SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek held off Clarksville for a 52-50 win Friday night in the regular-season finale for both.
The Lions led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter before the Generals tied it at 24 by halftime. Creek then outscored Clarksville 18-9 in the third to take a nine-point lead into the final frame. The Generals, however, stormed back and took a late lead. The Lions, however, edged ahead then came up with a defensive stop on the visitors’ final possession.
Point guard Ladarius Wallace scored 16 points to pace Rock Creek while Jonathan Boggs tallied 10 and Jaleb Treat nine. Junior center Marial Diper added six points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots, while Treat snared seven boards for the Lions, who won their fourth straight game.
Jacob Seward scored a game-high 17 points for the Generals while Dakota Capps added 16.
Both teams now head to postseason play. Rock Creek (13-8) will face New Washington at 6 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional. Meanwhile Clarksville (7-15), which received a bye, awaits the winner between the host Rebels and Henryville next Friday night in the semifinals of the 2A Southwestern Sectional.
ROCK CREEK 52, CLARKSVILLE 50
Clarksville 12 12 9 17 — 50
Rock Creek 15 9 18 10 — 52
Clarksville (7-15): Morgan Capps 1, Dakota Capps 16, Jacob Seward 17, Nadir Muhammad 8, Caleb Cummings 2, Alex Titus 6.
Rock Creek (13-8): Ladarius Wallace 16, Keajuan Beco 7, Marial Diper 6, Jonathan Boggs 10, Gavin Gullion 4, Jaleb Treat 9.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 11 (Seward 5, D. Capps 2, Muhammad 2, Titus 2); Rock Creek 5 (Wallace 4, Boggs).
DUNN LEADS WARRIORS TO WIN
DUBOIS — Brady Dunn scored a game-high 37 points — including the game-tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation — to lead Christian Academy to a 58-53 overtime win at Northeast Dubois on Friday night.
The senior guard finished with 13 field goals, including four 3-pointer, and was 7 for 11 from the free throw line.
“I don’t call Brady Dunn the ‘Baddest Man Alive’ for no reason, and he showed why he deserves a name like that tonight," CAI head coach Hayden Casey said. "I can’t say enough about that young man tonight. I was really proud of his attitude and effort and leadership tonight, like I always am, but especially in the face of some real adversity tonight with us down a starter and one of our best players in Caleb Roy and being on the road against solid Northeast Dubois team. Whether it was his clutch 3 to send it to OT, his 37 total points or anything else I could think of, Brady led the way tonight and everyone followed suit around him with a great overall team effort.”
Freshman guard Joshua Renfro added 16 points for the Warriors (10-13).
CAI will face Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class A Borden Sectional.
CAI 58, NE DUBOIS 53 (OT)
Chr. Academy 17 11 7 14 9 — 58
NE Dubois 14 8 18 9 4 — 53
Christian Academy (10-13): Joshua Renfro 16, Brady Dunn 37, Myles Morgan 3, Nate Doss 2.
Northeast Dubois (7-15): Colby Pieper 16, Ty Kalb 9, Noah Betz 11, Colby Lockard 6, Gaige Schepers 8, Grant Goller 3.
3-point field goals: CAI 8 (Dunn 4, Renfro 3, Morgan); NE Dubois 6 (Kalb 3, Betz 2, Goller).
COUGARS DOWN 'DOGS
BLOOMINGTON — Host Bloomington North outscored New Albany 33-12 in the second half en route to a 56-38 win Friday night.
The Bulldogs led 26-23 at halftime before the Cougars came roaring back.
Junior Josten Carter tallied 20 points to pace New Albany (11-11), which will face the winner between Floyd Central and Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 56, NEW ALBANY 38
New Albany 13 13 2 10 — 38
Bl. North 15 8 13 20 — 56
New Albany (11-11): Josten Carter 20, Jeremy Rose 2, Tucker Biven 7, Jayden Thompson 5, Tommy Devine 2, Future Brooks 2.
Bloomington North (19-3): Nick Klaiber 15, Nate Hoffman 9, Marco Fitch 12, Jaqualon Roberts 8, Bril Kante 8, Lucas Vencel 3.
3-point field goals: New Albany 2 (Biven, Thompson); Bloomington North 7 (Hoffman 3, Fitch 2, Klaiber, Roberts).
LIONS OUTLAST BRAVES
SALEM — Host Salem outlasted Borden 76-73 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both.
The Braves (14-7) will face the winner between Rock Creek and New Washington at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the first semifinal of the Class A Borden Sectional.
