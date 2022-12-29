NEW ALBANY — Indiana University-signee Gabe Cupps played in front of his future college coach Thursday night, as Centerville(Ohio) came to the Doghouse and showed why they’re a top contender to win a state title.
Cupps, a 6-foot-2 point guard, scored 12 points and dished out four assists as the Elks thumped New Albany 63-35 with IU coach Mike Woodson in attendance.
Tommy Devine’s jumper cut Centerville's lead to 15-9 near the midway point of the first quarter, but it would be a long time before New Albany would score again.
Centerville (7-1) held a 20-9 lead after the first quarter and held New Albany (7-3) to just two points during the second quarter. The Elks enjoyed a 37-11 halftime lead, with Cupps having 10 points at the break.
Devine led New Albany with 12 points and Jeremy Rose added 11. The Bulldogs will next be in action Friday, when they travel to rival Jeffersonville.
ARTHUR SCORES 36 IN NEW WASH WIN
MORRISTOWN — Sophomore Mason Arthur scored 36 points to lead the New Washington boys’ basketball team to a 65-50 win over the host Morristown in the seventh-place game of the Hoosier Shooting Academy Holiday Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Arthur hit seven 2-pointers and seven 3-pointers — including three in the fourth quarter — as well as his one free throw for the Mustangs, who led 12-4 at the end of the first period, 31-12 at halftime and 41-40 through three before pulling away in the final frame.
Arthur’s older brother, Matthew, added 14 points, including eight in the fourth period, for New Wash (4-7), which will visit Borden next Friday.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 65, MORRISTOWN 50
New Wash 12 19 10 24 — 65
Morristown 4 8 28 10 — 50
New Washington (4-7): Paul Giltner 9, Daniel Burke 2, Matthew Arthur 14, Mason Arthur 36, Mason Thompson 2, Luke Woods 2.
Morristown (1-10): Matthew Carlton 8, Chase Theobald 8, Jacob Hawk 3, Jameson Palmer 27, Colin Kieninger 4.
3-point field goals: New Washington 10 (Mas. Arthur 7, Mat. Arthur 2, Giltner); Morristown 9 (Palmer 5, Carlton 2, Theobald).
.
PANTHERS DOWN DEVILS
INDIANAPOLIS — Host North Central downed Jeffersonville 69-57 Thursday in the Paul Loggan Memorial Invitational.
The Red Devils (5-4) will host New Albany next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL SPLITS PAIR
INDIANAPOLIS — The Floyd Central Highlanders bounced back to defeat Roncalli on Thursday after losing to Mt. Vernon earlier in the day in a holiday tournament at Roncalli.
The Highlanders dropped their opener to Mount Vernon 63-54. Caleb Washington led Floyd Central with 21 points. Tevi Ali added 8.
In the second game, Floyd Central beat the host school 69-54.
Ali led the way with 16 points for the Highlanders, and Washington added 14.
Floyd Central(2-5) will next face Corydon Central on Jan. 6.
.
INDIANAPOLIS RONCALLI TOURNAMENT
Thursday at Roncalli
MOUNT VERNON (FORTVILLE) 63, FLOYD CENTRAL 54
Floyd Central 17 12 17 8 — 54
Mt. Vernon 13 17 14 19 — 63
Floyd Central (1-5): Austin Cardwell 5, Tevi Ali 8, Kaden Stewart 6, Tre Walters 5, Caleb Washington 21, Brock Conrad 6, Nathan Rushing 3.
Mount Vernon (6-3): Julien Smith 14, Luke Ertel 23, Eli Bridenthal14, R’mani Wells, Brady Fitzgerald 2, Tanner Teschendorf 6.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 6 (Ali 2, Cardwell, Walters, Rushing, Washington); Mount Vernon 7 (Ertel 4, Bridenthal 2, Smith).
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 69, RONCALLI 54
Floyd Central 22 10 21 16 — 69
Roncalli 15 11 10 18 — 54
Floyd Central (2-5): Cardwell 8, Walters 11, Washington 14, Stewart 13, Conrad 4, Ali 16, Rushing 2, Calvin Floyd 1.
Roncall (4-4): Drew Kegerreis 22, Luke Greene 5, Shaun Byrne 2, Nolan Tunny 20, Trevor Lauck 4, Luke Skartvedt 1.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Ali 2, Cardwell 2, Washington 2, Stewart, Walters); Roncalli 2 (Kegerreis, Tunny).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.