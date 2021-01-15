BROWNSTOWN — Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern combined for 40 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 61-40 win at Brownstown Central in a Mid-Southern Conference boys’ basketball clash Friday night.
Jacobi tallied 23 points (on 9 of 12 shooting) and 10 rebounds while Northern notched 17 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Trey Kaufman, who drew a great deal of the Braves’ attention defensively, stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, eight blocked shots and two steals.
“The story of the game was our defense,” Dragons head coach Brandon Hoffman said. “That was our best defensive effort of the year, by far. The energy and the focus on the scouting report, it just seemed like we were everywhere.”
Isaac Hinton added eight points, four blocks and three assists for Silver Creek, which led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring Brownstown 15-6 in the second period to take a 33-18 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Dragons then outpointed the Braves 13-5 in the third quarter and cruised from there.
Silver Creek (9-2, 4-1) hosts Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
SILVER CREEK 61, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 40
Silver Creek 18 15 13 15 — 61
Brownstown 12 6 5 17 — 40
Silver Creek (9-2, 4-1): Trey Kaufman 10, Nolan Gilbert 6, Isaac Hinton 8, Branden Northern 17, Kooper Jacobi 23, Hayden Garten 3.
Brownstown Central (6-4, 2-2): Eli Brown 2, Kiernan Tiemeyer 8, Clay Chastain 5, Derek Thompson 7, Carter Waskom 12, Jalen Tiemeyer 3, Lucas Hines 5.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Hinton 2, Jacobi 2, Northern 2, Garten, Kaufman); Brownstown Central 4 (K. Tiemeyer, Chastain, Thompson, J. Tiemeyer).
.
NASH GETS 200TH WIN
AUSTIN — Borden head coach Doc Nash notched his 200th career victory with the Braves’ 79-58 win at Austin on Friday night.
Cruz Martin and Kasym Nash, the coach’s son, combined for 44 points in the benchmark victory. Martin tallied 22, on the strength of five 3-pointers, while Nash netted 20, thanks in part to four 3’s. Brennan Eurton contributed 14 points for Borden, which led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter and 42-24 at halftime.
The Braves (8-4) host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
BORDEN 79, AUSTIN 58
Borden 23 19 15 22 — 79
Austin 11 13 21 13 — 58
Borden (8-4): Mason Carter 2, Sterling Mikel 7, Kasym Nash 20, Brennan Eurton 14, Mason Jones 5, Cruz Martin 22, Ethan Eurton 8, A.J. Agnew 1.
Austin (2-6): Montgomery 11, Gwin 10, Parker 16, Bowling 3, Mosier 15, West 2, Richie 1.
3-point field goals: Borden 11 (Martin 5, Nash 4, Jones, Mikel); Austin 4 (Parker 3, Montgomery).
.
EAGLES TOP WARRIORS
LANESVILLE — Host Lanesville outscored Christian Academy 17-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 50-40 win Friday night in a battle between two sectional foes.
The Warriors led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Eagles outscored them 17-9 in the second period to take a 20-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Lanesville then outpointed the Warriors 13-12 in the third quarter to take a two-point lead into the final frame.
Mason Miller scored a game-high 18 points for the Eagles (8-2).
Caleb Doss scored 17 points and Brady Dunn added 16 for the Warriors (5-5), who host Perry Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
LANESVILLE 50, CAI 40
Chr. Academy 10 9 12 9 — 40
Lanesville 3 17 13 17 — 50
CAI (5-5): Caleb Doss 17, Nate Doss 3, Brady Dunn 16, Caleb Roy 2, Myles Morgan 2.
Lanesville (8-2): Mason Miller 18, Ethan Schickel 11, Ashton Smith 1, Jonas Powers 12, Ty Tidstrom 2, Jack Crosby 2, Carter Smith 2, Kameron Walter 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 4 (C. Doss 3, N. Doss); Lanesville 2 (Powers, Schickel).
