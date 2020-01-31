NEW ALBANY — Delavion Crenshaw’s 3-pointer at the buzzer capped Evansville North’s comeback from a double-digit deficit and lifted the Huskies to a 48-47 victory at New Albany, spoiling the Bulldogs’ homecoming Friday night.
New Albany broke out to an early lead and was up 17-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Dogs extended their advantage to double figures before the Huskies battled back, tying the score at 24-all at halftime.
New Albany appeared to take control again in the third quarter, outscoring North 17-11 to take a six-point lead into the final frame.
The Huskies rallied in the fourth quarter behind their outside shooting and the Bulldogs’ poor free-throw shooting.
With 8.2 seconds to play, and New Albany leading 47-45, Maddox Schmelz missed two foul shots. North rebounded and after a couple of fouls by the Bulldogs, who had some to give, the Huskies had the ball under their own basket with 2.1 seconds left. That’s when Cameron Decker in-bounded the ball to Crenshaw in the corner. He took a step and drained a 3 at the buzzer.
Julien Hunter tallied a game-high 22 points, but was just 4 for 9 from the free throw line, while Kaden Stanton scored 11 for New Albany, which finished 6 for 15 from the charity stripe.
The Bulldogs will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, when they host Jasper.
EVANSVILLE NORTH 48, NEW ALBANY 47
Ev. North 9 15 11 13 — 48
New Albany 17 7 17 6 — 47
Evansville North (4-10): Chandler Moore 3, Don Redding 12, Ryan Caddell 8, Dylan McKinney 7, Cameron Decker 2, Tristen Fisher 8, Delavion Crenshaw 8.
New Albany (9-7): Kaden Stanton 11, Tucker Biven 3, Julien Hunter 22, Trey Hourigan 7, Jordan Thomas 4.
3-point field goals: Evansville North 5 (Caddell 2, Crenshaw 2, McKinney); New Albany 3 (Biven, Hourigan, Stanton).
HIGHLANDERS OUST OWLS
SEYMOUR — Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points to lead Floyd Central to a 53-30 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Seymour on Friday night.
Cole Harritt and Grant Gohmann added eight apiece for the Highlanders, who only led 26-21 at halftime before outscoring the Owls 27-9 in the second half.
The victory, coupled with Bedford North Lawrence’s 61-60 win at Jeffersonville, creates a three-way tie — between Floyd, the Stars and the Red Devils — atop the HHC standings.
The Highlanders (12-3, 4-1) host Evansville Reitz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 53, SEYMOUR 30
Seymour 11 10 2 7 — 30
Floyd Central 13 13 10 17 — 53
Seymour (5-10, 2-4): McCoy 10, Brooks 4, Regruth 5, Vehslace 6, Levine 2, Brown 3.
Floyd Central (12-3, 4-1): Jake Heidbreder 16, Ben Purvis 3, Cole Harritt 8, Caleb Washington 5, Grant Gohmann 8, Kyle Poates 1, Seth Burks 3, Max Tripure 5, Brady Moore 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Harritt 2, Burks, Heidbreder, Gohmann, Tripure); Seymour 2 (Brown, Regruth).
BORDEN WINS IN OT
BORDEN — With the score tied at 48, Mason Carter missed the front end of a one-and-one and converted a layup with 20 seconds to go to lift Borden to a 50-48 overtime victory against Orleans.
Sophomore Sterling Mikel had 20 and freshman Tommy Devine 19 to lead the Braves. Carter finished with seven.
“I’m really proud of our kids’ effort,” Borden coach Doc Nash said. “We challenged them all week it was going to be a possession game and to make big plays. Our season could be totally different with a handful of possessions here and a handful of possessions there.
“We made winning plays. We shot the ball well. We took good shots. I’m really proud of our kids. We did some things that we practice. We did a terrific job.”
Borden plays host to Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“I think they may be the sectional favorite. Very good team, seasoned team. Very well-coached so we’ve got an uphill battle, but hopefully we carry some momentum over. I’m excited about it,” Nash said.
BORDEN 50, ORLEANS 48 (OT)
Orleans 15 10 16 7 6 — 48
Borden 10 19 14 5 6 — 50
Orleans (7-8): Martin 13, Morgan 8, Deckard 6, King 6, Love 13, Shawler 2.
Borden (5-11): Mason Carter 7, Sterling Mikel 20, Tommy Devine 19, Brennan Eurton 4.
PACERS CLIP MUSTANGS
VEVAY — New Washington hit the road on Friday and came up just short in its 53-48 loss at Switzerland County.
The Pacers led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and 34-26 at halftime before the Mustangs rallied. New Wash outscored Switzerland 13-5 in the third to tie it up at 39 headed to the final frame. The Pacers, however, prevailed.
“We struggled in the first half to get the consecutive stops we need to win games,” New Washington coach Jonathan May said. “We were able to speed them up in the second half and get ourselves back into the game though. Late in the game, we had a couple turnovers and missed shots and free throws that gave them chances. They capitalized on those opportunities and beat us.”
AJ Walter finished with a team-high 16 points while Bo Giltner and Matthew Arthur added 12 apiece.
The Mustangs (11-7) will play their fourth straight road game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Medora.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY 53, NEW WASHINGTON 48
New Washington 10 16 13 9 — 48
Switzerland Co. 15 19 5 14 — 53
New Washington (11-7): AJ Walter 16, Matthew Arthur 12, Bo Giltner 12, Jesus Diaz 3, Mason Thompson 3, Garrett Wilson 2.
Switzerland County (6-9): Breeck 19, Weaver 15, Chase 13, Stow 2, Hicks 2, Snider 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 3 (Walter, Diaz, Thompson); Switzerland County 3 (Breeck 2, Chase).
BRAVES BEAT PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Brownstown Central outscored Charlestown 45-25 in the second half to rally for a 70-58 Mid-Southern Conference win Friday night.
The Pirates led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime before the Braves battled back.
Ty Crace tallied a team-high 18 points to lead Charlestown, while Devron West added 17.
The Pirates (3-12, 1-5) play at Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 70, CHARLESTOWN 58
Brownstown Cen. 11 14 20 25 — 70
Charlestown 18 15 14 11 — 58
Brownstown Central (5-10, 2-4): Wineinger 13, Koch 5, Chastain 9, Thompson 12, Schoen 14, Hines 4, Brown 13, Chastain 9.
Charlestown (3-12, 1-5): Devron West 17, Caleb Brown 8, Kyle Craig 8, Matt Henning 3, Ty Crace 18, Ashton Davis 2, Austin Phillips 2.
3-point field goals: Brownstown 8 (Brown 3, Chastain 2, Thompson 2, Wineinger); Charlestown 6 (Crace 3, Craig 2, Henning).
REBELS TOP HORNETS
ELIZABETH — Henryville came up short 42-35 on Friday night in Southern Athletic Conference action at South Central.
The Hornets fall to 6-11 overall and 1-3 in the SAC. South Central improves to 7-8 and 2-2.
