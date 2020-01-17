SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman and Kooper Jacobi combined for 60 points to lead Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek to an 81-57 Mid-Southern Conference victory over visiting Brownstown Central in boys' basketball action Friday night.
Kaufman finished with 33 points, while Jacobi tallied 27. Branden Northern also tallied 12 points and nine assists for the Dragons (12-1), who avenged their lone MSC loss of last season by building a 44-18 halftime lead.
Silver Creek (12-1) plays at Bloomington North at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
MUSTANGS HOLD OFF HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — Behind AJ Walter and Matthew Arthur, New Washington held off Henryville for a 51-43 Southern Athletic Conference victory Friday night.
"I'm really proud of the way our kids executed on both ends of the floor," said New Washington coach Jonathan May, whose team built a 23-10 halftime lead. "Getting a win in the conference on your home floor on Homecoming, is always a great win for the kids and our community."
Walter finished with a game-high 14 points, while Arthur added 13.
Henryville's Cole Pirrman also scored 13 to lead the Hornets. Westin Allen added 12 in the loss.
"We came out really flat and didn't have much fire in the first half," Henryville coach Jared Hill said. "In the second half, we competed and played hard."
The Mustangs (10-5) play at West Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Henryville will be at Providence on Friday.
NEW WASHINGTON 51, HENRYVILLE 43
Henryville=7=3=18=15=—=43
New Washington=12=11=18=10=—=51
Henryville (5-9): Cole Pirrman 13, Westin Allen 12, Austin Contreras 8, Sam Guernsey 5, Cody Walls 3, Logan Owens 2.
New Washington (10-5): AJ Walter 14, Matthew Arthur 13, Josh Clemons 9, Jesus Diaz 8, Bo Giltner 5.
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (Pirrman 2, Contreras); New Washington 3 (Arthur 2, Giltner).
MIKEL LEADS BORDEN OVER AUSTIN 64-41
BORDEN — Sterling Mikel had a monster game for Borden in the Braves' 64-41 blowout over visiting Austin on Friday.
Mikel led the Borden attack with 32 points, knocking down four of the Braves' nine 3-pointers. Mason Carter also shot the ball well and knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points.
"I was really proud of our guys," Borden coach Doc Nash said. "I was really pleased with their effort. Sterling put in a lot of extra work this week, and tonight he got to see the fruit of his labor. It was a really fun game to be a part of. Our kids played hard, they played right and they played the Borden way. We were successful tonight, it was a good win for us.
Borden (4-9) will be at Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
BORDEN 64, AUSTIN 41
AUSTIN=9=13=5=14=—=41
BORDEN=16=13=13=22=—=64
Austin (2-10): Hargrove 15, Mosier 10, Montgomery 5, J. West 5, P. West 4, Stidham 2.
Borden (4-9): Sterling Mikel 32, Mason Carter 11, Brennen Eurton 8, Micah Franklin 5, Jayden Roberts 4, Cruz Martin 3, Tommy Devine 1.
3-point field goals: Austin 5 (Hargrove 3, J. West, Montgomery); Borden 9 (Mikel 4, Carter 3, Martin, Franklin).
GENERALS PICK UP MSC ROAD WIN
CORYDON — Dae'von Fuqua led three Clarksville players in double figures with 19 points as the Generals clipped host Corydon Central 65-58 in a MSC game Friday night.
Keyshawn Minor added 15 and Jaren Starks 13 for Clarksville (7-5, 3-1).
"Keyshawn played well offensively. Jaren was active all night. Dae'von did what we needed when we needed him to do," Generals coach Brian McEwen said. "We've got to play better than that. We didn't play very well, but we had spurts where we played really well. Overall, we didn't defend as well as he had recently."
Clarksville plays tonight at Austin.
CLARKSVILLE 65, CORYDON CENTRAL 58
Clarksville=22=10=14=19=—=65
Corydon=14=9=12=23=—=58
Clarksville (7-5, 3-1 MSC): Keyshawn Minor 15, Dae'von Fuqua 19, Jaren Starks 13, Marquise Forward 9, Dakota Capps 5.
Corydon (5-7, 0-3 MSC): Jagger Holton 21, Bryce Weber 14, Jacob Eve 4, Koleton Kaiser 10, Antony Martin 4, Tyler Fessell 4.
3-point goals: Clarksville 3 (Starks, Capps, Minor), Corydon 2 (Weber 2).
PIONEERS EDGE LIONS
CLARKSVILLE — Zack Johnson tallied a game-high 15 points to propel Providence past Rock Creek 51-46 Friday night.
Nick Sexton added 11 points and Austin Grantz tallied 10 for the Pioneers (9-3), who rallied from a 33-32 halftime deficit.
Jonathan Browning scored 11 points to lead the Lions (1-13), who host Louisville's St. Francis on Thursday.
Providence plays at Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
PROVIDENCE 51, ROCK CREEK 46
Rock Creek 18 15 7 6—46
Providence 13 19 9 10—51
Rock Creek (1-13): Ladarius Wallace 3, Jonathan Browning 11, Michael Selzer 6, Letwan Darden 7, Kevin Meyer 6, Ashton Mozee 9, Johnathan Boggs 4.
Providence (9-3): Austin Grantz 10, Sterling Huber 7, Alec Fougerousse 7, Nick Sexton 11, Zack Johnson 15, Max Beatty 1.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 5 (Selzer 2, Darden, Mozee, Wallace); Providence
