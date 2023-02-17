BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lyons leads Jeff to win

JEFFERSONVILLE — Fittingly, Conner Lyons led the way as the Jeffersonville boys’ basketball team celebrated its Senior Night with a 64-59 victory over visiting Evansville Reitz on Friday night at Johnson Arena.
The senior guard tallied a team-best 24 points, including 15 in the first quarter as the Red Devils opened up an early 20-14 lead.
Jeff increased its advantage to 39-27 by intermission. The Panthers pulled within 54-44 by the end of the third period and got even closer in the final frame. The Red Devils, however, held them off for their third win in four games.
Sophomore Michael Cooper added 18 while Tre Singleton posted a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) for Jeff (11-8), which will visit Madison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
JEFFERSONVILLE 64, EVANSVILLE REITZ 59
Evans. Reitz 14 13 17 15 — 59
Jeffersonville 20 19 15 10 — 64
Evansville Reitz (15-5): Higgs 27, Kirkland 16, Langley 8, Sanders 6, Pace 2.
Jeffersonville (11-8): Michael Cooper 18, Conner Lyons 24, Tre Singleton 11, P.J. Douglas 6, Avery McDuffy 2, Monnie McGee 1.
3-point field goals: Evansville Reitz 2 (Higgs, Kirkland); Jeffersonville 3 (Lyons 3).
HORNETS HOLD OFF SENATORS
HENRYVILLE — Aydan Head and Layton Walton combined for 42 points to lead host Henryville to a 54-46 win over West Washington on Friday night at Furnish Gym.
Head had 22 and Walton 20 for the Hornets, who led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 41-40 through three periods. Henryville then outscored the Senators 14-6 in the final frame to pull away for the victory.
The Hornets (14-6) will host Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. tonight with a chance to clinch the outright Southern Athletic Conference title.
PIRATES ROLL OVER LIONS
CHARLESTOWN — Grason Connell and Demetrius Phelps combined for 42 points to lead Charlestown to an 85-44 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Friday night.
Connell tallied 22, on the strength of six 3-pointers, while Phelps finished with 20 for the Pirates, who led 20-6 at the end of the first quarter, 45-29 at halftime and 73-34 through three periods en route to victory.
AJ Todd added 12 and Jaydon Berkley 11 for Charlestown, which hit 12 3-pointers.
The Pirates (11-10, 3-5) will visit Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
CHARLESTOWN 85, SALEM 44
Salem 6 23 5 10 — 44
Charlestown 20 25 28 12 — 85
Salem (1-20, 0-8): Stephenson 4, Baughman 10, Tucker 11, Humphrey 2, Collins 3, Wilcox 3, Cheatwood 7, Brough 2, Dean 2.
Charlestown (11-10, 3-5): AJ Todd 12, Jake Ottersbach 4, Ethan French 3, Demetrius Phelps 20, Grason Connell 22, Tre Martin 4, Jaydon Berkley 11, Chance McFarland 5, Austin Pickerell 2, Cam Gemme 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 6 (Tucker 2, Baughman, Cheatwood, Collins, Wilcox); Charlestown 12 (Connell 6, Berkley 3, Todd 2, Phelps).
LIONS CLIP COUGARS
SEYMOUR — Jaleb Treat tallied a team-high 20 points and eight rebounds to lead Rock Creek to a 59-44 win at Trinity Lutheran on Friday night.
Ladarius Wallace added 17 points and seven rebounds while Marial Diper scored 14, on the strength of four dunks. Additionally, Keajuan Beco contributed eight points and six rebounds for the Lions (6-13), who will visit West Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PANTHERS DEFEAT DRAGONS
SELLERSBURG — Tyler Fessel tallied 28 points to lead Corydon Central to a 69-66 win at Silver Creek in an MSC matchup Friday night.
The Panthers led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter and 34-30 at halftime before the Dragons rallied to tie it up at 49 through three periods. Corydon, however, outscored Creek 20-17 in the final frame to clinch third place in the league while ending a 13-game losing streak to the Dragons.
Senior Kaden Oliver, who missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer, scored a team-high 20 points. Jace Burton added 15 and Nate Davidson 14 for Creek (10-10, 5-3), which will host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
CORYDON CENTRAL 69, SILVER CREEK 66
Corydon Central 14 20 15 20 — 69
Silver Creek 12 18 19 17 — 66
Corydon Central (17-5, 6-2): Tyler Fessel 28, Jalen Fowler 9, Anthony Martin 11, T-Mac Wilkinson 7, Austin Vaughn 14.
Silver Creek (10-10, 5-3): Hayden Garten 8, Kaden Oliver 20, Jace Burton 15, Nate Davidson 14, Kyle Roberts 5, Walker Hoffman 2, Dane Sprigler 2.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 3 (Fessel, Martin, Wilkinson); Silver Creek 7 (Davidson 3, Garten 2, Oliver, Roberts).
STARS DOWN ‘DOGS TO TIE FOR HHC TITLE
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence beat New Albany 43-37 Friday night to force a three-way tie atop the Hoosier Hills Conference standings.
The Stars (15-6, 5-1) led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, 20-13 at halftime and 27-19 through three periods to finish atop the HHC with Jeffersonville and Jennings County.
New Albany (9-11, 3-3) will host Class 2A No. 6 Brownstown Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
BEDFORD NL 43, NEW ALBANY 37
New Albany 10 3 6 18 — 37
Bedford NL 11 9 7 16 — 43
New Albany (9-11, 3-3): Tommy Devine 2, Josten Carter 8, Jeremy Rose 7, Jordan Treat 4, Rylan Schrink 3, Chris Lampkins 7, Kenny Watons 2, Chase Loesch 4.
Bedford NL (15-6, 5-1): Trace Rynders 5, Colten Leach 12, Kaedyn Bennett 5, Noah Godlevske 6, Colton Staggs 13, Kole Bailey 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 3 (Carter 2, Rose); Bedford NL 4 (Godlevske 2, Bennett, Rynders).
REBELS RALLY PAST NEW WASH
ELIZABETH — Cole Thomas tallied 22 points to help South Central rally for a 69-60 victory over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Friday night.
The Mustangs led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime before the Rebels rallied, outscoring New Wash 23-13 in the third period and 28-21 in the final frame.
Christian Kiper added 15 and Ethan Hedden 10 for South Central (13-7, 3-2).
Sophomore Mason Arthur tallied a team-high 20 points while Matthew Arthur added 18 and Paul Giltner 15 for the Mustangs (10-12, 2-3), who’ll visit Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.SOUTH CENTRAL 69, NEW WASHINGTON 60
New Washington 12 14 13 21 — 60
South Central 8 10 23 28 — 69
New Washington (10-12, 2-3): Paul Giltner 15, Matthew Arthur 18, Connor Shaffer 3, Mason Arthur 20, Mason Thompson 4.
South Central (13-7, 3-2): Ferree 4, Kiper 15, Jones 5, Thomas 22, Hedden 10, Smith 9, Bogan 1, Stewart 3.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Mas. Arthur 6, Mat. Arthur, Giltner); South Central 8 (Smith 3, Kiper 2, Thomas 2, Stewart).
BRAVES WIN MSC OUTRIGHT
BROWNSTOWN — Jack Benter tallied a game-high 26 points to lead 2A No. 6 Brownstown Central to a 59-45 victory over visiting Eastern to clinch the MSC title outright Friday night.
The Braves led 19-14 at the end of the first quarter and 42-29 at halftime before outscoring the Musketeers 17-16 in the second half.
Jacob Cherry finished with 14 points while Kaden Temple added 11 for Eastern (15-6, 3-5), which will host South Central next Friday night.
Brownstown (17-4, 8-0) will visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.