SELLERSBURG — Gavin Gullion came off the bench to score 19 points to lead host Rock Creek to a 66-54 victory over visiting Christian Academy in a matchup of Class A sectional foes Friday night.
Marial Diper added 15 points and five blocked shots while Memphis Jackson netted 14 points and Jaleb Treat tallied 10 for the Lions, who gave long-time head coach Chris Brown his 350th career victory.
“It was good to get that win against my alma mater, that was fun,” said Brown, whose team ended a six-game losing streak to CAI.
Caleb Roy tallied a game-high 21 points to pace the Warriors (1-2) while Jacob Dunn netted 11. The 7-foot Diper hounded Dunn, CAI’s top scorer, most of the game.
“I thought Marial did an outstanding job on Brady Dunn,” Brown said.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Lions (2-1), who will host Cannelton at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meanwhile the Warriors will host South Central next Friday night.
.
ROCK CREEK 66, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 54
Chr. Academy 17 6 13 18 — 54
Rock Creek 12 14 21 19 — 66
CAI (1-2): Joshua Renfro 2, Caleb Roy 21, Nathan Whitten 8, Jacob Dunn 11, Myles Morgan 8, Nate Doss 4.
Rock Creek (2-1): Ladarius Wallace 3, Memphis Jackson 14, Marial Diper 15, Jonathan Boggs 5, Gavin Gullion 19, Jaleb Treat 10
3-point fields: CAI 8 (Roy 4, Dunn, Morgan 2, Doss); Rock Creek (Jackson 3, Gullion 5, Wallace, Boggs).
.
PIRATES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown doubled-up Clarksville in the first half en route to a 59-41 win in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Friday night.
The Pirates led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter and 26-13 at the break before outpointing the Generals 33-28 in the second half.
Jake Helton scored a game-high 15 points, all in the final three quarters, to lead Charlestown while Chase Benner and Grason Connell netted nine points apiece.
Jacob Seward scored 14 points, on the strength of four 3-pointers, while Dakota Capps netted 13 for the Generals (2-2), who will host Eastern at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The Pirates (3-3) will visit Christian Academy next Saturday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 59, CLARKSVILLE 41
Clarksville 4 9 14 14 — 41
Charlestown 11 15 15 18 — 59
Clarksville (2-2): Dakota Capps 13, Ashton Leezer 9, Jacob Seward 14, Caleb Cummings 2, Kevonne Murrell 3.
Charlestown (3-3): Chase Benner 9, Jake Ottersbach 2, Trace Thierman 8, Austin Pickerell 7, Jake Helton 15, Lucas Gillespie 1, Ethan French 7, Demetrius Phelps 1, Grason Connell 9.
3-point field goals: Clarksville 9 (Seward 4, Capps 3, Leezer, Murrell); Charlestown 8 (Connell 3, Helton 3, French, Pickerell).
.
OWLS DOWN DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Casey Regruth tallied 15 points to lead host Seymour to a 55-47 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in the Hoosier Hills Conference-opener for both Friday night at Scott Gymnasium.
Eli Meyer added 14 points for the Owls (4-1, 1-0).
The Red Devils played without head coach Andrew Grantz on the bench due to an illness.
Jeff (1-2, 0-1) hosts Silver Creek next Friday night.
NASH LEADS BRAVES OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Sophomore Kasym Nash tallied 28 points to lead visiting Borden to an 80-60 Southern Athletic Conference win at South Central on Friday night.
Nash hit six 3-pointers, including three in the second quarter, and five 2-pointers but missed his only free throw on the night.
The Braves led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter and 36-31 at halftime before outscoring the Rebels 44-29 in the second half.
Mason Carter added 13 and Cruz Martin 12 while Sterling Mikel and Mason Jones netted nine points apiece for Borden, which hit 12 3-pointers.
Borden (3-2, 2-0) will face West Washington at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the first game of the Washington County Invitational.
.
BORDEN 80, SOUTH CENTRAL 60
Borden 19 17 22 22 — 80
South Central 12 19 11 18 — 60
Borden (3-2, 2-0): Mason Carter 13, Shawn Condon 2, Sterling Mikel 9, Kasym Nash 28, Mason Jones 9, Nolan Flispart 2, Ethan Eurton 5, Cruz Martin 12.
South Central (1-3, 0-1): Schmelz 9, Kiper 19, Jones 6, Thomas 16, Bogan 2, Stewart 4, Hedden 4.
3-point field goals: Borden 12 (Nash 6, Carter 3, Martin 2, Jones); South Central 6 (Schmelz 3, Thomas 2, Kiper).
.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Visiting Providence remained unbeaten with a 52-42 win at Lanesville on Friday night.
The Pioneers trailed 10-5 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Eagles 19-11 in the second to take a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime.
Providence then took control with a 22-point third period.
“Lanesville came out strong in the first half. We collected ourselves and played well in the second half,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said.
Grant Williams tallied 21 points to pace the Pioneers (4-0) who will host Scottsburg (3-1), which lost to Brownstown Central on Friday night, at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
PROVIDENCE 52, LANESVILLE 42
Providence 5 19 22 6 — 52
Lanesville 10 11 11 10 — 42
Providence (4-0): Casey Kaelin 8, Tyler Simmons 2, Grant Williams 21, Max Beatty 5, Quentin Hesse 8, Brian Wall 1, Grant Seebold 4.
Lanesville (0-5): Maddox Miller 11, Carter Smith 8, Jackson Schneider 3, Kameron Walter 4, Lucas Frazier 16.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (Hesse 3, Williams, Seebold); Lanesville 1 (Miller).
.
EAGLES HOLD OFF HORNETS
AUSTIN — Host Austin outlasted visiting Henryville 55-48 Friday night.
The Hornets (1-4) visit Hauser at 6 p.m. tonight.
