SALEM — Trey Kaufman-Renn scored a career-high 43 points and Kooper Jacobi became the program’s second all-time leading scorer as Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek rolled to a 105-66 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference contest Thursday night.
Kaufman-Renn was 20 for 29 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line in the win. The 6-foot-9 senior forward, who has signed with Purdue, also tallied 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Meanwhile Jacobi scored 27 points to surpass Steve Green and become Creek’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer, behind Kaufman-Renn. The 6-6 forward went 12 for 17 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 of 1 from the free throw line. The Toledo-signee also tallied 10 rebounds and six assists.
Isaac Hinton added 10 points for the Dragons, who led 34-15 at the end of the first quarter and 59-25 at halftime en route to the 39-point victory.
Silver Creek (12-4, 5-1) visits Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 105, SALEM 66
Silver Creek 34 25 19 27 — 105
Salem 15 10 22 19 — 66
Silver Creek (12-4, 5-1): Trey Kaufman-Renn 43, Kooper Jacobi 27, Nolan Gilbert 8, Isaac Hinton 10, Trey Schoen 5, Nate Dallmann 5, Wyatt Hoffman 1, Dominic Decker 6.
Salem (3-13, 2-5): Brody Pepmier 7, Kellen Humphrey 19, Hayden Baughman 10, Grant Mahuron 19, Kaleb Tucker 3, Max Wells 6, Trale Howard 2.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 8 (Decker 2, Jacobi 2, Kaufman-Renn 2, Dallmann, Gilbert); Salem 12 (Humphrey 5, Mahuron 4, Baughman, Pepmier).
.
GENERALS TOP PACERS
VEVAY — A fast start propelled Clarksville past host Switzerland County 52-39 Thursday night.
The Generals led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter. The Pacers pulled within 27-16 by halftime, but Clarksville outscored the hosts 25-23 in the second half.
Dakota Capps scored 16 points to pace the Generals while Jaren Starks tallied 12.
Clarksville (7-6) visits Henryville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
CLARKSVILLE 52, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 39
Clarksville 18 9 8 17 — 52
Switzerland 5 11 7 16 — 39
Clarksville (7-6): Jaren Starks 12, Dakota Capps 16, Marquis Forward 7, Robert Lamar 8, Omary Seawright 2, Connor Page 5, Alex Titus 2.
Switzerland County (2-14): Nate Geyman 8, Bryce Wrightsman 6, Ben Hicks 14, Zack Stout 2, Austin Bosan 2, Jacob Williams 7.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 3 (Starks 2, Page); Switzerland County 4 (Geyman 2, Hicks, Wrightman).
.
MUSTANGS STING HORNETS
NEW WASHINGTON — Matthew Arthur and Bo Giltner combined for 43 points to lead host New Washington to a 58-28 victory over visiting Medora on Thursday night.
Arthur tallied a game-best 25 on the strength of six 3-pointers. Giltner added 18 and 12 rebounds for the Mustangs, who led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter before taking control in the second period, when they outscored the Hornets 23-3. Giltner tallied 10 points in that all-important quarter, while Arthur netted 10.
New Washington (7-11) is slated to host Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 58, MEDORA 28
Medora 10 3 9 6 — 28
New Wash 16 23 14 5 — 58
Medora (2-14): Braxton McCory 16, David Persinger 8, Shepard Earl 4.
New Washington (7-11): Paul Giltner 8, Matthew Arthur 25, Jayden Buford 2, Bo Giltner 18, Logan Cooper 5.
3-point field goals: Medora 3 (McCory 3); New Washington 9 (Arthur 6, P. Giltner 2, Cooper).
.
HORNETS RALLY PAST MUSKETEERS
PEKIN — Henryville rallied past host Eastern for a 43-40 victory Thursday night.
“We showed some true grit tonight,” said Hornets coach Jared Hill, whose team trailed 20-17 at halftime before evening the score at 31 by the start of the final frame. “We were down 27-21 late in the game and down one with under 30 seconds left and found a way.”
Westin Allen tallied 18 points for Henryville while Sam Guernsey added nine and Layton Walton eight. Meanwhile, Cody Wallis held Eastern’s Cade Jones, who entered averaging 21 points per game, to six.
The Hornets (7-9) host Clarksville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
HENRYVILLE 43, EASTERN 40
Henryville 9 8 14 12 — 43
Eastern 10 10 11 9 — 40
Henryville (7-9): Westin Allen 18, Sam Guernsey 9, Layton Walton 8, Austin Contreras 4, Cody Wallis 4.
Eastern (7-10): Jacob Cherry 14, Kaden Temple 9, Owen Pickerill 9, Cade Jones 6.
.
PIONEERS ROUT REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 68-43 victory over visiting South Central on Thursday night.
The Pioneers led 23-12 at the end of the first quarter and 42-18 at halftime en route to victory.
"The team came out ready to play from the start of the game, which has not been the case recently," Providence coach Ryan Miller said. "We will need to replicate that focus on Saturday."
Casey Kaelin scored 16 points to pace the Pioneers and lead a balanced attack. Also for Providence, Brennan Finnegan tallied 12, Eli Watson 11 and Zack Johnson 10.
The Pioneers (8-5) host Eastern at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
PROVIDENCE 68, SOUTH CENTRAL 43
South Central 12 6 10 15 — 43
Providence 23 19 15 11 — 68
South Central (1-10): Jack Schmelz 6, Christian Kiper 12, Wesley Wilson 5, Preston Liebert 3, Ty Jones 3, Lucas Stewart 10, Maddox Baker 2, Clay Thomas 2.
Providence (8-5): Casey Kaelin 16, Eli Watson 11, Nick Sexton 4, Zack Johnson 10, Brennan Finnegan 12, Tyler Simmons 1, David Wall 8, Jaden Johnson 2, Grant Williams 4.
3-point field goals: South Central 4 (L. Stewart 2, Liebert, Schmelz); Providence 1 (Watson).
.
RED DEVILS ROLL OVER ROCK CREEK
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a 67-35 victory over visiting Rock Creek on Thursday night.
The Red Devils (7-6) host Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lions (9-8) host Lanesville at the same time.
