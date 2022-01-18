1-15-22_Providence@Jeff_BBB_12522.jpg

GOSHEN, Ky. — Dallas Roberts' pull-up jumper with 3.1 seconds left lifted host North Oldham (Ky.) to a 60-58 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Tuesday night. 

The Red Devils got off to a good start, scoring the first eight points of the game and leading 19-13 at the end of the first quarter. 

Jeff increased that advantage to double-digits (37-26) by the break. 

The Mustangs began to mount their comeback in the third period, outscoring the Devils 18-11 to get within four (48-44). 

The game was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way with Roberts making three go-ahead shots in the final frame to pull out the win. 

Roberts scored 12 of his team-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, in which North Oldham outscored Jeff 16-10. 

Ian Higdon added 11 for the Mustangs (11-7). 

Red Devils senior guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore also tallied 25 points, including 19 in the first half on the strength of five 3-pointers. Kobe Stoudemire added 15 points, all on 3-pointers, while Will Lovings-Watts netted 10.  

Jeff (2-8) is next scheduled to host Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

NORTH OLDHAM (KY.) 60, JEFFERSONVILLE 58

Jeffersonville      19     18     11     10 — 58

North Oldham     13     13     18     16 — 60

     Jeffersonville (2-8): Will Lovings-Watts 10, Kobe Stoudemire 15, Isaiah Florence 2, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 25, PJ Douglas 2. 

     North Oldham (11-7): Dallas Roberts 25, Grant Neal 8, Ian Higdon 11, Luke Anderson 7, Keaton Whitt 9. 

     3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 10 (Rayze-Moore 5, Stoudemire 5); North Oldham 9 (Roberts 4, Whitt 3, Neal 2).  

PIONEERS ROLL OVER WOLFPACK

CLARKSVILLE — Providence rolled to a 56-18 victory over visiting Crawford County on Tuesday night. 

The Pioneers led 17-2 at the end of the first quarter, 33-8 at the break and 51-12 heading into the final frame. 

"Our boys showed up ready to play from the start," Providence coach Ryan Miller said. 

Max Beatty tallied a game-high 12 points while Casey Kaelin and Quentin Hesse added 11 apiece to pace the Pioneers. 

Providence hit 11 3-pointers, Hesse led the way with three, while the Wolfpack didn't knock down a shot from long range. 

The Pioneers (10-3), who have won four in a row, are slated to host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

PROVIDENCE 56, CRAWFORD COUNTY 18

Crawford Co.     2      6       4      6 — 18

Providence      17     16     18     5 — 56

     Crawford County (1-13): Davis 4, Brooks 6, Satterfield 4, Bekher 2, Sattler 2. 

     Providence (10-3): Cade Carver 2, Casey Kaelin 11, Tyler Simmons 3, Grant Williams 6, Max Beatty 12, Quentin Hesse 11, Jaden Johnson 7, Gavin Seebold 3, Charlie Scott 1. 

     3-point field goals: Crawford County 0; Providence 11 (Hesse 3, Beatty 2, Kaelin 2, Williams 2, Seebold, Simmons).  

