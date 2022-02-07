MEDORA — Led by a balanced offensive attack, New Washington rolled to a 69-33 win at Medora on Monday night.
The Hornets actually led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Mustangs got rolling. They outscored Medora 17-7 in the second period to take a nine-point lead (26-17) into the locker room at halftime.
New Wash took command in the third quarter, when it outpointed the Hornets 25-6, en route to its third win in its last four games.
Junior Matthew Arthur scored a game-best 17 points to pace the Mustangs. His younger brother, Mason, and Mason Thompson added 15 apiece while Logan Cooper contributed 12. Mason Arthur scored 13 of his points in the first half while Thompson tallied all of his after intermission.
New Washington (5-11) will host Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in a Southern Athletic Conference clash.
.
NEW WASHINGTON 69, MEDORA 33
New Wash 9 17 25 18 — 69
Medora 10 7 6 10 — 33
New Washington (5-11): Paul Giltner 2, Matthew Arthur 17, Mason Arthur 15, Mason Thompson 15, Logan Cooper 12, Daniel Burke 6, Miguel Hessig 2.
Medora (3-14): Braxton McCory 12, Shepard Earl 15, Elijah Sturgil 4, Isaiah Miller 2.
3-point field goals: New Washington 6 (Burke 2, Cooper 2, Mason Arthur, Matthew Arthur); Medora 3 (McCory 3).
.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Providence got off to a solid start en route to a 52-39 win at South Central on Monday night.
Behind five points from senior Max Beatty, the Pioneers led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. They increased their advantage to 27-18 by halftime. It was 42-33 after three before Providence outscored the Rebels 9-4 in the final frame.
"South Central played well. They have some good young players and were coached well," Pioneers coach Ryan Miller said. "We were glad to get back on the floor in a competitive environment after a week of no games and a few days off due to weather. The boys finished the game well."
Casey Kaelin tallied a game-high 13 points to pace Providence while Beatty added 10 and Quentin Hesse and Tyler Simmons netted eight each.
The Pioneers (13-4) will play host to New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
"We have a challenging stretch of high-level teams upcoming over the next few weeks," said Miller, whose team will host North Harrison on Feb. 18 before visiting Brownstown Central the next night. "It will be good for us to face that caliber of opponent as we head into the postseason."
.
PROVIDENCE 51, SOUTH CENTRAL 39
Providence 14 13 15 9 — 52
South Central 7 11 15 4 — 39
Providence (13-4): Cade Carver 2, Quentin Hesse 8, Casey Kaelin 13, Tyler Simmons 8, Brian Wall 1, Jaden Johnson 6, Grant Seebold 3, Max Beatty 10.
South Central (6-10): Christian Kiper 6, Ty Jones 2, Cole Thomas 5, Caden Bogan 2, Kole Stewart 11, Ethan Hedden 10, Craig Simpson 3.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Kaelin 3, Hesse 2, Beatty, Seebold); South Central 1 (Simpson).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.