stepped up in the absence of our leading scorer and rebounding," Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. "Eastern made shots and played a nice game."
Providence (8-6) visits New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
EASTERN 51, PROVIDENCE 50
Eastern 9 10 17 15 — 51
Providence 9 11 15 15 — 50
Eastern (8-10): Owen Pickerill 3, Kaden Temple 5, Cade Jones 24, Snyder Pennington 7, Jacob Cherry 8, Eli Guthrie 4.
Providence (8-6): Casey Kaelin 13, Eli Watson 5, Nick Sexton 9, David Wall 2, Grant Williams 17, Cade Carver 2, Tyler Simmons 2.
3-point field goals: Eastern 5 (Jones 3, Pickerill, Temple); Providence 6 (Kaelin 2, Williams 2, Sexton, Watson).
.
VALLEY RALLIES PAST BRAVES
BORDEN — Visiting Springs Valley outscored Borden 15-6 in overtime to pull out an 80-71 win Saturday afternoon.
The Braves led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Blackhawks battled back to outscore Borden 21-11 and take a 29-28 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Braves edged back ahead, 46-44, by the end of the third quarter before Springs Valley knotted the game at 65 by the end of regulation.
In the extra session the Blackhawks hit four field goals, including a 3-pointer, and went 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Borden freshman Kasym Nash tallied a game-high 23 points, 17 after halftime, while Mason Jones added 15 and Sterling Mikel 12.
Kannon Chase scored a team-best 21 for Springs Valley (5-11).
The Braves (9-8) are scheduled to visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SPRINGS VALLEY 80, BORDEN 71
Springs Valley 8 21 15 21 15 — 81
Borden 17 11 18 19 6 — 71
Springs Valley (5-11): Ryker Allen 5, Carter Crews 12, Gavin Angel 4, Elijah Dixon 4, Desmon Jones 17, Kannon Chase 21, Conner Grimes 9, Mason Chaplin 8.
Borden (9-8): Mason Carter 7, Sterling Mikel 12, Kasym Nash 23, Brennan Eurton 6, Mason Jones 15, Ethan Eurton 2, Cruz Martin 6.
3-point field goals: Springs Valley 7 (Crews 3, Chaplin 2, Allen, Grimes); Borden 9 (Nash 5, Martin 2, Carter, Jones).
.
'DOGS DOWN OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting New Albany rallied from an early double-digit deficit to defeat Columbus East 66-58 in an HHC game Saturday afternoon.
The Olympians led 22-12 early in the game and 32-29 at halftime before the Bulldogs rallied in the second half, outscoring East 37-26 to bounce back from a double-overtime loss to Jennings County on Thursday.
New Albany (12-6, 4-2) is slated to host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.