GOSHEN, Ky. — Dallas Roberts' pull-up jumper with 3.1 seconds left lifted host North Oldham (Ky.) to a 60-58 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils got off to a good start, scoring the first eight points of the game and leading 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Jeff increased that advantage to double-digits (37-26) by the break.
The Mustangs began to mount their comeback in the third period, outscoring the Devils 18-11 to get within four (48-44).
The game was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way with Roberts making three go-ahead shots in the final frame to pull out the win.
Roberts scored 12 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, in which North Oldham outscored Jeff 16-10.
Ian Higdon added 11 for the Mustangs (11-7).
Red Devils senior guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore also tallied 25 points, including 19 in the first half on the strength of five 3-pointers. Kobe Stoudemire added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Will Lovings-Watts netted 10.
Jeff (2-8) is next scheduled to host Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 60, JEFFERSONVILLE 58
Jeffersonville 19 18 11 10 — 58
North Oldham 13 13 18 16 — 60
Jeffersonville (2-8): Will Lovings-Watts 10, Kobe Stoudemire 15, Isaiah Florence 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 25, PJ Douglas 2.
North Oldham (11-7): Dallas Roberts 25, Grant Neal 8, Ian Higdon 11, Luke Anderson 7, Keaton Whitt 9.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 10 (Rayze-Moore 5, Stoudemire 5); North Oldham 9 (Roberts 4, Whitt 3, Neal 2).
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER WOLFPACK
CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 56-18 victory over visiting Crawford County on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, 33-8 at the break and 51-12 heading into the final frame.
"Our boys showed up ready to play from the start," Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
Max Beatty tallied a game-high 12 points while Casey Kaelin and Quentin Hesse added 11 apiece to pace the Pioneers.
Providence hit 11 3-pointers, Hesse led the way with three, while the Wolfpack didn't knock down a shot from long range.
The Pioneers (10-3), who have won four in a row, are slated to host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 56, CRAWFORD COUNTY 18
Crawford Co. 2 6 4 6 — 18
Providence 17 16 18 5 — 56
Crawford County (1-13): Davis 4, Brooks 6, Satterfield 4, Bekher 2, Sattler 2.
Providence (10-3): Cade Carver 2, Casey Kaelin 11, Tyler Simmons 3, Grant Williams 6, Max Beatty 12, Quentin Hesse 11, Jaden Johnson 7, Gavin Seebold 3, Charlie Scott 1.
3-point field goals: Crawford County 0; Providence 11 (Hesse 3, Beatty 2, Kaelin 2, Williams 2, Seebold, Simmons).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.