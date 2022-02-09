LANESVILLE — Jaleb Treat tallied 16 points to lead Rock Creek to a 54-43 win at Lanesville in a matchup of Class A sectional foes Wednesday night.
The Lions led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, 27-18 at halftime and 38-32 at the conclusion of the third period before pulling away in the final frame for their third victory in their last four games.
Ladarius Wallace added 12 points while Marial Diper finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Treat also snared seven rebounds for Rock Creek (8-7), which will host Louisville Portland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in a makeup game.
Jack Crosby scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Eagles while Maddex Miller finished with 14.
Lanesville (4-15) visits Southern Athletic Conference-rival New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
ROCK CREEK 54, LANESVILLE 43
Rock Creek 14 13 11 16 — 54
Lanesville 10 8 14 11 — 43
Rock Creek (8-7): Ladarius Walllace 12, Keajuan Beco 9, Marial Diper 9, Jonathan Boggs 3, Gavin Gullion 5, Jaleb Treat 16.
Lanesville (4-15): Maddex Miller 14, Jack Crosby 15, Dawson Teeter 9, Carter Smith 1, Lucas Frazier 2, John Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 2 (Wallace 2); Lanesville 7 (Crosby 4, Teeter 2, Miller).
PACERS NIP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Switzerland County clipped Clarksville 60-55 Wednesday night.
The Generals (4-13), who have lost seven straight, visit Salem at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
