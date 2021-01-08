SELLERSBURG — Trey Kaufman, Kooper Jacobi and Branden Northern each had double-doubles — and Kaufman nearly posted a triple-double — to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 95-34 victory over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Friday night.
Kaufman, a Purdue-signee, finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists for the Dragons while classmate Jacobi, a Toldeo-signee, collected 23 points and 14 rebounds. Northern, the junior point guard, added 16 points and 10 assists.
Isaac Hinton had 15 for Creek (8-2, 3-1), which visits Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.
FLOYD TOPS PANTHERS
CORYDON — Jake Heidbreder had 14 points to lead a balanced attack for Floyd Central, which rolled to a 71-33 win at Corydon Central on Friday night.
While Heidbreder, an Air Force recruit, led the way, Max Tripure and Cole Harritt added 11 points apiece for the Highlanders (4-2), who took control of the game by outpointing the Panthers 20-4 in the second period.
Tripure and Harritt hit three 3-pointers apiece for Floyd, which finished with 12 made shots from long range.
The Highlanders (4-2) host 2A No. 3 South Spencer at 6 p.m. tonight.
OWLS EDGE PIRATES
SEYMOUR — Eli Meyer’s two free throws with 10 seconds left lifted host Seymour to a 36-35 victory over visiting Charlestown on Friday night.
The Pirates had a chance to win the game, but their final shot fell short.
Ty Crace scored 11 points to pace Charlestown while Kyle Craig added eight.
The Pirates (2-5) will host Madison at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.