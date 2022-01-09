BORDEN — Rock Creek ran out to an early lead and never looked back en route to a 57-42 win at Borden in a matchup of sectional foes Saturday night.
Sparked by 6-foot-7 junior forward Jaleb Treat, who scored eight first-period points, the Lions led 16-7 at the first stop. The Braves then pulled within 26-18 by halftime.
After Borden's Homecoming festivities, Rock Creek outscored the hosts 18-14 in the third period behind six points from 6-11 junior center Marial Diper.
The Lions added to their lead in the final frame on their way to ending a four-game losing streak.
"It was a good win for us. We needed it," Rock Creek junior point guard Ladarius Wallace said. "We lost four games in a row and I think we needed that to set the tone for the season for us. It was a good game, there were no arguments or none of that, we've been preaching that in practice. We've been having decent practices so I think that just carried on to the game."
Treat tallied a team-high 14 points while Diper added 12 for the Lions, who had their way inside. Wallace and Keajuan Beco netted nine apiece for Rock Creek (5-5).
"We really just wanted to get everybody on (the same) page," said Wallace, whose team is slated to host Louisville Portland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday night. "We were going to just work as a team and just get used to that. Once we get used to that I think we'll be a hard team to beat this year."
Sophomore Kasym Nash netted a game-high 18 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, to lead the Braves. Mason Jones added eight for Borden (8-4), which next hosts Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 57, BORDEN 42
Rock Creek 16 10 18 13 — 57
Borden 7 11 14 10 — 42
Rock Creek (5-5): Ladarius Wallace 9, Marial Diper 12, Jonathan Boggs 7, Gavin Gullion 6, Jaleb Treat 14, Keajuan Beco 9.
Borden (8-4): Mason Carter 4, Sterling Mikel 6, Kasym Nash 18, Mason Jones 8, Shawn Condon 2, Cruz Martin 2, Derrick Fuller-Tucker 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 3 (Beco, Boggs, Wallace); Borden 4 (Nash 4).
.
GENERALS NIP MUSTANGS
CLARKSVILLE — New Washington junior Matthew Arthur scored 31 points — including the 1,000th of his career — but host Clarksville edged the Mustangs 62-60 Saturday night.
New Wash led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals pulled within one by halftime (23-22) and tied it (at 36) by the conclusion of the third period.
Dakota Capps tallied 10 of his team-high 24 points in the final frame as Clarksville rallied for the win. Alex Titus added 12, all on 3-pointers in the second quarter, while newcomer Nadir Muhammad netted nine. Jacob Seward also scored seven in the fourth quarter to back Capps.
Arthur, who scored 15 of his game-high point total in the last period, finished with 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers. He was also 5 for 6 from the free throw line.
His younger brother, Mason, added 21 points on the strength of five 3-pointers for the Mustangs (2-10), who next host Henryville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Meanwhile Clarksville (4-6) will visit Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
CLARKSVILLE 62, NEW WASHINGTON 60
New Wash 11 12 13 24 — 60
Clarksville 8 14 14 26 — 62
New Washington (2-10): Paul Giltner 4, Matthew Arthur 31, Mason Arthur 21, Mason Thompson 4.
Clarksville (4-6): Nadir Muhammad 9, Dakota Capps 24, Jacob Seward 7, Landon Radlein 3, Caleb Cummings 7, Alex Titus 12.
3-point field goals: New Washington 7 (Mason Arthur 5, Matthew Arthur 2); Clarksville 7 (Titus 4, Capps 2, Seward).
.
HORNETS STING COUGARS
HENRYVILLE — Sam Guernsey tallied 20 points, including 16 in the first half, to lead host Henryville to a 57-28 triumph over Trinity Lutheran on Saturday night.
Guernsey hit nine field goals and was 2-for-2 from the free throw line in the win.
The Hornets got off to a fast start, outscoring the Cougars 18-4 in the first quarter behind eight points from Guernsey. Lutheran pulled within 11 (26-15) by halftime, but Henryville outpointed the visitors 31-13 over the final two frames.
Layton Walton added 12 points for the winners while Taylor Guthrie tallied 10.
"Sam Guernsey played a heck of a ball game," Hornets head coach Jared Hill said. "We got back to playing some really tough defense and fighting for one another. I am very proud of these guys."
Henryville (4-7) will next visit New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 57, TRINITY LUTHERAN 28
Trinity Lutheran 4 11 7 6 — 28
Henryville 18 8 15 16 — 57
Trinity Lutheran (4-7): Jacob Conrad 7, Sage Broughton 6, Kade Hill 6, Mitchell Hackman 7, Kowan Gross 2.
Henryville (4-7): Tyler Orberson 6, Caleb Lehaceanu 2, Sam Guernsey 20, Taylor Guthrie 10, Layton Walton 12, Carson Conrey 5, Braydon Dobbs 2.
3-point field goals: Trinity Lutheran 2 (Conrad, Hackman); Henryville 1 (Conrey).
.
IRISH DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 4A No. 8 Cathedral got off to fast start, then received a red-hot third quarter from Tayshawn Comer, en route to a 94-56 win at New Albany on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish led 25-7 at the end of the first quarter and was ahead 42-25 at the break. Then Comer erupted for 20 of his team-high 22 points in the third period as Cathedral's lead grew to 30 (70-40).
Six-foot-10 junior center Xavier Booker, who is being recruited by Indiana among others, added 16 points — 14 in the first half — for the Irish. Jaron Tibbs also netted 16 while Jaxon Edwards chipped in with 12 for Cathedral.
Meanwhile Tucker Biven scored a game-best 30 points for the Bulldogs. The senior hit 10 field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 4 for 7 from the free throw line. Newcomer Future Brooks added 15 points and Chase Loesch tallied 10 for New Albany (4-5), which next visits Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CATHEDRAL 94, NEW ALBANY 56
Cathedral 25 17 28 24 — 94
New Albany 7 18 15 16 — 56
Cathedral (10-3): Jaxon Edwards 12, Tayshawn Comer 22, Jaron Tibbs 16, Jake Davis 6, Xavier Booker 16, Lebron Gough 5, Sincere Germany 7, Deric Cannady 2, Jaiden Malichi 8.
New Albany (4-5): Tucker Biven 30, Chase Loesch 10, Future Brooks 15, Jeremy Rose 1.
3-point field goals: Cathedral 11 (Comer 5, Davis 2, Booker, Germany, Gough, Tibbs); New Albany 9 (Biven 6, Brooks 2, Loesch).
.
CUBS CLIP PIRATES
MADISON — Host Madison clipped Charlestown 67-46 Saturday evening.
The Cubs led at every stop, including 19-15 at the end of the first quarter, 37-26 at halftime and 54-36 at the conclusion of the third period.
Charlestown (3-8) next visits Perry Central at 8 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.